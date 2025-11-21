Haptics Market Overview Report 2025-2032: Growth in Automotive, Wearables, and Metaverse Applications, Driven by Advancements in Actuator Technology and Consumer Demand

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Haptics Market - Technologies and Applications" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global haptics market is on track for robust growth, expanding from US$4.9 billion in 2025 to nearly US$8.7 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.6%.

This comprehensive report covers the global and regional markets by Type, Actuator Type, and Application from 2022 to 2032, with forecasts spanning from 2025 to 2032 in US$ terms. Major companies are profiled, and the latest industrial developments are analyzed, providing insights into market trends and growth areas.

This trajectory is largely driven by the rising incorporation of advanced haptic feedback technologies across sectors including smartphones, gaming, automotive, wearables, healthcare, and the burgeoning metaverse. While smartphones remain a dominant sector, the market is witnessing a shift towards automotive applications and immersive digital experiences, indicating the industry's evolution beyond traditional mobile applications.

Market expansion is fueled by the proliferation of touch-based interfaces, enhanced consumer demand for immersive experiences, innovations in actuator technologies such as Linear Resonant Actuators (LRAs), piezoelectric actuators, and Voice Coil Actuators (VCAs), and the integration of haptics with AR/VR platforms. The automotive and transportation sector emerges as the fastest-growing domain, while the Asia-Pacific region leads geographically, supported by its robust electronics manufacturing framework. As industries increasingly adopt metaverse wearables, healthcare simulations, robotics, and solutions for accessibility, haptics is cemented as a key component of next-generation human-machine interfaces.

Prominent companies in the haptics industry include AAC Technologies, Immersion Corporation, TDK Corporation, Texas Instruments, Microchip Technology, Johnson Electric, Alps Alpine, Ultraleap, and bHaptics. These organizations spearhead advancements in actuators, software, and applications, with over 40 major company profiles and more than 100 industry participants listed.

Haptics Regional Market Analysis

The market is poised for strong growth through 2032, supported by increasing applications in smartphones, gaming, automotive, and healthcare. Asia-Pacific holds the largest regional market share at 38.1% in 2025, driven by its expansive electronics manufacturing and consumer demand for advanced digital devices. North America follows, capitalizing on its mature gaming ecosystem and early VR/AR technology adoption. Europe maintains a strong position through automotive innovation and medical research. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, reflecting rapid adoption of next-gen haptic technologies, while Europe and North America see steady growth.

Haptics Market Analysis by Type

Tactile haptics dominates with over 70% share owing to its prevalence in smartphones, tablets, wearables, and other consumer electronics. Kinesthetic haptics ranks second, bolstered by its use in gaming consoles, VR/AR environments, and robotics. Although vibrotactile haptics holds a significant share, its dominance is waning as advanced actuator types gain prominence. Notably, Other Haptics-including contactless and thermal haptics-are growing at a CAGR of 18.4%, driven by their application in healthcare, automotive, and extended reality sectors.

Haptics Market Analysis by Actuator Type

In 2025, Linear Resonant Actuators (LRAs) lead with a 45% market share due to their widespread use in smartphones, wearables, and premium electronics, offering efficiency and quick response times. Although ERM motors remain key, their share is gradually decreasing as the market favors advanced solutions. Other Actuators, such as electroactive polymers and microfluidics, are the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 18.1%, gaining traction in wearables, medical devices, and VR systems. Piezoelectric actuators reflect strong growth driven by their adoption in automotive touch panels and laptops.

Haptics Market Analysis by Application

Smartphones remain the largest segment, valued at US$2.24 billion in 2025, accounting for 46% of the market, primarily due to their near-universal use for alerts and multimedia feedback. Gaming & entertainment ranks second, propelled by demand for immersive gameplay. Automotive & transportation is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 20%, reaching over US$1.8 billion by 2032, driven by the integration of haptic-enabled infotainment systems and driver-assist features. Metaverse applications, including VR and AR, follow closely, supported by innovative mid-air haptics and immersive interaction technologies.

Companies Featured

