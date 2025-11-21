The New Crypto Under $0.04 Nearly 95% Sold Out, Mutuum Finance Approaches $20M in Funding

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A fast-moving wave of interest is forming around one new DeFi crypto project, and the numbers show how quickly momentum is building. Mutuum Finance, priced under $0.04 in its current presale stage, is nearing a full 95% allocation. Each day brings more activity, and the remaining supply continues to shrink. As the project approaches the $20 million funding mark, many traders are watching how the final part of Phase 6 unfolds. The rapid acceleration suggests that the most active stage of the presale may be happening right now.





Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) began its presale in early 2025 with a simple goal: introduce a clear and reliable lending system built entirely on-chain. Since then, interest has surged. The platform has attracted more than 18,200 buyers, and the number continues to rise as new participants join at a faster pace. The funding total is now approaching $20 million, a key milestone that shows sustained demand across all six phases so far.

The current token price is $0.035 during Phase 6. This marks a 250% increase from the original Phase 1 rate of $0.01. The project moved through each stage without slowing down, and Phase 6 has become one of the fastest to progress toward a full allocation. Only a small part of the supply is still available at this price. Once the remaining tokens are purchased, the presale will advance to the next phase, where the price will rise again until it reaches the confirmed $0.06 launch level.

The speed of Phase 6 has added strong urgency. Buyers see the allocation shrinking quickly, and each update brings the remaining supply closer to the finish line. This activity has created a sharp increase in attention, especially among traders who follow new crypto launches under $0.05. Mutuum Finance is now consistently mentioned as one of the most active presales of the year due to its steady rise, clear progress and rapidly growing community.

Token Allocation

Mutuum Finance uses a total token supply of 4 billion MUTM. The presale covers 45.5% of that supply, which equals around 1.82 billion tokens. This preset allocation helps buyers understand how much of the early-stage supply is available and how much is already secured. More than 820 million tokens have already been sold in the current stages, and the remainder of the Phase 6 allocation continues to decrease each day.

One detail that helped accelerate the presale is the addition of card payments. Many new buyers prefer fast access, and Mutuum Finance made the process simple. Participants can purchase MUTM directly with a card, avoiding extra steps and delays. This convenience played a major role in widening the project’s audience, especially for users entering the crypto market for the first time.





Next Roadmap Milestone

Mutuum Finance is not only gaining momentum through its presale numbers. The project’s roadmap continues to move forward toward its most important milestone: the V1 protocol rollout. The team has confirmed that the V1 version will go live on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This release includes the lending pool, the mtToken reward system, the debt engine and the liquidation bot. These components form the foundation of the protocol and show that the project is advancing from planning into execution.

The lending model behind Mutuum Finance is simple to understand. Users supply assets and receive mtTokens in return. These mtTokens increase in value as interest accumulates in the main lending pool. Borrowers open positions supported by collateral. Smart contracts manage loan-to-value limits and liquidations, keeping the system stable. The dual structure allows Mutuum Finance to support flexible borrowing while protecting depositors. This clarity has been a key reason for the project’s rising interest.

One of the most important parts of the system is the buy-and-distribute mechanism. As borrowing activity grows, part of the protocol revenue is used to buy MUTM tokens from the open market. These tokens are distributed to users who stake mtTokens in the safety module. This structure creates steady buy pressure on the token and rewards those who support the system. The feature strengthens the long-term foundation of the project and shows how protocol activity connects to token demand.

Long-Term Catalysts

Security has been a major focus for the team. Mutuum Finance completed a detailed CertiK audit with a strong rating, confirming that the smart contracts meet key safety standards. The protocol also introduced a $50,000 bug bounty program. This gives developers and security researchers an incentive to test the system for potential issues before the V1 release. These steps help build trust among buyers who look for reliable DeFi projects with verified code.

Another important development is the upcoming stablecoin system. Mutuum Finance plans to introduce a dollar-pegged stablecoin that will play a central role in lending activity. The token will be minted and burned based on demand. Stablecoins attract consistent use because they support predictable borrowing and help stabilize liquidity. For a new DeFi platform, this addition can create long-term growth.

The oracle setup is also part of the roadmap. Mutuum Finance will rely on trusted data feeds to keep liquidations accurate and protect lenders from price errors. Strong oracle support is one of the most important components of a lending protocol. Reliable pricing ensures that the system remains fair even during volatile market conditions. Traders view this as a sign that the project is preparing for large-scale adoption once V1 goes live.

What’s Next?

The presale continues to move quickly. Phase 6 at $0.035 is nearly 95% allocated, and the pace shows no signs of slowing. Each day brings new holders, more activity and higher funding totals. The combination of rising demand, strong development progress and an upcoming testnet launch has turned Mutuum Finance into one of the most closely watched new top crypto projects under $0.04.

As the remaining allocation runs out, urgency is at its highest level since the presale began. Mutuum Finance is approaching the $20 million funding milestone. The community is growing at a fast pace. The next phase will introduce a higher price. All of these factors have created a clear moment in the presale timeline. Once the final part of Phase 6 sells out, the next stage will begin, and the current price will no longer be available.

Mutuum Finance is now seen as one of the most active DeFi crypto launches of the year. Each update brings the project closer to its next major milestone. With Phase 6 near 95% completion and the funding total closing in on $20 million, the final part of this stage is moving faster than anyone expected. The momentum surrounding this presale continues to build, and the remaining supply makes this one of the most urgent moments in the project’s timeline so far.