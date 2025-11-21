Presentation Skills for UK Lawyers: Maximising your Impact Training Course (Jan 29, 2026)

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Presentation Skills for Lawyers: Maximising your Impact Training Course (Jan 29, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This indepth, practical and interactive workshop has been specifically designed to help legal professionals overcome presentation challenges and develop the skills needed to maximise their impact. Whether addressing clients, colleagues, regulators or industry forums, delivering clear, engaging, and confident presentations is essential for success.

Presentation skills matter in today's fast-paced business and professional landscape, where effective communication is key. The course explores the specific challenges which lawyers face when presenting. Whether you are delivering a legal presentation, highlighting issues for your team, seeking to engage a regulator or public body, or speaking at an industry conference, this course can help you to maximise your impact.

The expert trainer, a lawyer who draws on over thirty years of experience as a presenter, shares theory, tools and real-world examples, to help you understand your audience, refine your delivery, structure your content, and engage effectively.

Benefits of attending

  • Get to grips with a practical methodology for addressing specific challenges of presenting on legal topics
  • Learn practical tips and techniques for designing content and delivering key messages
  • Explore the use of reusable checklists and tools to assist with preparation and follow-up
  • Understand techniques for an engaging delivery 'on the day'
  • Examine tools for delivering so-called 'hybrid' and 'virtual' presentations
  • Understand how to build continual improvement into your presenting capability
  • Learn lessons from TED Talks

Certifications:

  • CPD: 3 hours for your records
  • Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This programme has been specifically designed for all those in the legal profession who would like to improve their performance through enhanced presentation skills, including:

  • In-house lawyers
  • Private practice lawyers
  • Legal professionals
  • Heads of legal departments
  • Legal directors and managers
  • Senior corporate counsel and advisers

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

  • Overview of goals
  • Roundtable discussion

Distinctive challenges for lawyers

  • The age-old challenge of having too much to cover
  • Livening up dry materials while maintaining authority
  • Dealing with tough and even critical questions
  • Balancing spontaneity and story-telling with rigour and authority

Taking an audience-centric approach

  • Learning about audience needs in advance
  • Understanding their environment
  • Ensuring you understand risk areas and sensitivies
  • Thinking about take-aways, before you deliver

Effective techniques for engagement

  • Designing your structure, flow and key messages
  • Techniques for opening up topics
  • Effective story-telling
  • Outlining new laws and regulations - tips and pitfalls
  • Interaction and online tools

Tools to help you excel

  • Checklists for face-to-face and online seminars
  • IT set-up checklist and healthcheck

Practical exercises

Building in continual improvement / insights from TED

  • How to ensure you continually improve
  • Coaching and mentoring with colleagues
  • Where to find the best sources of guidance
  • The gift of TED

Summary and final questions

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/um6obr

