Flexible Packaging Market worth $369.6 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 4.2%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flexible Packaging Market is projected to reach USD 369.6 billion by 2030, up from USD 301.2 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Demand will be driven by increased consumption of packaged food and beverages, growth in e-commerce shipments, and rising need for lightweight, sustainable, and cost-effective materials. Adoption will also accelerate as the pharmaceutical and personal care sectors continue to expand, and innovations in recyclable and bio-based films enter the market—especially as brands seek to enhance shelf appeal and reduce environmental impact.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=162180170

Browse in-depth TOC on “Flexible Packaging Market”

542 - Market Data Tables

65 – Figures

451 - Pages

List of Key Players in Flexible Packaging Market:

Amcor plc (Switzerland) Smurfit Westrock (Ireland) Mondi (UK) TOPPAN Holdings Inc. (Japan) Sealed Air (US) Huhtamaki (Finland) Constantia Flexibles (Austria) Transcontinental Inc. (Canada) Bischof+Klein SE & CO. KG (Germany) UFlex Limited (India)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Flexible Packaging Market:

Drivers: Growth of E-commerce platform Restraint: Non-availability of efficient recycling infrastructure Opportunity: Commercialization of mono-material high-barrier films Challenge: High dependence on petrochemical-based resins

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=162180170

Key Findings of the Study:

The paper segment will experience the fastest growth, by material.

By packaging type, the pouches segment will account for the fastest growth.

Digital printing technology to be the fastest-growing segment.

By application, the personal care & cosmetics segment will grow fastest.

Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest-growing region of the flexible packaging market.

The flexible packaging market is analyzed across five regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific was the fastest-growing region in 2024, driven by rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and demand from the food, beverage, and personal care sectors. North America maintains a significant share due to its advanced manufacturing infrastructure, strong e-commerce growth, and sustainability initiatives. Europe is experiencing steady growth, supported by regulations focusing on recyclable and bio-based packaging. South America is expanding quickly because of increased packaged food consumption along with industrial development. The Middle East & Africa continues to see gradual adoption, particularly in urbanized markets with growing modern retail sectors.

The flexible packaging market is divided by material into plastic, paper, and metal. Plastic remains the dominant material because of its flexibility, strength, and affordability, making it versatile for a variety of applications, especially in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries. Paper is rapidly increasing in importance as concerns about sustainability and recyclability influence packaging decisions, supported by regulations on single-use plastics and ongoing improvements in coated and laminated paper. Metal flexible packaging, mainly using aluminum foil, remains important because of its barrier properties against light, moisture, and oxygen, which help extend shelf life.

Get Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=162180170

The flexible packaging market is segmented by packaging type into pouches, bags, rollstock, films, wraps, and other forms. Among these, pouches are the fastest-growing segment because of their lightweight, ease of use, and ability to hold solids or liquids. Bags are a popular choice for bulk and retail use in the food, pet care, and industrial sectors due to their strength and cost efficiency. Roll stock offers versatility for automated filling and supports high productivity with quick fill rates in the food and pharmaceutical industries. Films and wraps continue to play a vital role in protecting products, maintaining freshness, and enhancing visual appeal. Other packaging types, like liners and sachets, are used for specific purposes requiring unique performance features.

The flexible packaging market is divided by application into food, beverages, pharmaceutical and healthcare, personal care and cosmetics, and other uses. The food segment has the largest share, driven by the demand for convenient, safe, and long-lasting packaging formats. Beverages use flexible packaging for lightweight, portable, and sustainable options such as flexible pouches and films. Pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors mainly use high-barrier and tamper-evident flexible packaging to ensure product safety and meet regulations. Personal care and cosmetics are often the fastest-growing areas in flexible packaging, with a focus on premium, travel-friendly, and eco-friendly formats. Other sectors, like pet care and industrial packaging, also help grow the market as flexible packaging continues to expand into these areas.

The major players in the flexible packaging market with a significant global presence are Amcor plc (Switzerland), Smurfit Westrock (Ireland), Mondi (UK), TOPPAN Holdings Inc. (Japan), Sealed Air (US), Huhtamaki (Finland), Constantia Flexibles (Austria), Transcontinental Inc. (Canada), Bischof+Klein SE & CO. KG (Germany), UFlex Limited (India), and other companies covered in the flexible packaging industry. Market competitors are focused on expanding their international presence, investing in research and development of innovative and sustainable adhesive systems, and enhancing customer relationships. They are also emphasizing product innovation, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion to increase their market share.

Browse Adjacent Markets Packaging Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports: