Aurora MoonFox Data Shines at Hubbis Investment Forum Hong Kong - Exploring the Value of Chinese Alternative Data with Global Investment Leaders

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Aurora MoonFox Data was invited to participate in the Hubbis Investment Forum Hong Kong 2025. The event brought together global leaders from asset management firms, private banks, family offices, and fintech companies to discuss the latest trends and opportunities in wealth management and investment across Greater China and worldwide.

The atmosphere at the forum was vibrant and engaging, with a strong turnout from industry professionals. The MoonFox Data booth attracted significant attention, drawing investment bankers, asset managers, and family office representatives eager to learn more. Many attendees expressed keen interest in how MoonFox Alternative Data focused on China can be applied to investment research, risk management, and asset allocation.





Key alternative data use cases discussed on site included:

Forward-looking investment and sector rotation:

Several fund managers noted that traditional financial reports often lag behind real market changes. MoonFox’s high-frequency alternative data, such as app activity, user profiles, and offline brand foot traffic, enables them to detect shifts in sector momentum early. For example, by monitoring surges in AI app user activity through MoonFox, managers were able to adjust their tech sector allocations in a timely manner, significantly improving returns.

Fundamental tracking and early warning for listed companies:

Family office representatives discussed how MoonFox’s offline store traffic and factory throughput indices allow real-time monitoring of operational health for leading companies in retail, consumer, and manufacturing sectors. Notably, a sustained decline in store traffic can trigger risk alerts and portfolio adjustments well before financial results are released.

New consumption trends and brand penetration analysis:

Private bankers and sell-side analysts highlighted how MoonFox’s online activity indices help them track the growth trajectory of emerging consumer brands. For instance, analyzing app activity data for brands like Pop Mart enables investors to identify explosive growth signals ahead of the curve.



During the forum, Max Ma, Senior Analyst at MoonFox Data, delivered a keynote speech titled “Decoding China’s Market with MoonFox Data: Ecological Prosperity Driven by AI in Q3 2025.” Drawing on MoonFox’s proprietary alternative data and fresh industry insights, Max provided an in-depth analysis of structural opportunities in China’s economy and capital markets for 2025, with a focus on AI, consumer, and financial sectors.





Key takeaways from Max Ma’s speech:

AI as a New Growth Engine for China’s Economy:

Max pointed out that China’s GDP grew by 4.8% year-on-year in Q3 2025, demonstrating continued resilience. AI technology is now a core driver of economic transformation and capital market prosperity. In September 2025, generative AI apps reached 471 million monthly active users—a 12.4% month-on-month increase—fueling intense competition among leading platforms and driving a surge in tech stock trading volumes. Alternative Data Empowering Investment Decisions:

MoonFox’s financial alternative data tracks thousands of apps, millions of offline store visits, and factory activity, enabling investors to anticipate industry trends. For example, Pop Mart’s online activity index is highly correlated with its revenue growth, making it a key signal for new consumption sector investments. Integrating Online and Offline Data to Validate Fundamentals:

MoonFox’s proprietary “Offline Scale Index” and “Online Activity Index” have become essential tools for institutional investors to assess company fundamentals and identify inflection points. The strong linkage between these data indices and financial performance provides investors with timely and comprehensive decision support.



Throughout the forum, MoonFox Data engaged in in-depth discussions with leading global asset managers, private banks, and family offices. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with many recognizing the unique value of MoonFox’s alternative data in identifying early signals, supporting investment decisions, and enhancing risk management. This further demonstrates the growing influence and practical value of Chinese alternative data among global investors.

Looking ahead, MoonFox Data will continue to deepen its presence in the Chinese market, providing global investors with forward-looking, scenario-based intelligent data solutions to help partners seize new opportunities in China’s evolving economic cycle.

