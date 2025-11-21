4S eSIM Launches Ultra-Affordable Pakistan eSIM Plans Starting Under USD $2

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4S eSIM has introduced one of the most affordable Pakistan eSIM data plans on the market, priced under USD $2. Travelers can now enjoy instant activation, reliable connectivity, and transparent pricing through the official website. The new offering is designed for tourists, business travelers, and budget-conscious users.





4S eSIM today announced the release of its ultra-budget Pakistan eSIM plans, offering mobile data for under USD $2, making it one of the most affordable options available for travelers heading to Pakistan. The plan is now live on the official product page at Pakistan eSIM plans .

Designed for tourists, remote workers, and short-term visitors, the new Pakistan eSIM allows users to activate mobile data within seconds without buying a physical SIM card at the airport or local shops. Activation can be completed instantly on compatible smartphones, enabling hassle-free connectivity upon arrival.

Users can browse and purchase the plan directly through the 4S eSIM official website at https://4s.net/ . The platform offers a clean, transparent interface with no hidden fees, making it especially suitable for travelers who want reliable internet access on a tight budget.

The new Pakistan eSIM plan connects users to strong local networks with stable speeds for messaging, navigation, ride-hailing apps, browsing, and social media. For many travelers, the ability to stay online immediately after landing—without queueing for a SIM card—is a significant convenience.

4S eSIM’s expansion into ultra-low-cost plans reflects the growing demand for simple, pay-as-you- go solutions in emerging markets. The company continues to offer regional and global plans across more than 200 destinations, all accessible through the main website.

Quotes

Our new Pakistan eSIM plan under USD $2 provides travelers with an easy and affordable way to stay connected. The goal is to make travel communication simple, fast, and budget-friendly for everyone.

By focusing on instant activation and transparent pricing, we aim to remove the typical challenges travelers face when buying a SIM card abroad.

About 4S eSIM

4S eSIM is a global digital connectivity provider offering instant eSIM activation and affordable roaming solutions in more than 200 destinations. The platform focuses on transparency, ease of use, and reliable network performance, serving both casual travellers and long-term global users.

Official website: https://4s.net/ .

Media Contact:

4S eSIM Communications Team or Wans Technology Limited

Email: support@4s.net

Website: https://4s.net/

Contact person: Louis

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4e7fa11-4c71-47fe-9c6e-5f2b2fbfb6df