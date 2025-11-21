Post-quantum Cryptography Market Global Forecast to 2030: Opportunities Driven by PQC Integration, HPC Advancements, Early Product Development, Government Contracts, and Post-Quantum Migration

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post-quantum Cryptography Market by Solution, Service, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global post-quantum cryptography (PQC) market size is forecasted to grow remarkably from USD 0.42 billion in 2025 to USD 2.84 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 46.2%. This surge is spurred by heightened insurance and risk management needs, as enterprises strive to align with new cyber regulations, meet quantum-resilient coverage standards, limit liabilities, and safeguard sensitive data against potential quantum cyber threats.
The report aids market incumbents and entrants by delivering a near-accurate picture of revenue estimates for the overall PQC market and its segments. Stakeholders gain from comprehending the competitive environment, obtaining insights for strategic positioning, and devising apt market approaches. The document also demystifies market dynamics through trend insights into drivers, restraints, and emerging opportunities.
Key players include NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands), Patero (US), Thales (France), AWS (US), IDEMIA (France), Palo Alto Networks (US), DigiCert (US), Kloch (US), and more. These insights stem from a competitive examination revealing company profiles, developments, and market strategies.
By solution, the quantum-safe hardware segment holds the largest market share
Quantum-safe hardware is pivotal, embedding quantum-resistant encryption directly into devices to thwart future attacks. Innovations encompass hardware modules and processors executing NIST-endorsed algorithms like Kyber and Dilithium, enhancing cryptographic functionality and speed. This technology secures data storage, communications, and authentication across enterprise systems, cloud platforms, and IoT devices, underpinning financial transactions, cloud security, and intellectual property protection. As this capability reduces vulnerabilities and ensures compliance with emerging standards, its adoption expands across sectors demanding robust digital security.
By vertical, the IT & ITeS segment will witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period
In the IT & ITeS sector, PQC is crucial in safeguarding digital assets, cloud infrastructures, and client data from quantum threats that could undermine current encryption technologies like RSA and ECC. PQC fortifies cloud services, VPNs, and SaaS platforms, ensuring data fidelity. It also enhances quantum-resistant authentication, secure transactions, and IP protection in service environments. Reports show that around 50% of IT & ITeS entities are architecting PQC initiatives, with notable moves from IBM integrating NIST-endorsed algorithms in its Db2 database. IBM's amaravathi center initiative and collaborations highlight ongoing efforts in adopting quantum-safe technologies in IT & ITeS.
By region, North America is anticipated to record the largest market size.
The North American market is propelling PQC adoption to protect digital infrastructures against nascent quantum threats. Even so, about 48% of firms lack comprehensive readiness for quantum-related risks. Major firms like IBM, Google, AWS, and more, are actively developing PQC solutions employing NIST-approved algorithms to secure data and communications from quantum assaults. The use cases span financial transactions, securing medical records, and safeguarding governmental secrets. U.S. programs like NIST's PQC and Canada's CIFAR initiative are crucial in the research and standardization of quantum-resistant technologies, energizing North America's leadership in cybersecurity defenses.
Key Benefits of Buying the Report: The report delivers perspectives on these aspects:
- Key drivers, including cryptographic algorithm innovations and industry collaborations, and obstacles like implementation costs
- Product Development/Innovation: Focusing on upcoming tech, R&D pursuits, and new offerings in the PQC domain
- Market Expansion: Overview of promising markets and analysis across varied geographical domains
- Competitive Evaluation: Comprehensive insights on market shares, strategies, and offerings from leaders such as NXP Semiconductor, Patero, Thales, and others
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|280
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$0.42 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.84 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|46.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Integration of Innovative Cryptographic Algorithms
- Hybrid Pqc Mechanisms
- Growing Awareness of Cybersecurity and Data Privacy
- Driving Awareness Toward Quantum Computing Threat
- Rising Demand for Optimized Pqc Implementations to Handle Global Encryption Workloads
- Collaboration Between Academia, Industry, and Government on Pqc Adoption
Challenges
- Significantly Large Key Size and Implications on Performance
- Implementation Challenges
- Lack of Skilled Workforce
- Vulnerabilities due to Advancements in Quantum Technology
Case Studies
- Post-Quantum Cryptography for Defense and Government Applications
- Adoption of Bio-Key's Identity-Bound Biometrics Solution as Part of Passwordless Authentication Strategy
- Navigating Quantum Leap: Roadmap for Migrating to Post-Quantum Cryptography
- Wells Fargo, Thales, and Quantinuum - Quantum Entropy for Stronger Cryptographic Keys
- World's Leading Payment Infrastructure Partnered with Qnu Labs to Achieve 100% Pqc Compliance
- Quantum-Resilient Data Security in Healthcare: a Critical Imperative
Opportunities
- Pqc Integration in Blockchain Networks
- Advancements in High-Performance Computing Architecture
- Early Development of New Products and Services to Provide Competitive Edge
- Government and Defense Contracts
- Migration to Post-Quantum Cryptography
Company Profiles
- Nxp Semiconductors
- Thales
- AWS
- Idemia
- Palo Alto Networks
- St Engineering
- Digicert
- Kloch
- Patero
- Post-Quantum
- Pqshield
- Entrust
- IBM
- Qnu Labs
- Ultimaco
- Quantum Xchange
- Quantropi
- Arqit
- Crypto Quantique
- Crypto4A
- Cryptonext
- Qrypt
- Enquantum
- Xiphera
- Sixscape
- Keyfactor
- Resquant
- Rambus
- Archon
- Riscure
