IoT Technology Research and Global Forecast Report 2025: Market to Hit $1.14 Trillion by 2030, Driven by 5G, Edge AI, Smart Homes, Industrial Automation, and Government Digital Transformation

The global IoT technology market is set to elevate from USD 959.30 billion in 2025 to USD 1.14 trillion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 3.7%

The growth trajectory is influenced by widespread adoption of connected devices, progressive advancements in 5G, AI, and edge computing, alongside escalated demand for smart homes, industrial automation, and smart city endeavors. Additionally, surging internet penetration and government digital transformation programs are propelling this expansion.

While these drivers are accentuating market growth, challenges persist in data security, privacy concerns, and the lack of skilled professionals. Integration hurdles among diverse IoT systems also pose significant obstacles, making strategic balancing of these factors critical for sustainable market proliferation.

Software solutions segment poised for highest CAGR

Within the IoT ecosystem, software solutions are projected to register the highest growth rate. These solutions comprise real-time analytics, network bandwidth management, remote monitoring, security, and data management systems designed to manage interoperability challenges and secure data management. Key players providing these solutions include Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, AWS, Cisco Systems, and PTC.

Cloud-based software facilitates comprehensive connectivity and data aggregation from devices and sensors, optimizing business functions by addressing interoperability issues. This enhances flexibility and efficiency across various operations.

Professional services maintain market dominance

The professional services segment continues to dominate, necessitated by the complex nature of IoT implementations. These services, comprising planning, consulting, and system upgrades, support organizations in managing large data volumes generated by connected devices. Providers also enable the development of advanced analytics strategies, facilitating informed decision-making and process optimization.

North America leads with substantial share

North American markets, including the US, Canada, and Mexico, wield significant influence, with a 30% share in 2024. The presence of leading multinational corporations such as Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments, Dell, and Cisco Systems drives strong market dynamics.

On-going R&D investments and increasing demand for enhanced lifestyles, particularly in the US, stimulate IoT application growth across industries like consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare. This makes North America a pivotal region for IoT advancements.

Insights covered:

Key drivers include 5G advancements, cloud platform adoption, and IPv6 proliferation; while challenges include data security and interoperability.

Product Development/Innovation: In-depth knowledge of upcoming technologies and R&D activities.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of promising markets across regions.

Market Diversification: In-depth coverage of new products, geographic potential, and industry developments.

Competitive Assessment: Thorough evaluation of market strategies and offerings by dominant players like Intel, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, and Cisco Systems.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 302 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2025 959.3 billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 1148.62 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Global Rise in Internet Penetration

Growing Adoption of Cloud Platforms

Proliferation of Wireless Sensor Networks

Increasing Adoption of IPv6

Restraints

Data Security and Privacy Concerns

Opportunities

Increasing Cross-Domain Collaborations

Government-Led Funding to Develop IoT Research Projects

Emergence of Connected Care in Healthcare Sector

Increasing Demand for HEVs and EVs

Growing Safety Concerns With Rising Urbanization

Challenges

Interoperability Challenges and Lack of Common Standards

High Power Consumption by Wireless Sensor Terminals and Connected Devices

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Case Studies

Solulab Inc. Assisted Enmatrix to Develop IoT Mobile Application for Smart Buildings and Yacht Management

Solulab Inc. Helped Gearnetics to Develop Advanced IoT Fleet Management Solutions

Sanxing and Telenor Connexion Facilitated Leading Swedish Energy Supplier to Implement IoT-Based Metering Solution for Connecting Smart Meters

Isa Minimized Equipment Breakdown With IoT-Enabled Predictive Maintenance Solution

Company Profiles

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Stmicroelectronics

IBM

HP Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Microsoft

PTC

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

General Electric Company

Softeq Development Corp.

Sciencesoft USA Corporation

Oracle

Siemens

SAP SE

Robert Bosch GmbH

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Schneider Electric

Arm Limited

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

TE Connectivity

Software AG

Microchip Technology Inc.

Vates

Cellhire plc

Clearblade

Solulab Inc.

Konstant Infosolutions

Binariks Inc.

