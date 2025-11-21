HQD's Brand Renewal Launch: New Identity, New Look, New Vibes, New Future — Refreshed Conversation with an Evolving Friend





This Time, Fresher HQD

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 20, global vape brand HQD officially announced its brand renewal, marking a bold new chapter in its 11-year journey.

Fresher HQD: Vibrant, Open, and Gentle-healing

HQD has stood for Humanity, Quest, and Devotion — the values behind its name. But it has never stopped exploring.

In an increasingly stressful world and diverse vaping landscape, HQD recognizes that consumers now demand both premium products and brand-delivered feelings of energy, fun, and inner peace. In response, HQD launches a brand refresh — upholding its founding spirit while evolving into a more vibrant, open, and gentle-healing identity.





Fresher Identity: Vibrant, Open and Gentle-healing

Fresher HQD: Fresher Visuals

The heart of this transformation is a vibrant new visual identity. HQD's brand orange has been reimagined as Brighter Orange—symbolizing vitality, curiosity, and confidence, and one that articulates brand’s belief in providing joy and freshness with every puff. HQD also used this brighter orange to make a series of brand new merchandise.





Fresher Brand Color: Brighter Orange

Fresher HQD: Fresher Slogan

The refreshed slogan is “Let’s Fresh the Moment”. It’s also HQD’s greeting to the world and a reflection of its spirit.

Centered on freshness, HQD wants to share with every user: the freshness of vaping, of being present, of vitality, of discovery and exploration. With HQD, users can always find something refreshing and forget the noise and simply enjoying the current moment.





Fresher Slogan: Let's Fresh the Moment

Fresher HQD: Fresher Symbol

The renewed Q symbol also captures HQD's evolving character. It integrates the letter “Q” with the vapor particles and airflow to form a smooth, dynamic shape — rounded edges signify vitality and openness, while squared elements represent wisdom and rational pursuit. It further embodies the brand’s balance between technology and emotion, creativity and precision.





Fresher Super Symbol Q

Fresher HQD: Fresher Official Website

With its visual refresh, HQD has fully redesigned its official website. Featuring Brighter Orange, cleaner layouts, playful interactions, smoother navigation and efficient info display, the new interface perfectly matches HQD’s fresh, energetic vibe — making visits inspiring, engaging and effortless.



HQD official website: https://hqdtech.com/

Looking Ahead: Together, We Stay Fresh

HQD delivers personalized, aesthetically refined, and reliable products — from its CUVIE, GLOW, and GO series to future lines — while continuing to innovate for richer, more delightful global vaping journeys.

Beyond great products, it offers vitality, gentle-healing, and warmth in this fast-paced era. For overwhelming moments, HQD acts as a friend to ease tension, bringing relaxation, clarity, and gentle-healing — inviting users to explore life openly, think wisely, and embrace gentle-healing comfort.

With HQD, stay fresh, together.

Company: Shenzhen Hanqingda Technology Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Freya Liu

Email: freya@hqdtech.com

Website: https://www.hqdtech.com/

City: Shenzhen

Address: 6th Floor, Building B, No. 1, Gaoketech Science and Technology Park, Guangqiao Road, Tianliao Community, Yutang Sub-district, Guangming District, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China.

