Chinese Tech Enterprise Huawei Makes Steady Progress in Global Consumer Electronics Market

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinese technology enterprise Huawei announced that it will launch the "Wheelchair Mode" for its active ring feature this month, specifically developed for wheelchair users worldwide, integrating accessibility functions into the sports and health experience of smart wearable devices.

Zhu Ping, President of Huawei Consumer BG Marketing and Sales Services, who announced this technological application, told Xinhua in a recent interview that Huawei's team in the United Arab Emirates drew inspiration from Majid Rashed, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee.

"After in-depth research into the activity management needs and multiple movement characteristics of wheelchair users, we developed and launched this function. The new 'Wheelchair Mode' can scientifically assess the activity status of wheelchair users by recording the number of wheelchair pushes, exercise duration, and calorie consumption. It achieves comprehensive quantification of exercise status and provides activity reminders to help wheelchair users better manage their daily exercise and health," he said.

Latest statistics show that Huawei's cumulative global wearable shipments have exceeded 200 million units, and the company ranked first in global wearable device shipments in the first half of this year, holding leading market positions in over 20 countries and regions worldwide.

Market analysts generally believe Huawei's continuous product innovation and steadily rising market share reflect the company's ability to navigate global market difficulties while advancing its long-term development goal of "staying and rooting locally." In the 2025 Kantar BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands list released in May, Huawei jumped to 39th position, marking a significant leap from 2024.

"Huawei's growth stems from global consumers' trust in our brand and products," Zhu Ping emphasized. Despite external environmental impacts and uncertainties, the global market has fully demonstrated recognition for this technology enterprise. "When we returned to the Brazilian market after several years, a user brought a 6-year-old Huawei mobile phone to our store, deeply moving everyone," he added.

Zhu Ping stated that starting from users' real experiences is the foundation of Huawei's innovation. From breakthrough three-fold smartphones and continuously leading mobile photography technology to MatePad empowering learning and creation, as well as stylish and lightweight open-ear FreeClip earphones, Huawei is responding to global consumers' diverse expectations with more user-centric products.

Notably, focusing on wearable devices in the sports and health field and building compatible ecological applications have become Huawei's main priorities for consolidating and expanding the global market. In September, Huawei held a global innovative product launch event in Paris, showcasing the new generation of Huawei Watch products. The company has also continuously organized "Active Rings" themed activities in multiple global cities including Paris, Istanbul, Dubai, Mexico City, and Kuala Lumpur to attract local consumers and demonstrate Huawei's products and brand affinity.

Furthermore, adhering to globalized innovation and industrial cooperation is another key focus for Huawei to "root" in different global markets. Currently, Huawei Health's platform has opened over 70 data types for partners covering physiological indicators and psychological state assessment scenarios. It collaborates with more than 150 research institutions worldwide to advance cutting-edge health research. "Huawei's Health Lab in Helsinki is equipped with both snowboard and ski simulators, where researchers simulate snow friction conditions to conduct in-depth data studies," Zhu explained.

Providing warm and professional customer service is also at the core of its brand commitment. Huawei prioritizes devotion to service capabilities, system design, digital tools, and organizational support to ensure every user makes decisions with confidence and receives comprehensive support. Huawei's online service network offers support in over 30 languages, complemented by more than 3000 customer service centers worldwide. Additionally, the company deploys over 1,800 service engineers overseas, providing professional and reliable assistance. Initiatives such as the "5-Free Services" and regular service days further underscore its dedication to human-centric, user-friendly service experiences.

Looking forward, Zhu Ping stated that Huawei will continue to "walk alongside global users, grow together with local communities, and thrive within diverse cultures." At the previous launch event in Paris, Huawei put forward the brand proposition "Now is Yours," aiming to "explore technology's humanistic temperature with the new generation of global consumers through breakthrough products, authentic posture, warm connections, and inclusive vision, to go further, feel more."

"Consumer trust is our most valuable asset, and staying consumer-centric is an enduring value for us. Today's new generation of consumers needs brands to understand their genuine emotions. We hope to engage with them openly and sincerely, and to build cross-regional and cross-cultural connections with a warm and inclusive attitude, enabling more people worldwide to share the joy of technological progress," he added.

