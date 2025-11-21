AI Consulting and Support Services Market Analysis Report 2025-2032: Adoption Surges as 70% of Businesses Accelerate Integration Across Healthcare, Finance, Retail, and Manufacturing

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Consulting and Support Services Market - Service Types, Company Types and Industry Sectors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global AI Consulting and Support Services market, valued at US$14 billion in 2024, is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 31.6% during 2024-2030 to reach US$72.8 billion by 2030.

This global report on AI Consulting and Support Services analyzes the global and regional markets based on Service Type, Company Type and Industry Sector for the period 2021-2030 with projections from 2024-2030 in terms of value in US$. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

AI adoption is accelerating across sectors such as healthcare, finance, retail, and manufacturing, driven by automation, competitive differentiation, and enhanced customer experience. Nearly 70% of global businesses are already implementing or planning AI integration as part of digital transformation, creating strong demand for consulting and support expertise.

Major aspects include assessment & analytics, development of AI strategy, designing & implementing solutions, preparing & managing data, selecting & developing AI models, AI governance & ethics and training & education. The focus of AI Support Services, parallelly, is on monitoring & optimization, troubleshooting & resolution of issues, maintenance & updates, scalability & reliability, enhancement of performance and knowledge transfer. Essentially, whereas AI Consulting is concerned with providing a working AI solution, AI Support's task is to make sure that that solution continues to perform optimally and evolve with specific organizational requirements.

Rising volumes of structured and unstructured data are amplifying the need for advisory services to generate actionable insights and manage silos. Large-scale investments, including the EU's US$1 billion AI Innovation Fund and India's US$7 billion India AI Mission, are further boosting demand. Increasing focus on ethical deployment and compliance with data privacy regulations is prompting companies to engage consultants, especially since around 37% cite lack of in-house expertise as a key barrier.



AI Consulting and Support Services Regional Market Analysis



North America leads the global market with a 36.8% share in 2024. The United States, home to major AI innovators such as Google, Microsoft, and IBM, benefits from advanced infrastructure, cloud penetration, and strict privacy laws like the CCPA that reinforce demand for consulting services. High adoption levels across BFSI, healthcare, and retail further underpin the region's leadership.

Asia-Pacific is poised to record the fastest CAGR of 36.9% between 2024 and 2030, fueled by rapid digital transformation in China, India, Singapore, and beyond. Government funding, vibrant tech hubs, and strong AI talent pools are supporting aggressive adoption in manufacturing, finance, and e-commerce. Consulting firms are increasingly sought to deliver scalable, localized solutions, ensure compliance with emerging AI regulations, and enable SMEs and startups to implement AI affordably.



AI Consulting and Support Services Market Analysis by Service Type



Analytics Consulting is the largest service type, representing 38.1% of the global market in 2024. Its strength lies in enabling businesses to derive actionable insights through predictive analytics, ML, and big data, while optimizing processes and customer engagement.

Digital Strategy & Transformation is forecast to be the fastest-growing service, registering a CAGR of 36.2% between 2024 and 2030. Demand is fueled by the need for end-to-end integration of AI into business functions, helping organizations realign models, processes, and customer experiences around AI.



AI Consulting and Support Services Market Analysis by Company Type



Large Enterprises dominate with a 63.1% share in 2024, supported by greater budgets, complex global operations, and strong partnerships with leading consultancies like Accenture, Deloitte, and IBM. Their need for scalable, compliant AI strategies sustains leadership.

SMEs, however, are expected to post a rapid CAGR of 35.9% through 2030, driven by accessible cloud-based AI tools, agility in adoption, and tailored consulting packages. Government support programs and AIaaS models are further enabling SMEs to leverage AI without heavy upfront investment.



AI Consulting and Support Services Market Analysis by Industry Sector



BFSI is the largest sector, with a 22.1% share in 2024. The industry leverages AI for fraud detection, risk management, automation, and hyper-personalized financial services.

