Hofseth BioCare ASA: PRIMARY INSIDER NOTIFICATION

Christoph Baldegger, primary insider and member of the Board of Directors in Hofseth BioCare ASA ("HBC"), has subscribed for 368,320 Offer shares in the Subsequent Offering and Mr. Baldegger will hold 3,616,296 shares in HBC after the share capital is registered, equal to approximately 0.92 % of the total outstanding A-shares with voting rights.

For further information, contact:

Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO of Hofseth BioCare ASA

Phone: +47 936 32 966

E-mail: joo@hofsethbiocare.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.

