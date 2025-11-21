HelloTrade, Founded by Former BlackRock Crypto Leaders, Announces Fundraise to Unlock Global, Frictionless Access to Global Equities

New York, NY,, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HelloTrade, a new blockchain-powered trading platform founded by former BlackRock crypto directors Wyatt Raich and Kevin Tang, announced that it has closed a $4.6M seed round led by Dragonfly Capital. The round came together in under a week, reflecting strong conviction in the size of the market opportunity and the team’s track record building category-defining products. At BlackRock, Kevin and Wyatt launched the firm’s spot Bitcoin ETF, the fastest ETF in history to reach $100B in assets.

For decades, access to the world’s capital markets and leveraged equity trading has been constrained by geography, high capital requirements, complex derivatives, and legacy brokerage systems. These barriers have made obtaining directional exposure and leverage to global equities challenging for retail and professional investors.

HelloTrade aims to change that. Built on MegaETH, the platform will let users everywhere gain leveraged exposure to stocks, ETFs, commodities, and crypto. The app is designed for everyday investors with a mobile first experience, removing the usual points of friction that come with crypto trading. There is no wallet setup, no gas payments, and no technical jargon. Users simply open the app and trade with the speed of a traditional brokerage platform, enabled by MegaETH’s ability to process more than one hundred thousand transactions per second.

“Trading stocks with leverage shouldn’t be gated by geography or account minimums,” said co-founder Kevin Tang. “We’ve now seen how crypto derivatives transformed access to digital assets. HelloTrade applies that same ethos to traditional equities, making it possible for investors around the world to participate in the world’s most dynamic markets”.

The company is supported by a strong group of advisors, including Arthur Hayes (Maelstrom), Josh Lim (FalconX), David C. (LeadBlock Partners & LeadBlock Bitpanda Ventures), Larry Florio (Ethena), and Andrew Saunders (Amazon).

“While leading the engineering team for BlackRock’s Digital Assets Lab, I had the privilege of building IBIT, ETHA, and BUIDL, some of the largest cryptoasset products in the world. That experience highlighted a tremendous opportunity to bring the same trust, discipline, and institutional standards we upheld at BlackRock to the rest of the world and build something truly transformative with HelloTrade,” said co-founder Wyatt Raich, and prior head of digital assets engineering at BlackRock.



About HelloTrade

Kevin and Wyatt first crossed paths at BlackRock as foundational team members in the firm’s digital assets division. Despite their different backgrounds-Kevin as a financial services veteran with over 12-years experience, and Wyatt coming from a career in AI and robotics at Lockheed Martin-the two shared a conviction that blockchain technology could transform capital markets and investing. HelloTrade is expected to launch in the form of a mobile app across both iOS and Android. For early access, a waitlist is currently live at hello.trade.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.



