Advanced Composite Materials Market Size to Worth USD 102.15 Bn by 2035

The global advanced composite materials market size was valued at USD 45.39 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 49.22 billion in 2026 and anticipated to reach around USD 102.15 billion by 2035, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.45% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2035. Asia Pacific dominated the advanced composite materials market with a market share of 46.80% the global market in 2025. Rising demand for lightweight, high-strength materials in aerospace and automotive applications is driving the growth of the advanced composite materials market.

What are Advanced Composite Materials?

The advanced composite materials market is witnessing robust expansion, driven primarily by escalating demand from aerospace, automotive, renewable energy, and infrastructure sectors. As industries prioritize lightweight, high-strength materials that improve performance and fuel efficiency, manufacturers are responding with innovations in carbon fiber, glass fiber, and hybrid composites. Thermosetting matrices remain popular for their thermal and structural stability, while thermoplastic composites are gaining ground for their recyclability and faster manufacturing cycles.

The shift towards sustainable and bio-based composites is reshaping product development, and regional players are scaling up production to tap into growing opportunities. Meanwhile, high production costs and complex processing methods continue to challenge wide adoption, especially in cost-sensitive applications.

Advanced Composite Materials Market Report Highlights

By region, Asia-Pacific dominated the market with nearly 46.8% share in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 8.5% over the forecast period.

By region, North America is expected to grow at a notable rate over the forecast period.

By fiber type, the carbon fiber segment dominated the advanced composite materials market with nearly 47.3% share in 2024.

By fiber type, the aramid fiber segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 8.4% over the forecast period.

By matrix type, the thermoset composites segment held nearly 58.6% market share in 2024.

By matrix type, the thermoplastic composites segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 7.9% over the forecast period.

By product/form, the prepregs segment dominated the market with nearly 44.1% share in 2024.

By product/form, the pultruded profiles segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 8.2% over the forecast period.

By resin type, the epoxy resins segment held nearly 38.2% market share in 2024.

By resin type, the PEEK resins segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of nearly 9.3% during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the aerospace & defense segment held approximately 32.4% share of the advanced composite materials market in 2024.

By end-use industry, the automotive & transportation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of nearly 8.7% during the study period.

Advanced Composite Materials Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2026 USD 49.22 Billion Revenue Forecast in 2035 USD 102.15 Billion Growth rate CAGR of 8.45% from 2025 to 2035 Actual data 2021 - 2025 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Segments Covered By Fiber Type, By Matrix Type, By Product / Form, By Resin Type, By End-Use Industry, By Region Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country Scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; UK; Germany; France; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Australia; Brazil; Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA); UAE; South Africa Key Companies Profiled Hexcel Corporation , Toray Industries, Inc. , SABIC Innovative Plastics , Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation , Solvay S.A, 3M Company , Owens Corning , Teijin Limited ,Jushi Group Co., Ltd.., Hyosung Corporation , Parker Hannifin Corporation , General Electric Company , Lockheed Martin Corporation , ArcelorMittal , Northrop Grumman Corporation

What Are the Major Trends in The Advanced Composite Materials Market?

Growing adoption in the automotive sector, especially for electric vehicles, is driven by the need for lightweight materials to improve efficiency.

Increasing demand from the aerospace industry for structural components that offer high strength-to-weight ratios.

Rising innovation in bio-based and recyclable composites reflects a shift toward more sustainable materials.

Expansion of automated manufacturing techniques, such as automated fiber placement, boosts production efficiency.

Growing preference for thermoplastic composites due to their recyclability, faster production cycles, and ease of repair.



How Does AI Influence the Growth of the Advanced Composite Materials Industry in 2025?

AI is accelerating the growth of the advanced composite materials industry by enhancing material design, production, and quality control. Through predictive modelling and inverse design, AI helps engineers develop optimized composite structures much faster than traditional methods. AI-enabled manufacturing systems improve precision during curing and fabrication, reducing defects and material waste while boosting efficiency. In inspection processes, AI strengthens non-destructive testing by identifying micro-flaws with greater accuracy.

Market Opportunity

Can AI Make Composite Production More Accurate?

AI gives manufacturers an opportunity to improve precision by detecting defects earlier, reducing waste, and automating key production steps. This helps create more reliable composite parts while lowering operational challenges.

Can AI Have Based Inverse Design Speed Up New Composite Development?

AI enables rapid virtual testing of fiber layouts and material combinations, helping designers create next-generation composites much faster. This opens the door for companies to develop specialized, high-performance materials with shorter development cycles.

Advanced Composite Materials Market Segmentation Insights

Fiber Type Insights:

Why the Carbon Fiber Segment Dominated the Advanced Composite Materials Market?

The carbon fiber segment dominated the market, holding the largest share according to the source. Carbon fibre’s superior mechanical strength, light weight, and high stiffness make it especially attractive for critical high-performance applications in aerospace and automotive sectors. These attributes align powerfully with industry demands for materials that boost performance while reducing weight. As companies continue to adopt more carbon fiber-based composites, its dominance is reinforced by strong manufacturing ecosystems and supply chains tuned for high-grade applications.

