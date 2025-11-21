KALDVIK AS (KLDVK): Q3 2025 Results

KALDVIK AS (KLDVK) reports Operating income in Q3 amounted to EURm 9.9 (EURm 24.5), while the operating loss before fair value adjustment of biomass and production tax was EURm -5.0 (EURm 2.1).

Harvest amounted to 1.545 tonnes in Q3 2025 (3.798 tonnes)

Kaldvík AS has revised its harvest guidance for the year 2025 down to 17.000 tonnes.

Kaldvik, 21 November 2025

