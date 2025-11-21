Services for Data Center Markets, 2030 by Design & Engineering, FM, Commissioning & Testing, IT Infrastructure Management, Decommissioning & Relocation, Specialized Consulting and Certification

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Services for Data Center Market by Service Type (Design & Engineering, Facility Management, Commissioning & Testing, IT Infrastructure Management, Decommissioning & Relocation, Specialized Consulting and Certification), Tier Type - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The services for data center market are on track for substantial growth, expected to rise from USD 115.94 billion in 2025 to USD 320.89 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 22.6%.

This expansion is primarily driven by enterprise dependency on digital infrastructure, encompassing cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing workloads. The market offers a wide array of services such as colocation, managed hosting, facility management, cloud-based solutions, disaster recovery, consulting, and lifecycle support to enhance operational efficiency and uptime.

Notably, sustainability and energy efficiency are now top priorities, with service providers adopting green cooling technologies, energy management solutions, and sustainable practices to cut down costs and carbon footprint. Compliance with regulations and data sovereignty requirements are also influencing service models toward localized infrastructure and region-specific solutions. As a strategic enabler of digital transformation and operational resilience, the market is poised for continued growth.

The report covers key market players such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, Accenture, and others, offering insights into their market strategies and developments.

By facility service, commissioning & testing provider to account for the fastest growth during the forecast period

Commissioning and testing services are projected to experience the highest CAGR within the services for data center market. This is attributed to the growing complexity of IT infrastructures requiring comprehensive verification of systems to ensure optimal performance and reliability. The rise of high-density computing, artificial intelligence, and hyperscale architectures intensifies demand for accurate commissioning and rigorous testing.

Advanced diagnostic tools, real-time monitoring, and predictive analytics employed by service providers identify potential issues proactively, boosting the reliability of mission-critical facilities. The emphasis on regulatory compliance and stringent service level agreements mandate formal commissioning protocols to meet operational standards. The rapid deployment of data centers globally opens new avenues for commissioning and testing services.

IT infrastructure management to hold the largest market share

Holding the largest market share, IT infrastructure management plays an essential role in managing complex IT environments crucial for enterprise operations. It ensures high system availability through comprehensive management of servers, storage, networking, and software assets. As workloads expand into new computing environments, organizations rely on IT infrastructure management for efficiency and uptime.

Providers offer end-to-end solutions, optimizing performance and reducing downtime through advanced analytics, automation, and remote management tools. The importance of these services is amplified by digital transformation trends, enabling business continuity and optimizing total cost of ownership. IT infrastructure management remains dominant, underpinning secure, high-performance digital infrastructures worldwide.

North America should focus on commissioning, testing, and IT infrastructure management services for operational efficiency and adherence to regulatory standards. Conversely, Asia Pacific should aim at managed services and strategic consulting for digital transformation and localized computing capabilities in emerging economies.

In North America, initiatives like the ENGIE North America and Prometheus Hyperscale collaboration are underway to develop AI-ready, liquid-cooled hyperscale data centers. These projects, set to integrate renewable energy and battery storage, underline the region's focus on sustainable, high-performance infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific market expands with investments like Vantage Data Centers' USD 1.6 billion commitment to a 300 MW hyperscale campus in Malaysia. Firms offer consulting and management services to maximize power and cooling efficiencies, emphasizing the region's role in supporting digital transformation.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 350 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $115.94 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $320.89 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.6% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Hyperscaler AI Spending to Boost Demand for Design, Power, Cooling, and Commissioning Services

Density Surge to Drive Liquid Cooling and Hybrid Thermal Strategies Across Data Centers

Exploding Interconnect and Campus Fabric Scale to Drive Sustained Demand for Integration, Testing, and Performance Services

Restraints

Skilled-Labor Scarcity and Safety Bottlenecks to Limit Data Center Services Delivery Planning

Land Use and Permitting Bottlenecks to Affect Equipment Lead Times

Opportunities

Growing Demand to Upgrade Legacy Data Centers into AI-Ready Facilities

Microgrids and CHP Integration to Offer New Revenue Streams by Enabling On-Site Power for Data Centers

Challenges

Liquid Cooling & GPU Roadmaps to Drive Late Redesigns

Cooling Incidents, Compliance Misses, and Paid Rework to Exacerbate Weakness in Building Management Systems

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Equinix ML5 Data Centre - Decarbonization Through Design, Supervision & Commissioning Services in Milan

Case Study 2: Compass Data Centers Enhances Uptime With Vertiv'S Site-Based Services and AI-Driven Predictive Maintenance

Case Study 3: BMW Group Strengthens Network and Data Center Efficiency With Managed Services from NTT Data

Case Study 4: Novva Data Centers Achieve Zero Downtime and Sustainability With Siemens Controls and Service Support

Case Study 5: Virgin Media O2 Optimizes Data Centre Cooling With Ekkosense AI-Driven Services Across 20 Sites

