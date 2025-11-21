AI Consulting and Support Services Market Analysis Report 2025-2032: Adoption Surges as 70% of Businesses Accelerate Integration Across Healthcare, Finance, Retail, and Manufacturing

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Consulting and Support Services Market - Service Types, Company Types and Industry Sectors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global AI Consulting and Support Services market, valued at US$14 billion in 2024, is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 31.6% during 2024-2030 to reach US$72.8 billion by 2030.
This global report on AI Consulting and Support Services analyzes the global and regional markets based on Service Type, Company Type and Industry Sector for the period 2021-2030 with projections from 2024-2030 in terms of value in US$. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.
AI adoption is accelerating across sectors such as healthcare, finance, retail, and manufacturing, driven by automation, competitive differentiation, and enhanced customer experience. Nearly 70% of global businesses are already implementing or planning AI integration as part of digital transformation, creating strong demand for consulting and support expertise.
Major aspects include assessment & analytics, development of AI strategy, designing & implementing solutions, preparing & managing data, selecting & developing AI models, AI governance & ethics and training & education. The focus of AI Support Services, parallelly, is on monitoring & optimization, troubleshooting & resolution of issues, maintenance & updates, scalability & reliability, enhancement of performance and knowledge transfer. Essentially, whereas AI Consulting is concerned with providing a working AI solution, AI Support's task is to make sure that that solution continues to perform optimally and evolve with specific organizational requirements.
Rising volumes of structured and unstructured data are amplifying the need for advisory services to generate actionable insights and manage silos. Large-scale investments, including the EU's US$1 billion AI Innovation Fund and India's US$7 billion India AI Mission, are further boosting demand. Increasing focus on ethical deployment and compliance with data privacy regulations is prompting companies to engage consultants, especially since around 37% cite lack of in-house expertise as a key barrier.
AI Consulting and Support Services Regional Market Analysis
North America leads the global market with a 36.8% share in 2024. The United States, home to major AI innovators such as Google, Microsoft, and IBM, benefits from advanced infrastructure, cloud penetration, and strict privacy laws like the CCPA that reinforce demand for consulting services. High adoption levels across BFSI, healthcare, and retail further underpin the region's leadership.
Asia-Pacific is poised to record the fastest CAGR of 36.9% between 2024 and 2030, fueled by rapid digital transformation in China, India, Singapore, and beyond. Government funding, vibrant tech hubs, and strong AI talent pools are supporting aggressive adoption in manufacturing, finance, and e-commerce. Consulting firms are increasingly sought to deliver scalable, localized solutions, ensure compliance with emerging AI regulations, and enable SMEs and startups to implement AI affordably.
AI Consulting and Support Services Market Analysis by Service Type
Analytics Consulting is the largest service type, representing 38.1% of the global market in 2024. Its strength lies in enabling businesses to derive actionable insights through predictive analytics, ML, and big data, while optimizing processes and customer engagement.
Digital Strategy & Transformation is forecast to be the fastest-growing service, registering a CAGR of 36.2% between 2024 and 2030. Demand is fueled by the need for end-to-end integration of AI into business functions, helping organizations realign models, processes, and customer experiences around AI.
AI Consulting and Support Services Market Analysis by Company Type
Large Enterprises dominate with a 63.1% share in 2024, supported by greater budgets, complex global operations, and strong partnerships with leading consultancies like Accenture, Deloitte, and IBM. Their need for scalable, compliant AI strategies sustains leadership.
SMEs, however, are expected to post a rapid CAGR of 35.9% through 2030, driven by accessible cloud-based AI tools, agility in adoption, and tailored consulting packages. Government support programs and AIaaS models are further enabling SMEs to leverage AI without heavy upfront investment.
AI Consulting and Support Services Market Analysis by Industry Sector
BFSI is the largest sector, with a 22.1% share in 2024. The industry leverages AI for fraud detection, risk management, automation, and hyper-personalized financial services.
