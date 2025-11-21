CryptoGames Celebrates Historic 10 Billionth Bet Milestone with Enhanced Rewards and Expanded Cryptocurrency Support

Willemstad, Curaçao, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoGames, the premier cryptocurrency-exclusive online casino licensed by the Government of Curaçao, today proudly announced it has surpassed an unprecedented 10 billion bets processed, cementing its position as the fastest-growing and most trusted name in provably fair digital gambling since launching in 2020.





In celebration of this landmark achievement, CryptoGames is rolling out enhanced monthly wagering contests, increased VIP rewards, and immediate support for additional emerging cryptocurrencies — delivering even greater value to its global community of players.

Built on unbreakable transparency, CryptoGames continues to set the industry gold standard with real-time provably fair verification, advanced encryption, and optional KYC protocols that processed millions of secure transactions while preserving user privacy.

The platform now supports 14 major cryptocurrencies — including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Binance Coin, and Solana — with instant deposit pathways for over 50 altcoins via ChangeNow and Swapped integrations. Players worldwide can fund accounts seamlessly using credit cards, Apple Pay, or Google Pay.

CryptoGames’ elite selection of 10 in-house games — featuring Roulette, Blackjack, Dice, Plinko, Minesweeper, Keno, and the industry’s only zero-house-edge lottery — maintains ultra-low 1.0% house edges and lightning-fast performance across desktop and mobile.

To mark the 10 billionth bet milestone, CryptoGames has launched limited-time promotions including boosted prize pools reaching $750,000 USD in ongoing global contests, exclusive lottery bonuses, and accelerated VIP progression. The renowned VIP Program now offers even richer benefits: further reduced house edges, unlimited withdrawals, personalized account management, birthday cryptocurrency bonuses, and monthly BTC/ETH vouchers.

A vibrant international community continues to thrive on Discord, Twitter, and Telegram, enhanced by real-time seasonal events and milestone celebrations.

Remaining steadfast in its commitment to responsible gaming, CryptoGames provides industry-leading self-management tools, wagering limits, and self-exclusion options in full compliance with global AML standards.

Key Highlights of Today’s Announcement: