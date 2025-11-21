UK Navigating Term and Termination Clauses in Commercial Contracts Training Course

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Navigating Term and Termination Clauses in Commercial Contracts Training Course (Nov 25, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Understanding the intricacies of term and termination clauses is crucial for ensuring the longevity and stability of business and commercial agreements. This course provides you with the tools to manage contract lifecycles and handle terminations smoothly and legally.
This information packed session will give you an invaluable opportunity to ask the expert trainer about any particular issues affecting your business and gain tips and insights from his vast experience.
Benefits of attending
- Understand the reasons for termination and what constitutes breach
- Gain insights into drafting clear and enforceable term and termination clauses
- Learn techniques to handle contract renewals, extensions and terminations
- Explore the implications of termination and the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020
- Get to grips with the consequences of termination
Who Should Attend:
- In-house counsel
- Private practice lawyers
- Contract managers
- Business executives
- Contract administrators
- Procurement professionals
- Project managers
- Legal professionals and advisors
Key Topics Covered:
Termination clauses
- Term
- Expiry
- Reasons for termination
- Background law default
- Breach:
- Material breach
- Persistent breach
- Any breach
- Insolvency
- Termination and Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020
- Change of control
- Pointers and collection
- Consequences of termination
