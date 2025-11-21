SOCRadar Positioned as the SPARK Leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix™ for Digital Risk Protection by QKS Group

Pune, India, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Digital Risk Protection vendors.

SOCRadar, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group has named SOCRadar as a SPARK Leader in their analysis of the SPARK Matrix™: Digital Risk Protection, 2025 market.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK Matrix delivers strategic insights that help users assess provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

SOCRadar was chosen as a SPARK Leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix for Digital Risk Protection for its comprehensive Extended Threat Intelligence (XTI) platform, which unifies Digital Risk Protection, Attack Surface Management, and Cyber Threat Intelligence in a single, natively integrated solution. It delivers broad coverage across dark web, deep web, surface web, and social media, combining automated discovery with human analyst support to identify, prioritize, and remediate external risks such as phishing, brand impersonation, credential theft, and exposed assets.

QKS Group defines Digital Risk Protection as a solution that safeguards organizations from digital threats by leveraging real-time threat intelligence, continuous monitoring, and automated remediation. DRP solutions actively identify and mitigate risks across an organization’s publicly exposed digital assets, including social media platforms, IoT devices, and third-party ecosystems, detecting and mitigating threats such as phishing, impersonation, and data leaks. DRP helps reduce reputational, operational, and compliance risks, enabling organizations to respond faster to emerging threats and maintain a resilient digital presence.

According to Sahil Dhamgaye, Analyst at QKS Group, “SOCRadar’s Extended Threat Intelligence platform uniquely consolidates Digital Risk Protection with Attack Surface Management and Threat Intelligence, providing organizations with unified visibility and actionable insights across external digital risks. SOCRadar empowers security teams to swiftly mitigate threats from phishing, exposed credentials, and dark web activity by coupling automated detection with dedicated analyst support and advanced takedown operations. Its global footprint and dynamic collection from localized sources, spanning Telegram channels, underground markets, and regional platforms, enhance threat discovery and accelerate response. This positions SOCRadar strongly to help enterprises navigate a rapidly evolving external risk landscape.” Sahil further adds, “SOCRadar’s native, all-in-one platform design eliminates the complexity of stitching together separate DRP, ASM, and CTI tools, delivering a seamless threat detection and remediation experience. This integrated approach is especially valuable for mid-sized to large organizations seeking to reduce vendor fragmentation while improving external risk visibility and operational efficiency.”

The Digital Risk Protection landscape is evolving toward integrated external threat intelligence, automation of takedown workflows, and AI-assisted risk prioritization. Organizations are increasingly adopting DRP solutions to combat the rising sophistication of phishing campaigns, brand impersonation attacks, and credential harvesting operations. Simultaneously, the need to protect customer trust and comply with stringent data protection regulations is driving enterprises to invest in comprehensive DRP platforms that unify brand protection, fraud prevention, and cyber threat intelligence. Leading vendors are focusing on seamless integrations with existing security ecosystems, automated risk scoring, and contextual threat analysis to enable faster, more effective mitigation of digital risks across diverse industries and global markets.

About SOCRadar:

SOCRadar is an Extended Threat Intelligence (XTI) SaaS platform that combines External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Digital Risk Protection Services (DRPS), Supply Chain Intelligence and Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI). SOCRadar enables organizations to maximize the efficiency of their SOC teams with false-positive free, actionable, and contextualized threat intelligence.

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights to help clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://qksgroup.com/

