Symbiotic Systems, Inc. Named ‘Top Plants Growth Solution 2025’ by AgriBusiness Review

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symbiotic Systems, Inc., a San Diego-based agriculture technology firm, has been recognized with the ‘Top Plants Growth Solution 2025’ award by AgriBusiness Review. The honor was awarded for the company’s patented innovations in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), which use discrete narrowband light to increase plant compound concentration, enhance nutrient density and improve yield per watt, all while lowering energy consumption.

The AgriBusiness Review award is based on subscriber nominations of plant growth solutions recommended to peers. An independent evaluation panel, including senior agriculture executives and the publication’s editorial team, selected Symbiotic Systems for the recognition.

“This distinction underscores the reputation and impact we have built with both partners and peers,” said Paul Bhola, founder of Symbiotic Systems. “We have patents covering the process to instruct plants at the cellular level on how to grow using discrete narrowband light.”

Symbiotic Systems licenses its proprietary intellectual property, supported by a growing patent portfolio, to deliver unprecedented crop output improvements. By leveraging LED grow lights with discrete narrowband light combinations, the company has achieved breakthrough results across multiple crops:

Early girl heirloom tomatoes showed a 250% increase in mass per watt and 30% more fruiting sites, while using 20% less energy.

Medicinal cannabis demonstrated a 450% increase in beta caryophyllene concentration.

Basil biomass doubled with a 100% increase, achieved while cutting energy use in half.



These results highlight opportunities for higher profit margins among growers, plant-based pharmaceutical companies, nutraceutical manufacturers and terpene producers.

Founded in 2012, Symbiotic Systems set out to answer the question of which light is best for growing plants indoors. Today, the company is addressing challenges in the rapidly expanding CEA market, which is projected to grow from $70.5 billion in 2021 to $270.2 billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate of 18.9%.

Symbiotic Systems’ commercial strategy focuses on leveraging its patented technologies under a comprehensive licensing model that empowers the market. This approach enables customers to benefit from the company’s worldwide patent protections while establishing Symbiotic Systems’ solutions as an industry standard in agricultural lighting.

Symbiotic Systems is inviting inquiries from agriculture lighting companies, growers and partners interested in increasing crop output and efficiency. The company is also currently open to investment opportunities.

Contact:

Symbiotic Systems, Inc. www.lifesymbio.com

24/7 call center: 619-353-0799 info@symbiotic.systems