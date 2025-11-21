



COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aevir, a decentralized collective intelligence protocol, officially opens to the global community today with the simultaneous launch of its website (aevir.org) and genesis whitepaper. Through its proprietary Proof of Intelligent Contribution (PoIC) consensus mechanism, Aevir redefines how AI is created, owned, contributed to and governed—distributing the value of data and intelligence directly to contributors.

The Shift in AI Value Networks

Artificial intelligence is undergoing a transition from centralized cloud infrastructure to distributed edge computing. As generative AI applications have expanded across real-time assistance and personalized content creation, user demand for data privacy, ownership, low-cost computing and latency-free local AI experiences continues to grow. The computational center of gravity is shifting from centralized cloud services to personal AI devices under user control, such as AI PCs and workstations.

This shift has created an emerging market where users are no longer merely consumers of AI services but potential direct participants and builders of AI value networks. The challenge now is how to effectively coordinate globally distributed personal AI resources and data while ensuring fair distribution of the value they generate.

Aevir's Solution: The PoIC Consensus Mechanism

Addressing this challenge, Aevir introduces the Proof of Intelligent Contribution (PoIC) consensus mechanism. Unlike traditional consensus models focused solely on computing power or capital, PoIC identifies, quantifies and incentivizes all forms of effective value creation within the ecosystem, establishing a dual-track value engine driven by computational contribution and knowledge contribution.

First Pillar: Computational Contribution—Transforming Personal Computing Centers into Value Nodes

To ensure high-quality, stable and efficient computational contributions to the network, Aevir has developed a dedicated AI training hardware series. The inaugural product, NEU-X AI Station, features AMD Ryzen AI Max 300 series processors with AI engine performance reaching 126 TOPS. This metric directly relates to the efficiency of running AI large language models or image generation models locally, making it a productivity tool for contributors to participate in the network and execute high-value computational tasks.





AMD Ryzen AI Max 395

Aevir employs a 100% fair launch token model. All network-generated incentives are distributed entirely to intelligent contributors—both computational and knowledge contributors—with no allocation reserved for teams or investors. This design, integrating software and hardware with a clear economic model, transforms the NEU-X AI Station from mere hardware into productive capital with a defined return pathway.

Users with Aevir-dedicated devices can connect them as specialized nodes to the network, executing two types of critical tasks coordinated by the PoIC protocol: AI Model Training(Contributors' devices utilize high-quality data generated from the knowledge marketplace, employing privacy-preserving technologies such as federated learning to securely train and optimize Aevir's global AI models locally, or to train users' own digital agents. PoIC evaluates contribution value based on how submitted model updates improve overall performance), Ecosystem Consensus Maintenance(Contributors' devices leverage their high-performance computing power to verify and curate knowledge data generated by the community, using algorithms to combat malicious behavior, ensure content quality and maintain the health and trustworthiness of the entire ecosystem).





NEU-X AI Station

Second Pillar: Knowledge Contribution—An Open Source of Collective Intelligence

Aevir's primary data source and participation method is its Knowledge Market. The Knowledge Market is an open platform where users contribute directly to collective intelligence by posing substantive questions or providing high-quality, verified answers. Any user, regardless of whether they possess professional AI equipment, can become a core contributor to the network through their intelligence and knowledge.

This high-quality knowledge, generated through human intelligence and validated by the community, is organized into structured datasets for training more precise and capable AI models—a critical solution to the current scarcity of high-quality data in the AI field. The PoIC mechanism employs multidimensional algorithms, including reputation-weighted voting and content citation tracking, to precisely evaluate the long-term value of each knowledge contribution, fairly crediting it to contributors' comprehensive scores to ensure appropriate compensation.

Through this dual-pillar design, Aevir establishes a value creation cycle: knowledge data contributed by general users provides high-quality data sources for AI, while computational power contributed by hardware users provides the robust engine for AI. This mechanism transforms the computational costs traditionally associated with network security maintenance into a value creation process that enables continuous growth of collective intelligence and equitable benefits for all contributors.

Building a Decentralized Intelligence Economy

Aevir's vision is to aggregate all contributions through the PoIC mechanism to build an open, composable decentralized intelligence economy collectively owned by all participants.

Aevir constructs a decentralized collective intelligence ecosystem based on high-quality knowledge sources, integrating the complete workflow from model training and application development to agent economic circulation. The ecosystem comprises core components including training knowledge sources, distributed model training, Axon models, vertical domain models, personal intent agent developer ecosystems and agent economies.

Within Aevir, the entire process—whether creating, owning, contributing or governing—is, is incentivized and interconnected through tokens.

Through a 100% fair launch with no private sales or team allocation, all initial and subsequent token distributions occur entirely through the PoIC mechanism to participants who make effective contributions to the ecosystem. Aevir ensures this decentralized marketplace, where countless agents collaborate and create new value, is built on a foundation of fairness. This is not merely an economic decision but Aevir's commitment to returning network ownership to its builders.

About Aevir

Aevir is a decentralized intelligent collaboration network driven by the Proof of Intelligent Contribution (PoIC) consensus mechanism. It transforms blockchain network maintenance costs into contributions that advance collective intelligence, building a self-evolving AI ecosystem that aggregates global knowledge and is collectively owned and governed by its contributors. Through the deep integration of high-quality knowledge platforms, federated learning-based distributed model training and a composable intelligence economy, Aevir is positioned to become a foundational infrastructure for the future intelligent internet.

Learn more about Aevir

Official Website: https://aevir.org

Official Twitter: https://x.com/AevirDAO

Official Discord:https://discord.gg/aevirdao

