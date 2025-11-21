Apollo Art Auctions Presents the Fine Islamic and Indian Art Sale Ahead of Islamic Art Week

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Art Auctions proudly presents its Fine Islamic and Indian Art sale, taking place on 6 December 2025 at 3pm GMT. This seasonal auction brings together more than one hundred carefully curated works that reflect the depth, diversity, and refinement of artistic production across the Islamic world - from North Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean to Persia, Mughal India, and the Deccan courts. From Mughal rock-crystal jewellery and Fatimid gold filigree to Ottoman arms and Safavid scientific instruments, the catalogue spans regions, and periods where artisanship, cultural exchange and provenance converge.

The sale arrives at a pivotal moment in the market. With shifting geopolitical landscapes and new patterns of collecting, buyers are increasingly turning their attention toward regions and categories that combine strong provenance with exceptional craftsmanship. Mughal hardstone carving, Deccani bronzes, Fatimid goldwork, Ottoman arms and armour, and Safavid scientific instruments have seen renewed interest from both private collectors and institutions. We invite you to explore the full catalogue online and register for bidding to view, research, and secure any number of the highlights. Whether you’re seeking materials aligned with current market trends or looking to deepen a collection shaped by taste, craftsmanship and culture, this sale offers a compelling cross-section of important works spanning the medieval Fatimid world through the Mughal and Safavid courts.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Featured Lots

Lot 1276 A Rare Deccani Bronze Zoomorphic Ewer. This late 16th–early 17th century bronze ewer is a remarkable example of Deccani sculptural metalwork, distinguished by its openwork body formed as an elaborate interlaced knot and an expressive zoomorphic spout. Twin bird finials perch at the junction of the neck, enhancing its courtly symbolism, while the vessel stands on an elegant trumpet foot. Deccani metalwork from this period has become a sharply rising area of interest, celebrated for its imaginative, often fantastical forms that blend Persianate, Indic and regional Deccani influences. Ewers of this sculptural complexity are extremely rare on the market, aligning it with museum-quality examples and making it a major highlight of the sale.

Lot 1262 Mughal Dagger with Jade Ram-Shaped Inlaid Handle. A striking 17th–18th century Mughal dagger distinguished by its jade hilt carved as a ram’s head, inlaid with vibrant scrolls of red, turquoise and green stones. Zoomorphic hilts: particularly animal-headed forms were highly prized luxury arms within the Mughal court, often exchanged as diplomatic gifts or worn ceremonially by high-ranking nobles. This example is notable for its powerful modelling and for its combination of sculptural jade with ornate kundan inlay, echoing the syncretic artistry of the Mughal armoury. Arms and armor with jewelled jade hilts continue to command attention among collectors, and this piece stands out as an exceptional representative of the genre.

Lot 1410 Ottoman Openwork Turban Helmet with Inscription. This imposing 17th–19th century Ottoman steel turban helmet represents a powerful convergence of martial function and artistic craftsmanship. Formed with a tall conical skull and surmounted by a baluster finial, the dome features alternating diagonal lobes and finely pierced arabesque panels; all hallmarks of Ottoman armour produced for elite warriors and ceremonial display. The epigraphic frieze running around the lower register adds further significance, aligning it with inscribed armour traditionally linked to high-ranking Janissaries or imperial workshops. Complete with arched eye cut-outs and a riveted band for an aventail, the helmet is an important example of Ottoman martial art, increasingly sought after by collectors of Islamic arms and armour.

Additional Highlighted Works

- Mughal Rock Crystal Archer’s Ring, Inlaid with Emerald, Ruby and Turquoise

– Rock Crystal Gem-Set Chalice

– Mughal Gem-Set Huqqa Base

– Safavid Brass Celestial Globe

Apollo Art Auctions

Live Bidding Begins: December 6, 2025 — 3 PM GMT

Location: London (online and in-room)

63–64 Margaret Street, London W1W 8SW

07424 994167

enquiries@apolloauctions.com

www.apolloauctions.com