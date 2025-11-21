Agricultural Packaging Materials, Products and Applications Analysis Report 2025: A $10.2 Billion Market by 2032, Driven by Demand for Fertilizers, Pesticides, Seeds, Biologicals, Micronutrients

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Packaging Market - Materials, Products and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Agricultural Packaging is estimated at US$7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$10.2 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2025-2032 driven by the rising demand for fertilizers, pesticides, seeds, biologicals, and micronutrients due to population growth and the need for increased crop production.

This global report on Agricultural Packaging analyzes the market based on material, product type, and application from the period 2022-2032 and forecasts from 2025 to 2032 in terms of value in US$. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

Agricultural packaging in this report refers exclusively to plant-based packaging solutions for fertilizers, pesticides, seeds, biologicals, and micronutrients. By combining suitable materials, formats, and designs, agricultural packaging helps preserve product integrity. It promotes operational efficiency, convenient distribution, and safe handling throughout the supply chain. This ensures that inputs reach farmers and distributors in optimal condition, enhancing productivity and ensuring supply reliability in agriculture.



The hazardous and sensitive nature of agrochemicals necessitates durable, leak-proof, and chemical-resistant packaging to ensure safe storage, handling, and transportation, while prolonging product shelf life. Growth in agricultural production and e-commerce expansion further fuels demand for protective packaging solutions. Increasing awareness of environmental sustainability is encouraging the adoption of paper-based, recyclable, and biodegradable materials.

Technological innovations, such as smart packaging, barrier films, and multi-layer containers, enhance traceability, product integrity, and operational efficiency. Regulatory compliance, particularly regarding chemical safety and waste reduction, also supports market growth. Furthermore, packaging acts as a tool for brand differentiation, labeling, and consumer information, which is becoming increasingly significant in the agrochemical sector. Overall, increasing agricultural demand, safety standards, sustainability trends, and technological advancements are driving the growth of the agricultural packaging market.



Agricultural Packaging Regional Market Analysis



Asia-Pacific is the largest market for global agricultural packaging, accounting for a 42.6% share in 2025, and is projected to record the fastest CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period 2025-2032.

Rapid population growth and increasing agricultural production in countries such as China and India are driving the demand for durable and protective agricultural packaging solutions in this region. Urbanization and expanding agrochemical trade further support market growth, while government initiatives and regulatory standards promote the adoption of safe and efficient packaging. North America also holds a significant share, driven by advanced infrastructure, technological innovation, and strict quality standards. Europe's growth is supported by regulatory compliance and rising demand for sustainable packaging.



Agricultural Packaging Market Analysis by Material



The plastic material segment leads the global agricultural packaging market with a substantial share of 49.9% by 2025. This leadership is due to its lightweight, durable, and cost-effective properties, making it ideal for packaging agricultural products.

Plastic packaging protects products from moisture, dust, and pests while reducing transportation costs and enabling flexible designs. Advancements in bioplastics and growing sustainability awareness are gradually influencing the segment, though regulatory restrictions on conventional plastics pose challenges.

Conversely, the paper and paperboard segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2032, driven by its eco-friendly, recyclable, and cost-effective nature. Corrugated cardboard, kraft paper, and paper bags are increasingly employed for packaging agrochemicals, offering structural stability along with enhanced labeling and branding capabilities. Environmental regulations and sustainability trends further accelerate the adoption of paper-based solutions.



Agricultural Packaging Market Analysis by Product Type



The pouches & bags segment leads the agricultural packaging market, with an estimated share of 57.9% in 2025, driven by their lightweight, cost-effective, and versatile nature.

These packaging solutions protect against moisture, contamination, and physical damage, ensuring product integrity for fertilizers, seeds, pesticides, and other agricultural products throughout the supply chain. Their adaptability to various product sizes, resealable properties, and branding potential make them highly preferred by manufacturers and farmers.

On the other hand, the bottles & cans segment is projected to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 6.2% during 2025-2032, driven by increasing demand for liquid fertilizers, pesticides, and nutrient solutions in advanced farming techniques such as hydroponics. High-density polyethylene bottles and cans offer durability, chemical resistance, and safe transport without spillage, further boosting adoption. The growing focus on efficient handling, convenient transport, and product protection supports the expansion of both segments in the global agricultural packaging market.



Agricultural Packaging Market Analysis by Application



The fertilizer segment dominates the agricultural packaging market by application, capturing 50.4% share in 2025, driven by the consistent global demand to enhance crop yields and improve soil health.

Fertilizers are sensitive to moisture, heat, and air, requiring packaging that prevents moisture ingress, limits exposure to light and oxygen, and maintains nutrient integrity. Durable pouches, bags, and multi-layered containers ensure product quality and efficacy throughout storage and transport.

In contrast, the pesticides segment is the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2032, due to the rising use of chemical and biological crop protection products. Pesticides are hazardous and reactive, necessitating leak-proof, chemically resistant packaging for safe handling and transport. Packaging formats such as bottles, cans, and pouches enable precise dosing, safe dispensing, and compliance with regulations. Growing awareness of pest control, modern farming techniques, and stringent safety and environmental standards further accelerates the adoption of secure and high-quality pesticide packaging solutions.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 254 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $10.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Market Players

Amcor plc

BAG Corporation

Flexpack FIBC

Greif, Inc.

LC Packaging International BV

Mondi Group

Proampac LLC

Silgan Holdings, Inc.

The Royal NNZ Group bv

Agricultural Packaging Market by Geographic Region

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Rest of World

Agricultural Packaging Market by Material

Plastics

Paper & Paperboard

Composite Materials

Biodegradable Materials

Other Materials (Including Jute, Glass, Metal, and Others)

Agricultural Packaging Market by Product Type

Pouches & Bags

Bottles & Cans

Drums

Others (Including Trays, Clamshells, Films, Wraps, Crates, Bins, and Others)

Agricultural Packaging Market by Application

Fertilizers

Pesticides

Seeds

Other Applications (Including Biologicals, and Micronutrients)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/54oi0n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment