UK Navigating Term and Termination Clauses in Commercial Contracts Training Course

The "Navigating Term and Termination Clauses in Commercial Contracts Training Course (Nov 25, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Understanding the intricacies of term and termination clauses is crucial for ensuring the longevity and stability of business and commercial agreements. This course provides you with the tools to manage contract lifecycles and handle terminations smoothly and legally.

This information packed session will give you an invaluable opportunity to ask the expert trainer about any particular issues affecting your business and gain tips and insights from his vast experience.

Benefits of attending

Understand the reasons for termination and what constitutes breach

Gain insights into drafting clear and enforceable term and termination clauses

Learn techniques to handle contract renewals, extensions and terminations

Explore the implications of termination and the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020

Get to grips with the consequences of termination

Who Should Attend:

In-house counsel

Private practice lawyers

Contract managers

Business executives

Contract administrators

Procurement professionals

Project managers

Legal professionals and advisors

Key Topics Covered:

Termination clauses

Term

Expiry

Reasons for termination

Background law default

Breach: Material breach Persistent breach Any breach

Insolvency

Termination and Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020

Change of control

Pointers and collection

Consequences of termination