The aramid fiber segment is expected to be the fastest-growing. The growth of aramid fiber is driven by its exceptional toughness, strength-to-weight ratio, and resistance to impact and heat, which appeals greatly to sectors that prioritize safety and durability, and its increasing use in performance under demanding conditions. As demand for structural yet damage-tolerant composites rises, aramid fiber offers a compelling alternative to traditional reinforcement options.

Matrix Type Insights:

Which Matrix Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Advanced Composite Materials Market in 2024?

The thermoset composites dominate the market. Their prevalence stems from their ability to provide excellent thermal stability, structural integrity, and resistance in demanding high-performance applications such as aerospace and wind energy. Thermoset matrices, once cured, form a rigid, highly cross-linked network that supports long-lasting, high-strength composite parts.

The thermoplastic composites segment is projected to grow fastest in the market. Thermoplastic composites offer the advantage of faster processing, better recyclability, and the ability to be reformed, making them increasingly attractive for more sustainable manufacturing. As industries push for lighter, more energy-efficient products, the flexibility and reparability of thermoplastic-based composites are proving invaluable.

Product/Form Insights:

How Prepregs Segment Held the Largest Share of the Advanced Composite Materials Market in 2024?

The prepregs segment held the largest share in the market. Prepregs combine reinforcement fibers with resin in a pre-mixed form, which ensures precise control over resin content and fiber alignment. This leads to high-quality, consistent composite parts specially suited for high-performance applications like aerospace and wind turbine blades. The prepreg route also simplifies manufacturing, allowing engineers to build complex structures with predictable mechanical properties.

Pultruded profiles are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market. Pultruded profiles offer a cost-effective and efficient way to manufacture strong, lightweight structural elements with excellent corrosion resistance. Their growth is being fuelled by large-scale infrastructure and civil engineering investments, where such composites can replace traditional materials like steel and concrete.

Resin Type Insights:

How did the Epoxy Resins Segment hold the Largest Share of the Advanced Composite Materials Market in 2024?

Epoxy resins dominate the market. Epoxy’s high mechanical strength, excellent adhesion, and thermal stability make it the preferred matrix for many high-performance applications, from aerospace to automotive. Its versatility supports reinforcement with various fiber types, allowing engineers to tailor properties precisely to application needs. Moreover, epoxy systems are well established in the supply chain, which helps maintain their adoption across industries.

The PEEK (polyether ether ketone) resins are predicted to be the fastest-growing segment in the market. PEEK is prized for its outstanding thermal resistance, chemical inertness, and mechanical performance, making it highly suited for cutting-edge applications in aerospace, electronics, and medical devices. Its ability to withstand extreme conditions while maintaining structural integrity makes it a go-to resin for high-end composite parts.

End-Use Industry Insights:

Which End-use Segment Leads the Advanced Composite Materials Market?

Aerospace and defense is the dominating segment of the market. The sector’s constant drive toward lighter, stronger, and more fuel-efficient structures aligns perfectly with the strengths of advanced composites. Composite materials are used for critical components like airframes, wings, and interiors, where weight reduction directly improves performance. Furthermore, the high regulatory and performance standards in aerospace and defense make composites a strategic choice to meet both safety and longevity requirements.

Automotive and transportation are expected to grow the fastest in the market. Automakers are increasingly turning to composites to reduce vehicle weight and meet strict emissions and efficiency rules, particularly for electric and high-performance vehicles. Advanced composites are being used in body panels, structural components, and even battery casings, enabling lighter, safer, and more energy-efficient transportation.

Regional Insights

Why Is the Asia Pacific Region So Dominant in the Advanced Composite Materials Market?

The Asia-Pacific advanced composite materials market size was valued at USD 45.39 billion in 2025 and is expected to surpass around USD 102.15 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.45% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2035.

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2024, driven by booming demand from sectors like automotive, aerospace, and infrastructure. Rapid industrialization, low-cost manufacturing, and cost manufacturing, and strong investments in production technologies help the region scale composite production efficiently. Additionally, favourable government policies and incentives support the adoption of lightweight, high-performance composites, further reinforcing the Asia Pacific’s dominance.

China Advanced Composite Materials Market Trends

China is a key force in the region’s advanced composite landscape, with strong growth in automotive, aerospace, and wind energy driving its demand for advanced materials. The country is increasingly focusing on domestic production of high-performance fibres and resins, aiming to reduce import dependence and bolster its material self–sufficiency. Its ambition is supported by national initiatives and investments that promote innovation across the advanced composites value chain.

Why Is North America the Fastest Growing in The Advanced Composite Materials Industry?

The North America region is projected to expand rapidly during 2024-2034, fuelled by strong demand from the aerospace, automotive, and renewable energy sectors. Its advanced manufacturing capabilities, coupled with a mature industrial base, are enabling quicker adoption of high-performance composites. The region is also benefiting from infrastructure investments and supportive regulatory environments that favour lightweight, durable materials. This dynamic gives North America a growing edge in both innovation and deployment of advanced composites.

