360 Fraud Protection Positioned as the SPARK Leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix™ for Digital Risk Protection by QKS Group

New York, NY, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 360 Fraud Protection by AppGate, a leader in end-to-end fraud prevention, today announced it has been named a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Digital Risk Protection, 2025 by QKS Group, a leading global analyst and advisory firm.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides an in-depth analysis and ranking of technology vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact, offering strategic insights into global market dynamics, major trends, and competitive positioning.

360 Fraud Protection earned strong ratings across both parameters for its unified fraud prevention platform. The solution, which includes 360 Brand Guardian, 360 Risk Control, and 360 Adaptive Authentication, unifies Digital Threat Protection, Digital Risk Protection, and Adaptive Authentication into a modular yet integrated suite.

The platform combines machine learning-driven threat discovery with a multilingual 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) to detect, prioritize, and remediate threats such as phishing, brand impersonation, credential exposure, and payment fraud. Its cross-module intelligence sharing enhances real-time visibility and contextual risk assessment, delivering a layered defense across the full fraud and digital risk lifecycle.

“The 360 Fraud Protection platform delivers a strong combination of advanced analytics, configurable rule engines, and proactive threat mitigation, making it well-suited for high-risk industries,” said Sahil Dhamgaye, Senior Analyst at QKS Group. “Its ability to unify Digital Threat Protection, Dark Web monitoring, and Adaptive Authentication into a single framework provides organizations with actionable insights and a streamlined response mechanism. The platform’s proactive detection rate - over 85% of threats identified before customer reporting - demonstrates its real-world effectiveness.”

Dhamgaye added: “The modular architecture, backed by API integrations, SDKs for banking workflows, and multilingual SOC support, allows enterprises to deploy Digital Risk Protection and fraud prevention at scale while minimizing operational friction. This design positions 360 Fraud Protection as a leader for organizations seeking to integrate threat protection, risk scoring, and authentication into a cohesive security strategy.”

“Being recognized as a SPARK Matrix Leader underscores our continued investment in advanced fraud prevention and digital risk protection technologies,” said Mike Lopez, Senior Vice President of Fraud Solutions. “Our 360 Fraud Protection platform is designed to help enterprises stay ahead of emerging threats with unified intelligence, real-time visibility, and automation that empowers faster, more effective response across the entire fraud lifecycle.”

360 Fraud Protection

360 Fraud Protection by AppGate provides end-to-end fraud protection in a unified platform. The solution includes 360 Brand Guardian, 360 Risk Control, and 360 Adaptive Authentication. Together they provide comprehensive threat management, brand protection and fraud prevention, safeguarding financial institutions and enterprises worldwide. Learn more at 360fraud.ai.

