Elite Fine Jewelers Announces Annual Two-Day Estate Jewelry Sale December 5-6

Elite Fine Jewelers will host a two-day estate jewelry showcase on December 5th and 6th, featuring an extensive collection of vintage and antique pieces alongside reduced pricing on modern fine jewelry, lab and natural diamonds selections. The event will take place at the company's Arizona showroom, offering collectors and jewelry enthusiasts access to a wide selection of historical pieces at event pricing. While browsing the extensive collection, guests will be served champagne and hors d'oeuvres.

The showcase will highlight Elite Fine Jewelers' Vintage & Estate Fine jewelry collection, which includes pieces from various eras, including Mid-Century, Art Deco, and Victorian periods. The curated selection features vintage Cartier timepieces, Southwestern turquoise pieces, natural diamond cluster rings, and gemstone cocktail rings. Each piece in the estate collection represents a distinct period in jewelry design history.

"The excitement is around the depth and history of the estate collection. These pieces aren't just jewelry; they are wearable history. Pairing these timeless finds with our modern closeouts gives everyone a chance to acquire an heirloom," said a spokesperson from Elite Fine Jewelers.

The two-day event addresses growing collector interest in vintage and estate jewelry, which has seen increased demand as buyers seek pieces with historical provenance. Estate jewelry offers an alternative to contemporary designs, providing access to craftsmanship techniques and design aesthetics from bygone eras that are rarely replicated in modern manufacturing.

During the showcase, attendees will have the opportunity to view unique pieces, including a notable Mid-Century Southwestern Turquoise Cocktail Ring in 18k Yellow Gold and a 6-carat pear-shaped emerald cabochon cocktail ring. The estate collection encompasses various categories, including vintage watches, brooches, pendants, and rings crafted in platinum, gold, and featuring natural diamonds and colored gemstones.

The event also coincides with the holiday shopping season, when many customers seek distinctive gifts and engagement rings. Custom Engagement Rings by Elite Fine Jewelers remain available alongside the estate collection, offering both vintage-inspired and contemporary designs. The event is open to the public. For complete event details, including hours and collection highlights, visit the Elite Fine Jewelers event website.

Elite Fine Jewelers specializes in luxury jewelry, offering engagement rings, diamonds, watches, and estate jewelry to customers throughout Arizona. The company maintains its showroom in Tempe, on Scottsdale Rd, providing both certified natural and lab-grown diamonds. Their estate jewelry department focuses on authenticating and curating vintage pieces from various periods, offering collectors access to finds that are often unavailable in traditional retail settings. The company also provides custom jewelry design services and carries collections of contemporary fine jewelry alongside their vintage offerings.

