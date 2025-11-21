RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2025-11-21
|Loan
|3113
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009548704
|Maturity
|2027-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|525
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|130
|Number of bids
|8
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|1.249 %
|Lowest yield
|1.240 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.250 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2025-11-21
|Loan
|3111
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0007045745
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|490
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|270
|Number of bids
|12
|Number of accepted bids
|8
|Average yield
|0.853 %
|Lowest yield
|0.845 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.864 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|40.00