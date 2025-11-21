AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

21 NOVEMBER 2025

RICHEMONT’S 2025 INTERIM REPORT NOW AVAILABLE ONLINE

Richemont announces the publication of its interim report and accounts for the six-month period ended 30 September 2025. The report is available for download from the Richemont website at: www.richemont.com/investors/results-reports-presentations/

The interim report reflects the information contained in the Richemont results announcement issued on 14 November 2025 as well as the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements posted on the Group’s website the same day.

In accordance with stock exchange regulations in Switzerland and South Africa, Richemont no longer prints its interim report.

About Richemont

At Richemont, we craft the future. Our unique portfolio includes prestigious Maisons distinguished by their craftsmanship and creativity. Richemont’s ambition is to nurture its Maisons and businesses and enable them to grow and prosper in a responsible, sustainable manner over the long term.

Richemont operates in three business areas: Jewellery Maisons with Buccellati, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Vhernier; Specialist Watchmakers with A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; and Other, primarily Fashion & Accessories Maisons with Alaïa, Chloé, Delvaux, dunhill, G/FORE, Gianvito Rossi, Montblanc, Peter Millar, Purdey, Serapian, TimeVallée and Watchfinder & Co. Find out more at https://www.richemont.com/.



