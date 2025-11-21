PU Prime Thailand’s Country Manager Named Among Top 10 Leaders by CEOInsights Asia

Bangkok, Thailand, Nov 21, 2025 – PU Prime, a global multi-licensed online brokerage, is pleased to announce that Ms. Phakkaporn Pirachat, Country Manager for PU Prime Thailand, has been spotlighted by CEOInsights Asia Magazine in its November 2025 issue. The series aimed to recognize the 'Top 10 Country Managers from Thailand - 2025' who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, expertise, and skills in the Thai market.

As Thai businesses are increasingly adapting to new consumer behaviors, sustainability demands, and the rapid growth of fintech and digital platforms. The recognition underscores PU Prime’s commitment to earning trust and respect not merely through high trading volume, but through the genuine trust and long-term values cultivated with its clients.

Three Pillars of Brand Success: Trust, Localization, and Community

On top of that, Ms Phakkaporn Pirachat, Country Manager for PU Prime Thailand asserts that building a strong brand rests upon three essential pillars: trust, localization and community.

"On trust, which is established through transparency and equipping clients with the financial education necessary for confident decision-making. The second pillar, Localization, ensures the brand is relevant and relatable by respecting cultural nuances, speaking the clients' language, and engaging on their preferred platforms. The final pillar is Community, which redefines clients not merely as users of services, but as partners in a shared journey of growth." She added.

Ms. Pirachat built her professional reputation on the ability to combine strategic foresight with a human-centered approach to growth. Her leadership philosophy champions sustainability and the creation of long-term value, ensuring that the company’s success also creates a meaningful impact on the broader community.

Tailoring Service for Client Evolution and Growth

PU Prime employs a comprehensive human-centered strategy to connect with clients, recognizing that no two clients are the same. Instead of offering one-size-fits-all approaches, PU Prime focuses on tailoring tools and services that align with each client’s unique journey. This dedication ensures that clients feel they are not only accessing a service but are evolving and growing alongside our brand.

About PU Prime

Founded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech company and trusted CFD broker. Today, it offers regulated financial products across forex, commodities, indices, shares, and bonds. Operating in over 190 countries with more than 40 million app downloads, PU Prime provides innovative trading platforms and an integrated copy trading feature, empowering traders worldwide to achieve financial success with confidence.



For media enquiries, please contact: media@puprime.com

Attachment