U.S. Advanced Composite Materials Market Trends

The U.S. is a key driver within the North America composites market, thanks to its dominant aerospace industry and strong defense demand for lightweight materials. Leading manufacturers in the U.S. are aggressively investing in advanced fiber technologies and matrix systems to meet these high-performance needs. Research institutions and public sector programs are also fuelling research and development around composites, giving American companies a competitive advantage.

Top Companies in the Advanced Composite Materials Market & Their Offerings:

Toray Industries, Inc.: This company is a global leader in carbon fiber, providing high-performance carbon fibers (TORAYCA®) and thermoplastic composites for the aerospace, automotive, and wind energy sectors.

This company is a global leader in carbon fiber, providing high-performance carbon fibers (TORAYCA®) and thermoplastic composites for the aerospace, automotive, and wind energy sectors. Hexcel Corporation: Hexcel specializes in developing, manufacturing, and marketing lightweight, high-performance structural materials, including carbon fiber reinforcements, resin systems, and honeycomb structures, primarily for aerospace and defense applications.

Hexcel specializes in developing, manufacturing, and marketing lightweight, high-performance structural materials, including carbon fiber reinforcements, resin systems, and honeycomb structures, primarily for aerospace and defense applications. Teijin Limited: Teijin leverages its expertise in aramid and carbon fibers (Tenax®) to provide advanced high-performance thermoplastic and thermoset composites for next-generation mobility solutions in the automotive and aerospace industries.

Teijin leverages its expertise in aramid and carbon fibers (Tenax®) to provide advanced high-performance thermoplastic and thermoset composites for next-generation mobility solutions in the automotive and aerospace industries. Solvay S.A.: Solvay delivers a broad portfolio of lightweight, high-performance polymers, prepregs, and resin systems that enable complex composite structures in aerospace, automotive, and industrial applications.

Solvay delivers a broad portfolio of lightweight, high-performance polymers, prepregs, and resin systems that enable complex composite structures in aerospace, automotive, and industrial applications. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation: This company provides a versatile suite of advanced thermoplastic and carbon fiber-reinforced plastics (CFRP), such as KyronMAX™, for diverse applications in aerospace, automotive, and healthcare markets with a focus on sustainable solutions.



More Insights in Towards Chemical and Materials:

Advanced Composite Materials Market Top Key Companies:

Toray Industries, Inc.

Koninklijke Ten Cate NV

Teijin Limited

Hexcel Corporation

SGL Group

Cytec Solvay Group

Owens Corning

E. I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Huntsman Corporation

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

WS Atkins plc

AGY Holdings Corp.

Formosa Plastics Corporation



Recent Developments

In June 2025 , Dow Inc. has agreed to divest its 50% stake in DowAksa Advanced Composites to Turkey’s Aksa for $125 million. DowAksa makes carbon fiber and other high performances composite materials used in aerospace, infrastructure, and wind energy.

, Dow Inc. has agreed to divest its 50% stake in DowAksa Advanced Composites to Turkey’s Aksa for $125 million. DowAksa makes carbon fiber and other high performances composite materials used in aerospace, infrastructure, and wind energy. In July 2025, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati unveiled a bamboo fiber composite deigned for automotive interiors like dashboards and door panels. These materials are offering a greener and strong alternative to plastic.

Advanced Composite Materials Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Advanced Composite Materials Market

By Fiber Type

Carbon Fiber PAN-Based Carbon Fibe Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber

Aramid Fiber Para-Aramid (Kevlar) Meta-Aramid (Nomex)

Glass Fiber S-Glass E-Glass

Hybrid Fiber Composites Carbon-Glass Hybrid Aramid-Carbon Hybrid



By Matrix Type

Thermoset Composites Epoxy Polyester Vinyl Ester

Thermoplastic Composites PEEK (Polyether Ether Ketone) PPS (Polyphenylene Sulfide) Polyamide (PA)

Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Aluminum-Based Titanium-Based

Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Silicon Carbide Alumina-Based



By Product / Form

Prepregs Fiber-Resin Pre-Impregnated Sheets Autoclave-Ready Rolls

SMC/BMC (Sheet & Bulk Molding Compounds) Automotive & Electrical Components

Pultruded Profiles Beams, Rods, Structural Panels

Laminates Multilayer Sheets, Panels

Milled & Chopped Fiber Compound

By Resin Type

Epoxy Resins Aerospace & Defense Components

Polyester Resins Automotive & Construction

Vinyl Ester Resins Marine & Industrial

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) High-Performance Engineering

Others (Phenolic, Polyimide, Cyanate Ester)



By End-Use Industry

Aerospace & Defense Airframes Rotorcraft UAV Components

Automotive & Transportation EV Structural Panels Lightweight Chassis Components

Wind Energy Turbine Blades Nacelles

Marine Hull Deck Structures

Construction & Infrastructure Rebars Panels

Sporting Goods & Consumer Products Bicycles, Rackets, Helmets



By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



