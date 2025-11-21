Titan Mining Commences Trading on the NYSE American as “TII”

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Mining Corporation (TSX: TI, NYSE American: TII) (“Titan” or the “Company”), an existing zinc concentrate producer in upstate New York and an emerging natural flake graphite producer, a key component in the broader rare earths and critical minerals ecosystem, announced today that its common shares are now trading on the NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American") under the ticker symbol “TII.”

The uplisting to the NYSE American follows the Company’s previously announced approval and marks a significant advancement in Titan’s strategy to expand its presence in U.S. capital markets. Titan’s shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TI” and have ceased trading on the OTCQB market.

“Today marks an important milestone for Titan as we begin trading on the NYSE American,” said Rita Adiani, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our listing validates Titan’s strategy and expands our visibility in U.S. capital markets at a pivotal time for domestic critical mineral and rare earth supply chains. With strong cash flow from our zinc operations and a federally supported graphite project, Titan is entering a new phase of strategic growth. This milestone strengthens our platform as we advance financing, permitting, and development across our portfolio.”

Additional Information for Shareholders

Current shareholders are not required to take any action. Shareholders previously holding shares quoted on the OTCQB (symbol “TIMCF” or temporary symbol “TIMCD”) will see their positions automatically updated under the new NYSE American symbol “TII.”

About Titan Mining Corporation

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine located in New York state. Titan is also an emerging natural flake graphite producer and targeting to be the USA’s first end to end producer of natural flake graphite in 70 years. Titan’s goal is to deliver shareholder value through operational excellence, development and exploration. We have a strong commitment towards developing critical minerals assets which enhance the security of the domestic supply chain. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.titanminingcorp.com

Media & Investor Contact

Irina Kuznetsova

Director, Investor Relations

Phone: (778) 870-7735

Email: info@titanminingcorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information contained in this new release constitute "forward-looking statements", and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements appear in a number of places in this news release and include statements regarding our intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of our officers and directors, including that our federally supported U.S. graphite platform will deliver transformative, long-term growth; that we will advance financing, permitting, and development across our portfolio. When used in this news release words such as “to be”, "will", "planned", "expected", "potential", and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to vary materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including risks relating to cost increases for capital and operating costs; risks of shortages and fluctuating costs of equipment or supplies; risks relating to fluctuations in the price of zinc and graphite; the inherently hazardous nature of mining-related activities; potential effects on our operations of environmental regulations in New York State; risks due to legal proceedings; financing approval risks; and risks related to operation of mining projects generally and the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including assumptions made with regard to our forecasts and expected cash flows; our projected capital and operating costs; our expectations regarding mining and metallurgical recoveries; mine life and production rates; that laws or regulations impacting mining activities will remain consistent; our approved business plans; our mineral resource estimates and results of the PEA; our experience with regulators; political and social support of the mining industry in New York State; our experience and knowledge of the New York State mining industry and our expectations of economic conditions and the price of zinc and graphite; demand for graphite; exploration results; the ability to secure adequate financing (as needed); the Company maintaining its current strategy and objectives; assumptions that the Company and EXIM will agree to financing terms; and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If we update any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon these statements as of any other date. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.