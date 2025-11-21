IoT Technology Research and Global Forecast Report 2025: Market to Hit $1.14 Trillion by 2030, Driven by 5G, Edge AI, Smart Homes, Industrial Automation, and Government Digital Transformation

The IoT technology market is anticipated to surge, reaching USD 1.14 trillion by 2030, growing from USD 959.30 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.7%. Key growth drivers include the rapid adoption of connected devices, advancements in 5G, AI, and edge computing, alongside rising demand for smart homes and industrial automation. Major restraints involve data security and privacy concerns. Software solutions are poised for the highest CAGR, addressing challenges like interoperability and data management. North America leads the market share due to significant R&D and corporate presence. Industry giants like Microsoft, IBM, and AWS dominate the landscape.

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Technology Market by Node Component (Sensor, Memory Device, Connectivity IC, Processor, Logic Devices), Software Solution (Remote Monitoring, Data Management), Platform, Service, End-use Application, Geography - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IoT technology market is set to elevate from USD 959.30 billion in 2025 to USD 1.14 trillion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 3.7%

The growth trajectory is influenced by widespread adoption of connected devices, progressive advancements in 5G, AI, and edge computing, alongside escalated demand for smart homes, industrial automation, and smart city endeavors. Additionally, surging internet penetration and government digital transformation programs are propelling this expansion.

While these drivers are accentuating market growth, challenges persist in data security, privacy concerns, and the lack of skilled professionals. Integration hurdles among diverse IoT systems also pose significant obstacles, making strategic balancing of these factors critical for sustainable market proliferation.

Software solutions segment poised for highest CAGR

Within the IoT ecosystem, software solutions are projected to register the highest growth rate. These solutions comprise real-time analytics, network bandwidth management, remote monitoring, security, and data management systems designed to manage interoperability challenges and secure data management. Key players providing these solutions include Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, AWS, Cisco Systems, and PTC.

Cloud-based software facilitates comprehensive connectivity and data aggregation from devices and sensors, optimizing business functions by addressing interoperability issues. This enhances flexibility and efficiency across various operations.

Professional services maintain market dominance

The professional services segment continues to dominate, necessitated by the complex nature of IoT implementations. These services, comprising planning, consulting, and system upgrades, support organizations in managing large data volumes generated by connected devices. Providers also enable the development of advanced analytics strategies, facilitating informed decision-making and process optimization.

North America leads with substantial share

North American markets, including the US, Canada, and Mexico, wield significant influence, with a 30% share in 2024. The presence of leading multinational corporations such as Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments, Dell, and Cisco Systems drives strong market dynamics.

On-going R&D investments and increasing demand for enhanced lifestyles, particularly in the US, stimulate IoT application growth across industries like consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare. This makes North America a pivotal region for IoT advancements.

Insights covered:

  • Key drivers include 5G advancements, cloud platform adoption, and IPv6 proliferation; while challenges include data security and interoperability.
  • Product Development/Innovation: In-depth knowledge of upcoming technologies and R&D activities.
  • Market Development: Detailed analysis of promising markets across regions.
  • Market Diversification: In-depth coverage of new products, geographic potential, and industry developments.
  • Competitive Assessment: Thorough evaluation of market strategies and offerings by dominant players like Intel, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, and Cisco Systems.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages302
Forecast Period2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value in 2025959.3 billion
Forecasted Market Value by 20301148.62 billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate3.7%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Global Rise in Internet Penetration
  • Growing Adoption of Cloud Platforms
  • Proliferation of Wireless Sensor Networks
  • Increasing Adoption of IPv6

Restraints

  • Data Security and Privacy Concerns

Opportunities

  • Increasing Cross-Domain Collaborations
  • Government-Led Funding to Develop IoT Research Projects
  • Emergence of Connected Care in Healthcare Sector
  • Increasing Demand for HEVs and EVs
  • Growing Safety Concerns With Rising Urbanization

Challenges

  • Interoperability Challenges and Lack of Common Standards
  • High Power Consumption by Wireless Sensor Terminals and Connected Devices
  • Lack of Skilled Professionals

Case Studies

  • Solulab Inc. Assisted Enmatrix to Develop IoT Mobile Application for Smart Buildings and Yacht Management
  • Solulab Inc. Helped Gearnetics to Develop Advanced IoT Fleet Management Solutions
  • Sanxing and Telenor Connexion Facilitated Leading Swedish Energy Supplier to Implement IoT-Based Metering Solution for Connecting Smart Meters
  • Isa Minimized Equipment Breakdown With IoT-Enabled Predictive Maintenance Solution

Company Profiles

  • Intel Corporation
  • Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated
  • Stmicroelectronics
  • IBM
  • HP Inc.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Microsoft
  • PTC
  • Amazon Web Services, Inc.
  • General Electric Company
  • Softeq Development Corp.
  • Sciencesoft USA Corporation
  • Oracle
  • Siemens
  • SAP SE
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
  • Schneider Electric
  • Arm Limited
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V.
  • TE Connectivity
  • Software AG
  • Microchip Technology Inc.
  • Vates
  • Cellhire plc
  • Clearblade
  • Solulab Inc.
  • Konstant Infosolutions
  • Binariks Inc.

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

