ShopFunnels Announces Global Expansion of White-Label Dropshipping System™ Developed by Founder Ali Akbar Gulshan

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShopFunnels, a Dubai-based ecommerce technology company, today announced the expanded global adoption of its White-Label Dropshipping System™, a structured ecommerce launch framework created by founder Ali Akbar Gulshan. The system, now utilized in more than 30 countries, is designed to provide standardized store infrastructure, operational workflows, and AI-supported tools for individuals establishing online retail operations.

ShopFunnels states that the development of the White-Label Dropshipping System™ is based on more than a decade of the organization’s work in ecommerce operations and software development. Gulshan, who began his career outside the ecommerce sector before transitioning into digital retail, founded ShopFunnels after observing common challenges faced by new entrants to the online marketplace. These observations informed the creation of a standardized methodology intended to simplify the initial setup phase for first-time store owners.

The system consists of three foundational components. The first includes pre-structured ecommerce store templates modeled after established online retail formats. These templates are built for rapid deployment and can be adapted to user brand requirements. The second component provides a collection of advertising materials and structured launch support created by ShopFunnels’ internal marketing team. This includes pre-designed ad creatives, marketing copy, and audience-targeting frameworks used during store activation. The third component incorporates ShopFunnels’ proprietary ecommerce software, which offers AI-enabled tools for ad creation, store management, fulfillment automation, and performance analytics.

Together, these components form what ShopFunnels refers to as a “franchise-style operational structure” for ecommerce. By offering users standardized tools and processes, the company aims to streamline store creation for individuals without advanced technical experience. According to internal data, more than 1,000 online stores have been launched using the system since its introduction, spanning various regions including the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and North America.

In a statement, founder Ali Akbar Gulshan said, “Our objective has been to organize the ecommerce launch process in a way that is structured and approachable for individuals entering the digital marketplace for the first time. Many people have the motivation to start a store, but the technical and operational requirements can be difficult to navigate. The White-Label Dropshipping System™ was developed to address these barriers with a standardized framework. While every user’s experience is unique, our focus remains on providing clear systems and consistent support.”

Gulshan added, “As ecommerce continues to grow internationally, we are focused on expanding the tools and infrastructure available through ShopFunnels. Our goal is to contribute to a more accessible environment for individuals pursuing digital commerce opportunities.”

ShopFunnels’ ecosystem also includes educational content published under its “Daily Ecommerce” channels on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. These channels share informational material related to ecommerce workflows, technology developments, and store management practices. The company reports steady engagement across these platforms, supporting its broader initiative to make ecommerce-related knowledge more widely accessible.

Looking ahead, ShopFunnels plans to introduce additional store frameworks, expanded analytics capabilities, and enhancements to its AI-supported ad-creation tools. These developments are part of the company’s ongoing effort to refine its technology for users across diverse markets. Updates will be released in stages, and the company states that further announcements will follow as development milestones are met.

ShopFunnels maintains that its mission is centered on simplifying the complexity for individuals entering ecommerce for the first time. By offering a system that consolidates store setup, marketing preparation, and technological tools into a unified platform, the company aims to support users in navigating early-stage digital retail operations more efficiently.

About ShopFunnels

ShopFunnels is a Dubai-based ecommerce technology company providing software, structured systems, and standardized workflows for individuals launching online stores. Its platform integrates AI-supported management tools, hosting infrastructure, analytics, and pre-configured store templates. ShopFunnels supports users in over 30 countries and publishes educational content through its “Daily Ecommerce” media channels.

