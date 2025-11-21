LIFE AI CEO Tuan Cao Named to Tatler Most Influential List 2025

SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of his company LIFE AI joining the FastTrack AI Accelerator powered by Gen AI and NVIDIA, founder Dr. Tuan Cao has been named to the prestigious Tatler Most Influential List 2025 for Vietnam.





Being named to the list is a massive boon for Cao and his company, since Tatler employs an extensive vetting process and only recognizes visionaries who are creating impact and helping drive growth that accelerates and shapes Vietnamese society. Cao’s inclusion on the Tatler Most Influential List 2025 not only signals his contributions to Vietnam and the broader Asia territory, it also demonstrates the speed and scale at which LIFE AI is having a powerful impact across the region.

Despite the challenges the world has faced in 2025, significant gains are still being made across society and culture, with LIFE AI being among the trailblazers in artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The company has been working diligently to reinvigorate a broken healthcare system, a system that focuses more on profit than caring for life.

Through its AI-powered tech innovations, LIFE AI is breathing life back into the true meaning of healthcare, making it easier - and more profitable - for providers to actually care about patients' lives and move away from profiting off illness. The company has been making incredible strides creating an intelligent layer for human health, reducing barriers for healthcare product development and making the process 10x faster and 10x cheaper.

A significant part of LIFE AI’s ability to deliver on its mission is the result of over 100 corporate and institutional partners, including research collaborations with scientists from Stanford, Cornell, and UCSF, as well as a vast hospital network across Asia. The company conducted the largest genetic study on autism in Southeast Asia for $10,000 instead of an estimated $1M+, and helped Kalbe Farma - Southwest Asia’s largest pharmaceutical company - launch a personalized stroke prevention product in six weeks, instead of the originally planned 24 months.

This dramatic acceleration - reducing a typical 24-month development cycle to just six weeks - combined with setting up Southeast Asia’s largest genome sequencing center - has demonstrated the dynamic ability of LIFE AI’s platform capacity and capability, and is just one example of how the company’s “AI-first model as a service” strategy is leading healthcare innovation in Vietnam and beyond.

The positive impact of LIFE AI’s work - led by Dr. Tuan Cao - and the positive, measurable effect it’s had on Vietnam’s healthcare industry is the kind of innovation that speaks to the Tatler mission of influence and impact that justifies Dr. Cao’s inclusion on this year’s Tatler Most Influential List. The honor is shared by Dr. Cao and his team at LIFE AI, and all who are aligned with the mission of bringing back the original meaning of healthcare, with LIFE AI leading the charge in creating real products that help real patients at a time when the healthcare industry needs the care it’s missing the most.

“Being named to the Tatler Most Influential List is a huge win for AI and healthcare,” said Dr. Tuan Cao, founder of LIFE AI. “I’m humbled to be recognized alongside my pioneering contemporaries and applaud the contributions they’ve made to their respective fields. It’s a true honor to be mentioned on this year’s list, and LIFE AI will continue to advance life care for all, with speed, scale, and innovation.”

About LIFE AI

LIFE AI is a Singapore-based company operating a foundational AI platform that enables businesses to launch life science products, such as precision health and drug discovery, from idea-to-market in a faster timeframe, at a lesser cost. The company is pioneering the future of health by building the Intelligence Layer of Human Health - a new foundational infrastructure where real humans, AI compute, and impact-driven models converge in a forward-thinking co-creation ecosystem.