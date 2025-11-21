Network Detection and Response Market Forecast 2025-2030: Opportunities Driven by Integration with Xdr Platforms, and AI-Driven Autonomous Response

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Detection and Response Market by Offering, Network Environment, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global Network Detection and Response (NDR) market size is expected to increase from USD 3.68 billion in 2025 to USD 5.82 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%

The report offers an in-depth competitive analysis of key market players, recent developments, and market strategies. It segments the NDR market by offerings, network environment, organization size, deployment modes, and verticals such as BFSI, Government, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and more across different regions.

The demand for detecting stealthy threats in encrypted traffic and east-west communications drives adoption. Organizations are deploying NDR platforms integrating behavioral analytics, machine learning, and automated response to enhance SOC efficiency, reduce dwell time, and maintain operational continuity.

Challenges include high deployment costs and complexity, especially for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with budget constraints. The talent shortfall and integration challenges with existing SIEM, SOAR, and EDR tools also add to operational overheads, inhibiting widespread adoption.

Key market players include Palo Alto Networks, Cisco, IBM, OpenText, HPE, Darktrace, Rapid7, Fortinet, NetScout, Sangfor, Stellar Cyber, ExtraHop, Vectra AI, Arista Networks, IronNet, and others.

Cloud Segment to Record Highest CAGR

The cloud deployment mode in the NDR market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The surge is driven by growing cloud-based infrastructure adoption across industries, demand for scalable threat detection, and the economic efficiency of cloud-native NDR solutions. Cloud deployment enhances real-time visibility, manages distributed networks, and secures hybrid environments. Subscription-based models and seamless AI-powered analytics integration further boost cloud adoption among enterprises.

Open NDR Software Dominates Market Share

The open NDR software segment is expected to maintain the largest market share. This trend is fueled by the growing use of open-source and customizable detection platforms offering flexibility and cost benefits. Open NDR solutions allow enterprises to customize detection models, integrate with broader security frameworks, and assure transparency in threat analytics, thus expanding their role in the global NDR ecosystem.

North American Market Leadership

North America is anticipated to lead the NDR market, sustaining the largest share throughout the forecast period, particularly due to the US's influence. The region benefits from leading NDR solution providers, high adoption rates across BFSI, healthcare, government, and IT sectors, and supportive regulatory frameworks. It also boasts early AI-driven analytics integration, extensive cloud migration, and a priority on critical infrastructure protection, fostering a robust investment environment.

Insights Include:

Analysis of key drivers, including cyber threat escalation, regulatory mandates, digital transformation, and cloud adoption; along with restraints like high costs and security talent shortage, and opportunities such as XDR platform integration.

Detailed technological innovation insights, product development initiatives, and service launches in the NDR market.

Comprehensive information about lucrative markets and detailed NDR market analysis across varied regions.

Exhaustive insights into new products, untapped geographies, developments, and investments.

In-depth competitive assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings from major players.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 411 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Sophistication of Cyber Threats

Regulatory and Compliance Mandates

Digital Transformation and Cloud Adoption

Restraints

High Deployment and Maintenance Costs

Shortage of Skilled Security Professionals

Opportunities

Integration with Xdr Platforms

AI-Driven Autonomous Response

Challenges

Data Privacy Concerns

Scalability in High-Speed Networks

Case Studies

Network Detection & Response Strengthened National Security for US Government Agency

Managed Security Services Safeguard Smart Manufacturing for Coca-Cola in China

Global Financial Services Firm Banks on Ndr to Stop Cyberattacks

Company Profiles

Cisco

Palo Alto Networks

Fortinet

Arista Networks

Extrahop

IBM

Opentext

Hpe

Rapid7

Netscout

Trellix

Darktrace

Stellar Cyber

Sangfor

Verizon

Stamus Networks

Lumu

Logpoint

Manageengine

Gatewatcher

Threatbook

Niksun

Linkshadow

Plixer

Exeon Analytics

Corelight

Ironnet

Sophos

Vectra AI

Hillstone Networks

Netwitness