Healthcare is forecast to expand the fastest, with a CAGR of 36.6% during 2024-2030, as consulting services become critical for managing massive healthcare datasets, deploying predictive models, integrating AI decision support systems, and ensuring regulatory compliance. Telemedicine and remote monitoring adoption post-COVID-19 is also boosting consulting demand.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 378 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $72.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Business and Product Trends

July 2025

Deloitte Unveils Advanced Features of Omnia Platform

Rysun Partners with Andersen Consulting to Drive Scalable AI and Industry Innovation Globally

Carlyle Announces Acquisition of Adastra

Bain & Company Announces Collaboration with Dr. Andrew Ng

Capgemini Acquires WNS

Capgemini unveils new Offering Resonance AI Framework

June 2025

Kyndryl announces new AI Innovation Lab in Singapore

TCS and Microsoft extend Partnership to Drive Business Transformation

Accenture Announces release of Distiller Agentic AI Framework

Centric receives Microsoft Copilot Ready Tier Designation

Above is the partial list, additional developments included in the report

Market Positioning of Key Companies

Accenture

IBM Consulting

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)

Ernst & Young (EY)

McKinsey & Company

Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Market Share Analysis: AI Consulting and Support Services

Beyond the Mainstream: Hidden Opportunities in AI Consulting & Support Services

Emerging Opportunity Areas

Key Market Players

Accenture PLC

Adastra

Addepto sp. z o.o.

ADDO AI

Bain & Company

Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

Capgemini Services SAS

Centric Consulting

Coupa

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Eigen Innovations

Elucidate

EvaCodes LLC

Ernst & Young (EY)

Google LLC

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Itrex Group

KYNDRYL INC

McKinsey & Company

Neurond AI

Nexocode

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)

Rysun Labs Inc.

Salesforce, Inc.

Softweb Solutions Inc.

TATA Consultancy Services Ltd.

A Roundup on AI Consulting and Support Services

Market Segmentation for AI Consulting and Support Services

Service Types

Company Types

Industry Sectors

Industry Landscape

Industry Structure and Evolution

Market Evolution Phases at a Glance

AI Consulting and Support Services Market Outlook

Key Outlook Highlights Through 2030

Comprehensive Industry Analysis: Growth Drivers and Inhibitors

Market Growth Drivers

Generative AI Surge

Enterprise-Scale Adoption

Cloud AI Platform Maturity

Advancements in MLOps and Lifecycle Tools

Regulatory and Responsible AI Pressure

ROI and Productivity Focus

Democratization for SMEs

Talent Gaps and Outsourcing

Competitive Dynamics and Specialization

Market Growth Inhibitors

ROI Uncertainty and Pilot Fatigue

High Infrastructure and Compute Costs

Tooling Fragmentation

Data Quality and Readiness Issues

Regulatory Complexity and Ambiguity

Talent Retention Challenges

Resistance to Change and Workforce Pushback

Vendor Lock-In Risk

Security and Intellectual Property Risks

Market Saturation and Commoditization

Market Entry Strategies for AI Consulting Industry

Building Local Collaborations

Establishing New Operations

Acquiring Local Businesses

Leveraging Licensing & Brand Agreements

Barriers to Market Entry

Technology-Driven Vulnerabilities

Human Capital Pressures

Competitive Strain

Policy and Compliance Hurdles

Financial and Operational Strains

Infrastructure and Ecosystem Risks

Startup Standpoint: AI Consulting and Support Services Market

Emerging Startup Profiles

Capital and Funding Momentum

Startup Revenue Approaches

Regional Startup Hotspots

Untapped Growth Niches

Roadblocks to Scaling

Strategic Industry Analysis: AI Consulting and Support Services

SWOT Analysis

Strengths

Weaknesses

Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Competitive Rivalry

Threat of New Entrants

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

PESTLE Analysis

Political Factors

Economic Factors

Social Factors

Technological Factors

Legal Factors

Environmental Factors

AI Consulting and Support Services Market by Geographic Region

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Kuwait, Qatar and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

AI Consulting and Support Services Market by Service Type

Analytics Consulting

Automation Consulting

Digital Strategy & Transformation

Application Development

Cognitive Integration

AI Consulting and Support Services Market by Company Type

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

AI Consulting and Support Services Market by Industry Sector

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, Insurance)

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Government

Healthcare

Retail & Ecommerce

Energy & Utilities

Transportation

Education

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9wpnp8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment