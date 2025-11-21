Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables Market Size to Hit Nearly USD 808.16 Million by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global urodynamic equipment and consumables market size will grow from USD 477.99 million in 2025 to nearly USD 808.16 million by 2034, with an expected CAGR of 6% from 2025 to 2034. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of urinary disorders and the increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies.



Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables Market Key Highlights:

In terms of revenue, the global urodynamic equipment and consumables market was estimated at USD 444.15 million in 2024.

It is projected to exceed USD 733.65 million by 2032.

North America accounted for the major market share of 46.17% in 2024.

By type, the uroflowmetry equipment segment held the largest market share of 25.3% in 2024.

By type, the ambulatory urodynamic systems segment is growing at a notable CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By end-user, the hospitals segment contributed the biggest market share of 46.9% in 2024.

Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables Market Overview

What are Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables?

The urodynamic equipment and consumables market is a significant market in the healthcare industry, which is concerned with the diagnosis and treatment of urinary tract complications by investigating the work of the bladder, urethra, and sphincter. The growing knowledge of urinary dysfunctions such as urinary incontinence, neurogenic bladder, and overactive bladder is a powerful boost in the need to find accurate diagnostic solutions.

The growing geriatric population is also a contributor to the market expansion, with age-related urinary complications growing more frequent, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes and neurological disease, which also cause malfunction of the bladder. The increasing healthcare spending, the government initiative to improve urological services, and increased awareness of patients about early diagnosis are increasing the growth of the market.

Key Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables Market Trends

Growing Prevalence of Urological Disorders: The incidence of urinary incontinence, overactive bladder (OAB), and other lower urinary tract symptoms is increasing globally due to factors like aging populations, diabetes, obesity, and neurological conditions. This is driving demand for diagnostic tools and equipment.

Shift Toward Ambulatory, Portable & Wireless Systems: Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting portable and wireless urodynamic systems that enable testing in outpatient or ambulatory settings. These systems offer improved patient comfort and greater convenience.

Non-Invasive Diagnostics Gaining Traction: Non-invasive diagnostic methods, such as uroflowmetry, are becoming more popular due to their ease of use and patient-friendly nature. Devices that minimize discomfort are being favored by both patients and clinicians.

Increased Use of Consumables & Single-Use Devices: There is a growing preference for single-use consumables such as catheters and pressure transducers to enhance hygiene and reduce infection risks, especially in hospital and clinical environments.

Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables Market Opportunity

What is an Opportunity for the Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables Market?

One of the potential opportunities in the market is the increased government programs to enhance healthcare delivery, especially in the area of urology and incontinence management. Governments in different parts of the world are putting a lot of money in terms of revenue to modernizing health care facilities, improving diagnostic centers, and making more sophisticated medical resources more accessible.

The healthcare reforms usually involve some policies and guidelines that underline the need to determine and treat urinary incontinence cases early in life, using urodynamic testing as a gold standard. With governments persistently focusing on cost-effective healthcare solutions to cut their long-term expenses, the urodynamic products and consumable supplies are set to experience significant growth in demand.

Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables Market Key Challenges

What is the Limitation for the Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables Market?

The high cost of acquiring, operating, and maintaining these diagnostic systems is one of the biggest weaknesses of the market. Though urodynamic testing offers in-depth analysis of the quality of the bladder and urinary tract functioning, the costs associated with the cost of acquiring its high-tech devices, servicing, and consumables are also high.

Moreover, medical professionals will need special training to correctly perform and interpret urodynamic tests, which will also increase the total expenses. In most healthcare systems, the reimbursement policies are not designed to meet these costs wholly, and the providers are rethinking their decision to invest in such technologies.

Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables Market Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 477.99 Million Market Size in 2026 USD 521.71 Million Market Size by 2034 USD 808.16 Million Market Growth Rate (2025–2034) CAGR of 6% Leading Region in 2024 North America Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025–2034 Segments Covered Type, Consumables, End-user, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Market Definition Covers diagnostic systems and consumables used to measure bladder behavior, urinary flow, pressure-volume relationships, and pelvic floor function. Primary Growth Drivers Rising prevalence of urinary incontinence and overactive bladder; aging population; growing adoption of advanced urodynamic testing; increasing awareness of pelvic health diagnostics. Key Restraints High equipment cost; limited availability of trained urologists; inconsistent reimbursement across developing economies. Opportunities AI-assisted diagnostic systems, portable and wireless urodynamic devices, integration with EMR systems, and expanding demand in outpatient clinics. Technology Trends Shift toward catheter-free diagnostics, digital pressure monitoring, cloud-based data interpretation, improved patient comfort systems, and automation in urodynamic workflows. Consumables Snapshot Growing demand for urodynamic catheters, uroflowmetry sensors, pressure transducers, gels, tubing sets, and calibration tools due to high test volume and repeat usage. End-User Insights Hospitals dominate usage; specialty urology clinics expanding rapidly; ambulatory surgical centers adopting compact, cost-efficient systems. Competitive Landscape Market characterized by established diagnostic device companies, new pelvic-health-focused innovators, and rising interest from digital-health manufacturers entering bladder function monitoring. Clinical Adoption Factors Increasing need for early diagnosis of lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS), higher surgical evaluation requirements for pelvic floor disorders, and pre-/post-operative bladder function assessment. Patient Demographic Influence Women over 40, men with prostate-related conditions, and geriatric populations drive most urodynamic test volumes. Regulatory Environment Growing standardization in urology diagnostics; stronger push for patient-safety compliance; increased oversight on device calibration and accuracy. Future Market Direction Movement toward minimally invasive, sensor-driven, home-based urinary monitoring tools and real-time bladder analytics.



Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables Market Regional Outlook

What is the U.S. Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables Market Size and CAGR?

The U.S. urodynamic equipment and consumables market size accounted for USD 203.39 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 217.38 million in 2026 to approximately USD 332.89 million by 2034 at a CAGR of 5.60% from 2025 to 2034.

How North America Dominated the Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables Market?

North America dominated the market in 2024. The diagnosis and treatment of urological disorders form a big part of the healthcare budgets in the region, prompting hospitals and clinics to implement improved diagnostic solutions. Also, the focus on the early detection of the disease, proactive healthcare, and patient-centered treatment strategies further enhances the use of urodynamic testing.

The developed network of hospitals, specialized clinics, and diagnostic centers with modern equipment allows an easy integration of the advanced urodynamic systems. This well-developed infrastructure, together with favorable healthcare policies, leads to more convenient access to accurate and reliable diagnostic procedures and boosts the need to purchase urodynamic equipment and consumables throughout the region.

Why is Asia Pacific the Fastest-Growing in the Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables Market?

Asia Pacific experiences the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. With the further development of the healthcare infrastructure in countries of the region, an increased number of resources are shifted towards the implementation of modern technologies, such as urodynamic systems. Increased awareness of urological conditions by the patients and the healthcare providers has raised the number of diagnoses and subsequent treatment, hence increasing the demand for testing equipment and allied consumables. Moreover, bladder dysfunction cases are increased due to rapid urbanization, aging, and the increasing cases of chronic diseases like diabetes and neurological disorders.

Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables Market Segmentation Outlook

Type Outlook

Why did the Uroflowmetry Equipment Segment Dominate the Market?

The uroflowmetry equipment segment dominated the Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables Market in 2024, owing to its non-invasive, cost-effective, and patient-friendly mode of diagnosing. In contrast to more invasive procedures, like cystometry or pressure flow studies, uroflowmetry does not involve the introduction of instrumentation into the urinary tract and, as a result, the procedure is much less frightening and painful to patients. This convenience will compel patients and medical practitioners to use uroflowmetry as the initial diagnostic instrument for urinary dysfunction. Additionally, it tends to be cheaper than alternative urodynamic systems and thus it is an appealing alternative to healthcare facilities with limited budgets or those wishing to offer cost-effective diagnostic tests.

The ambulatory urodynamic systems segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for portable and patient-centered diagnostic solutions. These new systems enable patients to be tested in a more comfortable and natural, and non-clinical environment instead of a hospital or a clinic, which reduces anxiety and increases comfort. Ambulatory systems provide a more precise and better, complete assessment of the bladder and urinary system due to the ability to monitor the systems continuously as the patients undertake normal activities. The accuracy and reliability of these devices have been significantly contributed to by innovations in wireless communication, miniaturization, and sensor technology.

Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables Market Size, By Type 2022-2024 (USD Million)

Type 2022 2023 2024 Uroflowmetry Equipment 97.4 104.8 112.6 Cystometer 75.8 81.4 87.2 Ambulatory Urodynamic Systems 58.6 63.4 68.4 Electromyographs 46.1 50.1 54.2 Video Urodynamic Systems 37.9 40.9 44.0 Urodynamic Consumables 67.6 72.6 77.7

Consumables Outlook

Which Consumables Segment Held the Largest Share of the Market?

The urodynamics catheters segment held the largest share in the market in 2024. Catheters play an important role in urodynamic testing and allow measuring such parameters as bladder pressure, urine flow rate, and the activity of sphincter muscles. These measurements are important indicators of such conditions as urinary incontinence, urinary retention, and overactive bladder, which is why catheters are an essential aspect of clinical practice.

Urodynamic testing has become a common diagnostic method, which is why the frequent need to have catheters guarantees that they will be used continuously in hospitals, urology clinics, and diagnostic centers. The need is persistent and leads to consistent growth of sales, making urodynamics catheters the biggest consumer segment in the market.

End-User Outlook

How Hospitals Segment Dominates the Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables Market?

The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2024, because of their pivotal role in offering highly diagnostic and treatment services on urological disorders. Hospitals also have a higher capacity to invest in advanced diagnostic equipment and consumables than smaller facilities or clinics because they have access to large healthcare funds.

The hospitals have special healthcare professionals being trained on how to carry out urodynamic procedures, which give accuracy and reliability in the way patients are assessed. Hospitals are chosen over other segments due to their capacity to provide comprehensive treatment solutions, including diagnosis, therapy, hence the growth of the segment.

Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables Market Size, By End-user 2022-2024 (USD Million)

End-user 2022 2023 2024 Hospitals 180.5 194.1 208.1 Clinics 62.2 67.1 72.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers 112.9 122.3 132.1 Others 27.9 29.7 31.6



Competitive Landscape in the Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables Market



Company Name Type Notable Focus / Offerings (optional to fill) Laborie Medical Technologies Key Player Leading global supplier of urodynamic systems The Prometheus Group Established Player Pelvic health diagnostics and therapy equipment Cooper Surgical Major Player Women’s health diagnostics and surgical devices Cook Medical Major Player Urology and urodynamic devices Digitimer Ltd Niche Player Electrophysiology and urodynamics equipment Verathon Inc Key Player Bladder scanners and urology imaging systems Albyn Medical Ltd Regional Player Urodynamic testing and GI diagnostic equipment Ambu Inc Major Player Single-use endoscopes, diagnostic urology tools MEDKONSULT Medical Technology Regional Player Urodynamic and urological systems in Europe SRS Medical Specialized Player Urology diagnostics and disposable catheters Tic Medizintechnik Niche Player Urodynamics and gynecology devices HC Italia Regional Player Pelvic floor therapy and urodynamic systems Stericom (P3 Medical) Niche Player Urological consumables and accessories Santron Meditroni Niche/Regional Diagnostic and therapeutic medical electronics



Recent Developments

In June 2024, Boston Scientific Corporation introduced three new offerings, which are innovative and support men and their health issues, including Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), Male Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI), and Erectile Dysfunction (ED). This was a massive step in the right direction of treating ordinary urologic issues with complex therapies. Source: https://news.bostonscientific.com



In March 2024, Laborie Medical Technologies Corp. invested in iO Urology, a device developer, for an FDA-approved at-home uroflow device called CarePath. The patient-friendly design of the device and the built-in cellular connection permitted delivering it directly to the homes of patients to use it conveniently. Source: https://www.laborie.com



In November 2023, Laborie Medical Technologies also entered into a strategic equity investment with Bright Uro, a medical technology company in the pre-clinical stage of development located in Irvine, California. The mission of Laborie is to promote diagnostic and therapeutic services in the area of urology by promoting innovation in urodynamics and enhancing the outcomes of lower urinary tract symptoms. Source: https://www.laborie.com



Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Uroflowmetry Equipment

Cystometry

Ambulatory Urodynamic Systems

Electromyographs

Video Urodynamic Systems

Urodynamic Consumables Urodynamic Catheters Urodynamic Pumps and Transducer Sets



By Consumables

Urodynamic Catheters

Urodynamic Pumps

Transducer Sets



By End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

