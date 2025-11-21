UK Mastering Confidentiality Clauses and NDAs in Commercial Contracts Training Course (Online event: Jan 20, 2026)

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mastering Confidentiality Clauses and NDAs in Commercial Contracts Training Course (Jan 20, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In today's competitive business environment, safeguarding sensitive information is paramount. This course focuses on confidentiality clauses and Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) and will equip you with the knowledge to protect your company's valuable assets and maintain trust with partners and clients.

This information-packed session will give you an invaluable opportunity to learn from the vast experience of the expert trainer and to ask him about any particular issues affecting your business.

Benefits of attending

By attending this session you will:

Understand when confidentiality clauses and agreements are needed

when confidentiality clauses and agreements are needed Gain a comprehensive understanding of confidentiality obligations and their legal implications

a comprehensive understanding of confidentiality obligations and their legal implications Learn practical skills to draft, review and negotiate NDAs effectively

practical skills to draft, review and negotiate NDAs effectively Explore strategies to manage and mitigate risks associated with confidential information

strategies to manage and mitigate risks associated with confidential information Examine sample clauses to help embed the learning

Certifications:

CPD: 1.5 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

Legal professionals

In-house counsel

Contract managers

Business executives

Contract administrators

Procurement professionals

Project managers

Legal advisors

Key Topics Covered:

NDAs and confidentiality clauses

Confidentiality agreements -v- confidentiality clauses in agreements

When is confidentiality needed?

Doing without confidentiality clauses (background law)

A confidentiality agreement: the practice

A definition: What is confidential?

Clause outline

Sample clauses

Traps

Speakers:



Mark Weston

Hill Dickinson LLP



Mark Westonhas run his own law firm, Weston Legal, since 1 January 2024. He is also a consultant at Hill Dickinson LLP where he joined in February 2016 as a partner and Head of its Commercial, TMT & IP Practice. Before that, he was a partner and Head of the Commercial/IP/IT Team at Matthew Arnold & Baldwin LLP and before that, he spent several years at Baker & McKenzie in London and Chicago and has also previously been seconded to Hewlett Packard and other technology businesses. He changed role to become a consultant in Hill Dickinson's London office in January 2024.



Expertise: Mark's practice covers both non-contentious and contentious matters in all areas of commercial law, intellectual property law, information technology law, Internet, electronic commerce and on-line services law. He specialises in commercial and Tech issues. Mark is used as a 'trusted adviser' by many clients in all sorts of businesses and often acts as 'private practice in-house counsel' for many clients. He specialises in tech and internet businesses.



Clients: Just some of Mark's more well-known clients include Elstree Film Studios, RTL Group S.A., Sykes Cottages, Retailcorp Brands LLC, The Gulf Marketing Group, Moneynetint Limited and the BBC.



Some detail: Mark has extensive experience in advising clients on all manner of commercial matters (such as business planning and solutions, franchising, distribution, agency and marketing) through branding and intellectual property exploitation and licensing, to advice and documentation regarding hardware and software issues (such as development, licensing, maintenance and distribution, SaaS and cloud, Internet transactional solutioning, B2B, B2C and B2G electronic commerce, S-commerce and M-Commerce, social media, outsourcing, facilities management, procurement, IT policies, data protection (privacy), GDPR and freedom of information issues as well as artificial intelligence (AI)). He has a particular expertise in new digital business and revenue streams. He is also experienced in dealing with software disputes and IT litigation. The increasingly extensive media side of his practice relates primarily to publishing (both real world and digital content), to games and gaming platforms (and particularly transmedia technologies), advising companies about their advertising onscreen, online and in print and managing their public communications strategies generally (dealing with the CMA and ASA in the process) - and also a smattering of television, film and music exploitation. Recently he has been very active in AI advice.



More unusual:



Mark has previously spent several months on secondment to Hewlett Packard and he has also been secondedto assist in the legal problems arising in new technology companies such as Symbian. From 2000 to 2001, Mark was resident in the Chicago office of Baker & McKenzie advising US clients on European and UK aspects of IT and electronic commerce law and practice.



Mark is the author of the Legal Practice Companion, a parallel text book used at several law schools, the editor of the IP and Media Law Companion as well as the rest of the Companion series of books published by Bloomsbury Professional, Tottels, Cavendish Publishing and Oxford University Press. He has noted numerous reports for the IT Law Reports and is widely published in Computing, Computers & Law, Computer Law & Security Report, IT Law Today, Intellectual Property World, Solicitors Journal and many other journals both online and offline. Mark has also authored articles syndicated in the national and trade press and is regularly quoted in national newspapers and is heard on radio as an expert in his fields. Mark is the author of the Business Names on the Internet chapter in the PLC Ecommerce Manual as well as numerous other articles on various Commercial & IT law topics.



Mark lectures regularly on all Commercial, IP and IT law topics, including at the IBC IT 'Summer School' Programme in Cambridge, England; the Falconbury and MBL two-day and three-day Commercial Contracts seminars (run several times a year) and IT Contracts seminars (run three times a year) in London; and he has previously lectured at the Annual On-line & Internet Commerce Law Institute seminar in Chicago and tutored at University College London. He also runs a programme of bespoke training schemes on commercial law, IP law, IT law, AI law and data law as well as soft skills programmes such as negotiation skills and presentation skills.



Finally, you may have seen that Mark likes blogging and writing books, which are available at all good bookshops! He also appears regularly on BBC1 (usually providing advice on-screen to BBC Watchdog) and also on Sky News as a legal commentator, as well as trying to avoid the huge quantity of pink powder the TV make-up girls want to apply to his increasingly receding hairline.







For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8vjp3i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.