Kyrgyz Republic Launches First Issuance of Gold-Backed Stablecoin USDKG

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kyrgyz Republic has officially launched the first issuance of its national stablecoin, USDKG, a digital token backed by physical gold and pegged to the US dollar. The launch ceremony took place at the Administration of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and marks a significant milestone in the nation's digital transformation and economic modernization.





The event was attended by Sadyr Japarov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic; Almaz Baketaev, Minister of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic; and Biibolot Mamytov, CEO of Gold Dollar. During the ceremony, the dignitaries pressed the symbolic “Launch Issuance” button, officially initiating the circulation of 50,140,738 USDKG tokens, each equivalent to one US dollar and fully backed by physical gold.

A New Era for Kyrgyz Digital Finance

USDKG is a gold-backed stablecoin fully supported by the Kyrgyz Republic. Designed as a transparent, secure, and stable digital currency, USDKG combines the reliability of gold with the efficiency of blockchain technology.

The launch opens up new opportunities for Kyrgyzstan to strengthen its position in the global financial ecosystem. It lays the groundwork for the development of a Web3 infrastructure - an ecosystem of decentralized services enabling interaction between public and private sectors through blockchain solutions.

In addition, USDKG enhances Kyrgyzstan's investment appeal, paving the way for capital inflows and technological partnerships. By introducing a stablecoin backed by real assets, the initiative promotes greater confidence in financial innovation and demonstrates that digital instruments can be underpinned by tangible value while serving the broader economy.

Public Oversight and Private Expertise

The issuance of USDKG is carried out by a company with 100% state participation, ensuring a high level of investor trust and institutional reliability. Operational control - including gold management - is delegated to a private company registered in the Kyrgyz Republic, under a contractual agreement with the USDKG issuer.

This separation of responsibilities ensures independent operational oversight and confirms that USDKG is not classified as a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

A Strategic Milestone

The launch of USDKG marks a new chapter for Kyrgyzstan as the country confidently enters the era of digital assets while preserving the enduring value of its national wealth - gold.

For more information about USDKG and its reserve mechanisms, please visit the official website: www.usdkg.com

