Sorting Cash Machine Market: 2025 Report - Key Players are Adopting Strategies Like Product Innovation, Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Alliances, and Partnerships.

The global sorting cash machine market in 2023 stood at US$1.65 billion, and is likely to reach US$2.13 billion by 2029. The global sorting cash machine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.37% during the forecast period of 2024-2029.

A sorting cash machine is a tool used to count and sort banknotes or coins, primarily by banks, retailers, and businesses that handle large amounts of cash. These machines offer quick and accurate cash counting and sorting, saving time and reducing manual labor. They can also detect counterfeit notes and have varying sizes and capacities.



In recent years, the popularity of sorting cash machines has increased for various reasons, primarily due to the growing need for automation and efficiency in the banking sector. These machines have the ability to quickly and accurately sort, count, and validate cash, making them indispensable for banks and financial institutions. Additionally, sorting cash machines are cost-effective and can help reduce the expenses associated with manual cash handling.

North America dominated the overall market due to several reasons. Cash is still widely used for transactions in many parts of North America, especially in the US, despite the increasing adoption of digital payment methods. As a result, there is a growing need for cash handling solutions, including cash sorting machines, to improve efficiency and reduce costs in cash handling operations. Also, the banking sector in North America is expanding, with the increasing number of bank branches and ATMs, leading to a greater demand for cash handling solutions such as sorting machines.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecasted years of 2024-2029. The growth in this market is likely to be driven by various factors such as the increasing use of cash as a means of payment, the need for efficient cash management systems, and the adoption of technology in the banking and financial sector.

China is one of the largest producers of sorting cash machines in the region, along with other countries such as Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, and is a significant market for sorting cash machines due to its large population and the significant urban-rural gap. Lastly, the banking sector in China is expanding, with an increasing number of bank branches and ATMs.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type: The market report has segmented the global sorting cash machine market into two segments on the basis of type: banknote sorting cash machine, and coin sorting cash machine.

The banknote sorting cash machine segment holds the largest market share and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to its ability to enhance cash management by effectively sorting and bundling banknotes, resulting in increased productivity, efficiency, and security. Some manufacturers now provide an improved, sophisticated, and dependable note sorter that is combined with optical inspection and image processing technology to detect counterfeit notes.



By Application: Based on the application, the global sorting cash machine market has been divided into three segments: bank, supermarket, and others.

The bank segment held the major share of the market and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the adoption of digital payments, increasing presence of banks and financial institutions, and technological advancements in bank sorting machines. The need for accuracy and security in handling cash is also a major driver of growth in this market.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments:



The global sorting cash machine market is indeed a highly competitive and fragmented market with several key players operating in the market. Key players are adopting strategies like product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, alliances, and partnerships.

These players are engaged in intense competition to capture the market share and expand their business. These players are continuously innovating and introducing new products to cater to the changing needs of the customers. They are also investing in research and development activities to improve the efficiency and reliability of their products.

Market Dynamics

Growth Driver

Increasing Adoption of Cash Automation

Rise in Cash Transactions

Rising Demand for Cash Sorting Machines in Financial Institutions

Various Benefits Offered by Cash Sorting Machines

Growing Demand from Different End-Use Industries

Challenges

Counterfeit Currency

High Cost, Maintenance and Repair

Penetration of Digital Payment

Market Trends

Increasing Penetration of AI Applications

Escalation of Internet of Things (IOT)

Emergence of 5G Network

Surge in Demand for Integration of Data Analytics

Increasing Demand for Integrated Cash Management Solutions

Growing Adoption of Compact and Portable Machines

Increased Focus on Sustainability

Technological Advancements in Cash Sorting Machines

Key Players in the Sorting Cash Machine Market

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

TOSHIBA Corp. (Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation)

Julong Co., Ltd.

Glory Global Solutions Limited

GRG Banking Equipment Co., Ltd.

Kisan Electronics

Laurel Bank Machines Co. Ltd.

Crane Payment Innovations Inc.

Arihant Maxsell Technologies Pvt Ltd

Longgang Xinda Electronic Equipment Co., Ltd.

Aditya Systems

Shanghai Guao Electronic Technology Co., Ltd

