RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

 | Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2025-11-21
Loan3113 
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0009548704 
Maturity2027-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln525
Volume sold, SEK mln130
Number of bids8
Number of accepted bids3
Average yield1.249 %
Lowest yield1.240 %
Highest accepted yield1.250 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00

 

Auction date2025-11-21
Loan3111 
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0007045745 
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln490
Volume sold, SEK mln270
Number of bids12
Number of accepted bids8
Average yield0.853 %
Lowest yield0.845 %
Highest accepted yield0.864 %
% accepted at highest yield       40.00



 


