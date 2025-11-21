Norway Cards and Payments Market Opportunity and Risks Analysis Report 2025-2029: Cross-Nordic Transfers Simplified by Vipps with Visa Direct and Mastercard Send

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Norway Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Norwegian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, card, credit transfer, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2021-25e).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2025e-29f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.



The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.



The 'Norway Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029' report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Norwegian cards and payments industry, including:

Current and forecast values for each market in the Norwegian cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, card, credit transfer, direct debits, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Norwegian cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

The competitive landscape of the Norwegian cards and payments industry.

Key Highlights

The Central Bank of Norway, Norges Bank, has announced its plan to launch a real-time payment service in Norwegian kroner, named NBO INST. In November 2024, an agreement was signed with the European Central Bank (ECB) for Norway to join the Trans-European Automated Real-time Gross-Settlement Express Transfer (TARGET) Instant Payment Settlement (TIPS) system. This collaboration marks Norway's commitment to leveraging the Eurosystem's TIPS for instantaneous transactions in its national currency. The anticipated rollout of this new instant payment settlement service is slated for the first half of 2028.

In December 2024, Vipps launched its NFC contactless payment solution. The solution is the first outside of Apple Pay to make use of NFC technology in iPhones for payments. Identical to Apple Pay, payment is made by tapping a phone on a payment terminal. Vipps NFC is also available for users with smartphones other than iPhone. The solution is available for nearly 70% of Norwegian bank customers. Currently, Vipps NFC only supports BankAxept cards. There are plans to include international cards in Vipps NFC to enable the solution to be used abroad.

To further enhance customer convenience, in 2024, Vipps launched a new payment service for transfers between Vipps customers in the Nordic region (excluding Iceland). This service enables card-based transactions using Visa Direct and Mastercard Send and it requires both the payer and the payee to be Vipps customers. Additionally, the payee must register a recipient payment card within the Vipps app and transfers are made in the payee's currency, with funds typically accessible immediately, depending on the payee's bank.

Scope

Card market size in terms of number of cards, value and volume of transactions in Norway along with detailed card segmentation of debit, credit and charge cards available in the country.

Market sizing and analysis of major payment instruments including cash, card, credit transfer, direct debits, and cheques.

Payment market trends and growth for both historical and forecast period

Competitor analysis with detailed insights into leading card issuers and schemes.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

A detailed snapshot of country's key alternative payment brands.

1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Payment Instruments



4. Card-Based Payments



5. Merchant Acquiring



6. Ecommerce Payments



7. In-Store Payments



8. Buy Now Pay Later



9. Mobile Payments



10. P2P Payments



11. Bill Payments



12. Alternative Payments



13. Payment Innovation



14. Job Analysis



15. Payment Infrastructure and Regulation



16. Appendix

DNB Bank

SEB

EnterCard

NOBA

Santander

Nordea

SpareBank 1 Ostlandet

Danske Bank

Danskebank

Swedbank

Elavon

Worldline

Nexi

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

