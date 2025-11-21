NORBIT ASA - Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

Trondheim, 21 November 2025

Mifi AS, a company owned by Finn Haugan, chair of NORBIT ASA, has today purchased 6,500 shares in NORBIT ASA at an average price of NOK 169.69 per share.

Following the transaction, Finn Haugan and related parties hold 100,498 shares in NORBIT ASA.

Please see the attached notification for persons discharging managerial responsibilities in NORBIT in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19.

For more information, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe and North America, has around 650 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This stock exchange release contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The information was submitted for publication by Elise Heidenreich, Investor Relations at NORBIT ASA, on 21 November 2025 at 12:40 CET.

Attachment