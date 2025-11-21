ErgoSift Launches 2025 Winter Campaign to Redefine Everyday Ergonomic Comfort

HongKong, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This winter, ErgoSift is rolling out its 2025 Winter Campaign with one simple goal: to make real ergonomic comfort available to more people. Whether you’re working from home, studying late into the night, gaming for hours, or just spending long days at your desk, everyone deserves a chair that supports their body





Finding the right ergonomic chair today often means choosing between two extremes: basic models that lack real support or expensive ones packed with features you may not need. It’s a frustrating tradeoff — and one ErgoSift is determined to change. With a clear focus on spinal health, smart adjustability, and quality materials, ErgoSift offers a new kind of solution: well-designed chairs that feel premium, function with purpose, and remain within reach. The M1 and M2 were built with this balance in mind — giving users comfort they can count on, at a price that makes sense.





ErgoSift M1: Solving Everyday Comfort with Smart, Adjustable Support





Whether it’s a full day of remote work, back-to-back classes, or hours at the gaming desk, the M1 helps reduce strain on the spine by combining ergonomic support with thoughtful adjustability. At the heart of the M1 is a high-resilience foam seat paired with a breathable mesh back, providing a balance of softness and support that holds up through extended use.

Key Features:

Adjustable Lumbar Support: Moves vertically up to 2.95 inches, giving targeted lower back support where it’s needed most.

Ergonomic Seat Depth: The 3.15-inch adjustable seat depth and waterfall edge design promote better circulation and reduce pressure on the thighs.

Flexible Recline: The backrest tilts up to 135°, with three lockable positions (96°, 123°, and 135°), offering relaxed or upright postures based on your task.

Optional 2D Headrest: Adjustable in 11 height levels for neck and upper spine support.

3D Armrests: Skin-friendly and adjustable in six directions, ensuring wrist and arm comfort for different setups.

Adjustable Tension Control: Allows you to fine-tune recline resistance for a more natural movement and seated feel







Built with a BIFMA-certified frame that supports up to 250 lbs, the M1 is not just a budget-friendly option — it’s a dependable, everyday chair that brings comfort and posture alignment to the forefront.





ErgoSift M2: Thoughtful Design That Delivers Lasting Comfort





From professionals managing back-to-back meetings to students and creatives working through long projects, the M2 solves a critical problem: how to stay comfortable, aligned, and focused without the fatigue that comes from static, non-adjustable seating. At its core, the M2 combines premium build quality with an impressive range of adjustability — offering a customized fit that supports both productivity and well-being.





Key features include:

Extra-Thick Seat Cushion: A 3.54-inch high-elasticity sponge base offers plush, sofa-like comfort while maintaining firmness and support — ideal for long sessions.

Customizable Lumbar Support: A large, vertically adjustable lumbar pad (up to 4.3 inches) conforms closely to the spine, promoting better posture throughout the day.

Seat Depth Adjustment: The seat slides forward or back up to 1.97 inches across six levels, helping users of different heights find their optimal sitting position.

4D Armrests: Adjustable in eight directions with skin-friendly surfaces, these armrests adapt to different tasks — from typing and gaming to reading and relaxing.

Optional 3D Headrest: With 11 height levels, the headrest supports the neck in both reclined and upright positions.

Multi-Angle Recline: The backrest tilts to 126° with four lockable settings (104°, 112°, 118°, 126°), plus a forward-tilt feature that gently angles the seat and back forward for active, engaged sitting.





Durable materials and a solid frame construction ensure that the M2 holds up over time, even with daily use. Every element is designed to work in harmony — supporting the body in motion, not just at rest.





Designed for Real Life, Built for Everyday You

Whether you're working through a packed schedule, studying late into the night, or logging serious hours at your gaming setup, comfort shouldn’t be a luxury — it should be standard. That’s the vision behind the ErgoSift M1 and M2. Thoughtfully engineered to meet the real needs of real users, these chairs go beyond surface-level design. They offer meaningful ergonomic support, adaptability for different body types and workstyles, and durability that stands the test of time.





No gimmicks. No inflated prices. Just chairs that do what they’re supposed to: support you where it matters most.





If you’re ready to upgrade how you sit — and how you feel after a full day at your desk — explore the ErgoSift M1 and M2 today. Your spine will thank you.





Looking Ahead: A Seat at the Center of Healthier Living

Looking ahead, the mission remains clear: to make ergonomic comfort accessible to more people, in more places. Through continued innovation, smart design, and a deep commitment to real user needs, we aim to support healthier habits from the ground up — one seat at a time.





Because a healthier life doesn’t start at the gym or in the kitchen — it starts with the way we sit, move, and care for ourselves each day. And at ErgoSift, we’re here to make that choice easier, more affordable, and built to last.