Presentation Skills for UK Lawyers: Maximising your Impact Training Course (Jan 29, 2026)

This indepth, practical and interactive workshop has been specifically designed to help legal professionals overcome presentation challenges and develop the skills needed to maximise their impact. Whether addressing clients, colleagues, regulators or industry forums, delivering clear, engaging, and confident presentations is essential for success.

Presentation skills matter in today's fast-paced business and professional landscape, where effective communication is key. The course explores the specific challenges which lawyers face when presenting. Whether you are delivering a legal presentation, highlighting issues for your team, seeking to engage a regulator or public body, or speaking at an industry conference, this course can help you to maximise your impact.

The expert trainer, a lawyer who draws on over thirty years of experience as a presenter, shares theory, tools and real-world examples, to help you understand your audience, refine your delivery, structure your content, and engage effectively.

Benefits of attending

Get to grips with a practical methodology for addressing specific challenges of presenting on legal topics

Learn practical tips and techniques for designing content and delivering key messages

Explore the use of reusable checklists and tools to assist with preparation and follow-up

Understand techniques for an engaging delivery 'on the day'

Examine tools for delivering so-called 'hybrid' and 'virtual' presentations

Understand how to build continual improvement into your presenting capability

Learn lessons from TED Talks

Certifications:

CPD: 3 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This programme has been specifically designed for all those in the legal profession who would like to improve their performance through enhanced presentation skills, including:

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Legal professionals

Heads of legal departments

Legal directors and managers

Senior corporate counsel and advisers

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Overview of goals

Roundtable discussion

Distinctive challenges for lawyers

The age-old challenge of having too much to cover

Livening up dry materials while maintaining authority

Dealing with tough and even critical questions

Balancing spontaneity and story-telling with rigour and authority

Taking an audience-centric approach

Learning about audience needs in advance

Understanding their environment

Ensuring you understand risk areas and sensitivies

Thinking about take-aways, before you deliver

Effective techniques for engagement

Designing your structure, flow and key messages

Techniques for opening up topics

Effective story-telling

Outlining new laws and regulations - tips and pitfalls

Interaction and online tools

Tools to help you excel

Checklists for face-to-face and online seminars

IT set-up checklist and healthcheck

Practical exercises

Building in continual improvement / insights from TED

How to ensure you continually improve

Coaching and mentoring with colleagues

Where to find the best sources of guidance

The gift of TED

Summary and final questions

