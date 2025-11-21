Equifax Canada collaborating to help protect Canadians against scams

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equifax Canada has joined the Canadian Anti-Scam Coalition to provide its industry leadership and expertise to help fight financial crime.

Canadians lost an estimated $645M* to fraud last year — yet experts estimate that could represent as little as 5-10 per cent of the actual total as many victims do not report fraud. And, according to recent Equifax Canada Market Pulse Fraud Trends , credit card fraud and identity fraud are escalating.

As scams and fraud continue to rise, Equifax Canada has joined forces with more than 40 of the country’s leading financial, telco and government organizations to protect Canadians with the Canadian Anti-Scam Coalition . “This is a nationwide challenge that requires a nationwide solution,” says Sue Hutchison, President and CEO of Equifax Canada. “By partnering with other organizations to prevent scams and fraud, we can make a greater impact to help Canada become less hospitable to fraudsters, and more protective of consumers in Canada and the Canadian economy.”

This cross-sector initiative brings together Canada's major organizations and government to better protect Canadians through coordinated education, awareness, and prevention initiatives. By working together with leaders across the financial, telecom, technology, and law enforcement sectors, the coalition aims to help Canadians Stand Against Scams .

Equifax is committed to combating digital crime and through its fraud and ID services prevents fraud losses of over $3B annually. Fueled by its global Equifax Cloud ™ transformation, the organization is creating powerful solutions to enable companies with the ability to combat identity and fraud threats with real-time insights, as well as aiding Canadian consumers in protecting themselves and recovering from fraud and ID theft.

Tips to help protect yourself from scams and fraud:

Do not share your information through unencrypted email and text. Reputable organizations will not ask for your personal information through email or text.

Reputable organizations will not ask for your personal information through email or text. Never respond to suspicious phone numbers and email addresses . Instead, use the phone number on the back of your bank or credit card, or other official documentation to verify before proceeding. Don’t reply to spam messages, even to unsubscribe, and don’t open any attachments or follow any links.

. Instead, use the phone number on the back of your bank or credit card, or other official documentation to verify before proceeding. Don’t reply to spam messages, even to unsubscribe, and don’t open any attachments or follow any links. Verify everything: To verify a link without clicking on it, hover your mouse over it. Carefully check if it matches the expected website. Never use the phone number or email address provided in a suspicious message or by an unsolicited caller. Instead, verify the information using the contact information listed on legitimate websites. Never give your personal ID, credit card or online account details over the phone unless you made the call and the phone number came from a trusted source. Never give an unsolicited caller remote access to your computer. Be careful sending personal information and never send money or gift cards to someone you haven’t met in person. Independently verify online requests from a friend or family member.

To verify a link without clicking on it, hover your mouse over it. Carefully check if it matches the expected website. Never use the phone number or email address provided in a suspicious message or by an unsolicited caller. Instead, verify the information using the contact information listed on legitimate websites. Never give your personal ID, credit card or online account details over the phone unless you made the call and the phone number came from a trusted source. Never give an unsolicited caller remote access to your computer. Be careful sending personal information and never send money or gift cards to someone you haven’t met in person. Independently verify online requests from a friend or family member. Protect yourself and your family: Update your antivirus software often on all your devices. Consider a fraud subscription service such as Equifax Complete Protection .

Update your antivirus software often on all your devices. Consider a fraud subscription service such as . Report it: Report any suspected scams to local law enforcement, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, financial institutions and credit agencies. Reporting can help stop scam from spreading.



The Canadian Anti-Scam Coalition urges all Canadians to:

Stop: Scammers often use urgency and pressure to trick you into acting in ways you normally wouldn’t. The first and most effective action you can take is to stop and think.

Scammers often use urgency and pressure to trick you into acting in ways you normally wouldn’t. The first and most effective action you can take is to stop and think. Check: Check to see if the message is from a legitimate source. Learn the signs of a scam. If in doubt, ask a friend or family member for advice and guidance.

Check to see if the message is from a legitimate source. Learn the signs of a scam. If in doubt, ask a friend or family member for advice and guidance. Talk: Talk about it with family, friends and colleagues to help others avoid scams. Sharing details can strengthen the collective ability to stay safe.



* Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, 2024

