U.S. Veterinary Services Market Trends Analysis and Growth Forecast Report 2025-2033: Opportunities in Diagnostics, Technology Adoption, and Increased Investment in Preventive and Specialized Care

The U.S. veterinary services market size was estimated at USD 38.23 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 68.67 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.59% from 2025 to 2033. The U.S. veterinary services industry is continuously growing, driven by advancements in veterinary technology, growing demand for specialty and preventive care, and expansion of corporate veterinary networks.







Adoption of advanced medical technologies such as digital imaging, telemedicine platforms, AI-powered diagnostics, and minimally invasive surgical methods is propelling the market growth. According to the American Pet Products Association report of 2024, pet owners in the U.S. spent an average of USD 152 billion on pets for healthcare and services. Hence, the market is witnessing growth driven by rising expenditure on veterinary care and related services.



Innovations such as wearable health monitors, in-clinic diagnostic platforms, and cloud-based practice management systems also enable faster, more accurate diagnosis and treatment. These technologies increase access to care, decrease wait times, and boost clinic efficiency. Better patient outcomes are also fostered by enhanced data analytics, which enables veterinarians to anticipate health hazards and customize therapies. Nationwide, increased confidence and dependence on veterinary services are fueled by this technology revolution.



The increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases in companion animals, including diabetes, obesity, arthritis, and cancer, drives demand for specialized veterinary services. U.S. pet owners are increasingly investing in oncology, cardiology, dermatology, and orthopedic services to manage complex conditions. With routine immunizations, dental cleanings, parasite control, and wellness screenings becoming commonplace, preventive care is also becoming more and more important. Comprehensive preventive packages are being added to the service offerings of hospital networks and veterinary clinics. Strong growth in the usage of veterinary services is maintained by the increased focus on preventative and specialist care, which guarantees early identification, efficient treatment, and enhanced animal well-being.



Service delivery is changing as a result of the corporate veterinarian chains and group practices' lucrative growth throughout the U.S. Stronger national networks are being created by the consolidation of smaller clinics by major businesses, like as Banfield Pet Hospitals, National Veterinary Associates, Mars Veterinary Health, and VCA.

These organizations provide high-quality, standardized care that is backed by centralized data systems, sophisticated diagnostic instruments, and increased purchasing power for medical goods. In order to improve the overall quality of services, corporate networks also make significant investments in consumer interaction, research, and training. Their size and effectiveness increase market penetration and pet owners' trust in dependable and consistent care by making veterinarian services more accessible and reasonably priced.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $38.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $68.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered United States



Companies Featured

Mars, Incorporated

National Veterinary Associates

Fetch! Pet Care

A Place for Rover, Inc

PetSmart LLC

Airpets International

Chewy, Inc.

Trupanion

The Animal Medical Center

GOODVETS