Healthcare is forecast to expand the fastest, with a CAGR of 36.6% during 2024-2030, as consulting services become critical for managing massive healthcare datasets, deploying predictive models, integrating AI decision support systems, and ensuring regulatory compliance. Telemedicine and remote monitoring adoption post-COVID-19 is also boosting consulting demand.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|378
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$14 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$72.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|31.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Business and Product Trends
July 2025
- Deloitte Unveils Advanced Features of Omnia Platform
- Rysun Partners with Andersen Consulting to Drive Scalable AI and Industry Innovation Globally
- Carlyle Announces Acquisition of Adastra
- Bain & Company Announces Collaboration with Dr. Andrew Ng
- Capgemini Acquires WNS
- Capgemini unveils new Offering Resonance AI Framework
June 2025
- Kyndryl announces new AI Innovation Lab in Singapore
- TCS and Microsoft extend Partnership to Drive Business Transformation
- Accenture Announces release of Distiller Agentic AI Framework
- Centric receives Microsoft Copilot Ready Tier Designation
- Above is the partial list, additional developments included in the report
Market Positioning of Key Companies
- Accenture
- IBM Consulting
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
- PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)
- Ernst & Young (EY)
- McKinsey & Company
- Boston Consulting Group (BCG)
- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
- Market Share Analysis: AI Consulting and Support Services
- Beyond the Mainstream: Hidden Opportunities in AI Consulting & Support Services
- Emerging Opportunity Areas
Key Market Players
- Accenture PLC
- Adastra
- Addepto sp. z o.o.
- ADDO AI
- Bain & Company
- Boston Consulting Group (BCG)
- Capgemini Services SAS
- Centric Consulting
- Coupa
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
- Eigen Innovations
- Elucidate
- EvaCodes LLC
- Ernst & Young (EY)
- Google LLC
- International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)
- Itrex Group
- KYNDRYL INC
- McKinsey & Company
- Neurond AI
- Nexocode
- PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)
- Rysun Labs Inc.
- Salesforce, Inc.
- Softweb Solutions Inc.
- TATA Consultancy Services Ltd.
A Roundup on AI Consulting and Support Services
- Market Segmentation for AI Consulting and Support Services
- Service Types
- Company Types
- Industry Sectors
Industry Landscape
- Industry Structure and Evolution
- Market Evolution Phases at a Glance
- AI Consulting and Support Services Market Outlook
- Key Outlook Highlights Through 2030
Comprehensive Industry Analysis: Growth Drivers and Inhibitors
Market Growth Drivers
- Generative AI Surge
- Enterprise-Scale Adoption
- Cloud AI Platform Maturity
- Advancements in MLOps and Lifecycle Tools
- Regulatory and Responsible AI Pressure
- ROI and Productivity Focus
- Democratization for SMEs
- Talent Gaps and Outsourcing
- Competitive Dynamics and Specialization
Market Growth Inhibitors
- ROI Uncertainty and Pilot Fatigue
- High Infrastructure and Compute Costs
- Tooling Fragmentation
- Data Quality and Readiness Issues
- Regulatory Complexity and Ambiguity
- Talent Retention Challenges
- Resistance to Change and Workforce Pushback
- Vendor Lock-In Risk
- Security and Intellectual Property Risks
- Market Saturation and Commoditization
Market Entry Strategies for AI Consulting Industry
- Building Local Collaborations
- Establishing New Operations
- Acquiring Local Businesses
- Leveraging Licensing & Brand Agreements
Barriers to Market Entry
- Technology-Driven Vulnerabilities
- Human Capital Pressures
- Competitive Strain
- Policy and Compliance Hurdles
- Financial and Operational Strains
- Infrastructure and Ecosystem Risks
Startup Standpoint: AI Consulting and Support Services Market
- Emerging Startup Profiles
- Capital and Funding Momentum
- Startup Revenue Approaches
- Regional Startup Hotspots
- Untapped Growth Niches
- Roadblocks to Scaling
Strategic Industry Analysis: AI Consulting and Support Services
SWOT Analysis
- Strengths
- Weaknesses
- Opportunities
- Threats
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Competitive Rivalry
- Threat of New Entrants
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Threat of Substitutes
PESTLE Analysis
- Political Factors
- Economic Factors
- Social Factors
- Technological Factors
- Legal Factors
- Environmental Factors
AI Consulting and Support Services Market by Geographic Region
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru and Rest of South America)
- Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Kuwait, Qatar and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
AI Consulting and Support Services Market by Service Type
- Analytics Consulting
- Automation Consulting
- Digital Strategy & Transformation
- Application Development
- Cognitive Integration
AI Consulting and Support Services Market by Company Type
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
AI Consulting and Support Services Market by Industry Sector
- BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, Insurance)
- IT & Telecom
- Manufacturing
- Government
- Healthcare
- Retail & Ecommerce
- Energy & Utilities
- Transportation
- Education
- Others
