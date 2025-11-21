UK Music, Film & TV Copyright Training Course (Online Event: Jan 20, 2026)

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Copyright in Music, Film & TV Training Course (Jan 20, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Join a high-impact session led by renowned lawyer Mark Weston, crafted to illuminate the complexities of copyright in the music, film, and TV industries. This session marks the inauguration of our dynamic new series on media and entertainment law, offering a robust exploration of copyright fundamentals. Participants will delve into critical subjects such as copyright existence, ownership, infringement, international considerations, exploitation, and moral rights.

For professionals navigating the ever-evolving landscape of intellectual property, this session provides invaluable insights. Attendees will gain a solid foundation in copyright laws and regulations, learning how to identify ownership and mitigate infringement risks. Further, a comprehensive understanding of international copyright agreements will be developed, highlighting their far-reaching implications.

The session will also address legal remedies and defenses available in copyright disputes, empowering attendees to handle potential challenges effectively. Additionally, insights into legally exploiting and monetizing copyrighted works will be part of the curriculum, presenting opportunities for maximizing intellectual property value within legal frameworks.

Benefits of Attending:

Receive an in-depth foundation in key aspects of copyright laws and regulations.

Learn practical strategies for determining ownership and circumventing infringement risks.

Grasp the nuances of international copyright agreements and their global implications.

Explore legal remedies, defenses, and strategies in copyright dispute resolution.

Uncover methods to legally exploit and monetize copyrighted material.

Secure your spot in this vital learning opportunity and earn professional development credentials. Each participant will receive CPD accreditation, providing 1.5 hours for inclusion in professional development records. Additionally, attendees will earn a certificate of completion, accrediting their participation and mastery of key session topics.

This session is tailored for industry professionals eager to refine their understanding of copyright and its applications in media and entertainment. Whether you operate within these industries or seek to expand your legal knowledge, this session promises to enhance your expertise and strategic approach. Don't miss this chance to elevate your professional skill set and navigate complex copyright challenges with confidence.

Who Should Attend:

Lawyers, legal professionals and rights management experts specialising in intellectual property, but looking to work more specifically in the media area

Publishers, broadcasters and distributors needing an overview or refresher

Musicians (performers, producers and songwriters), filmmakers and TV producers wanting a clearer understanding of the legal side of the media and entertainment industries

Key Topics Covered:

Basics of copyright

Existence, ownership and infringement

Is a work capable of copyright protection?

Is the work in a 'fixed' form?

Does the work qualify for UK copyright protection?

Is the work still protected by copyright?

Who is the owner of the copyright?

Will copyright be infringed? Primary and secondary infringement

Are there any defences to infringement?

What remedies are available? Civil and criminal remedies

International consideration

Berne Convention

Universal Copyright Convention

Exploiting copyright

Assignment

Licensing

Moral rights

Types of moral rights

Moral rights relating to copyright works

Performers' moral rights

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rfhwjd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.