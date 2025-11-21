U.S. Cell Culture Supplements Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033: Growth of Cell and Gene Therapy, and Rising Biologics and Biosimilars Production Bolster Expansion

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Cell Culture Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application (Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing, Cell & Gene Therapy, Drug Discovery), by End Use, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. cell culture supplements market size was valued at USD 813.3 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 2.30 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.76% from 2025 to 2033, driven by increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, advancements in cell culture technologies, and expanding research activities in regenerative medicine and cell-based therapies.



U.S. Cell Culture Supplements Market Report Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth and provides an analysis on the latest trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The analyst has segmented the U.S. cell culture supplements market on the basis of product type, application, and end use.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the industry across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segmental and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve

COVID-19's impact and how to sustain in these fast-evolving markets





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Insights Landscape



Chapter 3. Cell Culture Supplements Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook.

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Growth of cell and gene therapy

3.2.1.2. Rising biologics and biosimilars production

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. High cost of GMP-grade and specialty supplements

3.2.2.2. Regulatory and standardization challenges

3.3. U.S. Cell Culture Supplements Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Cell Culture Supplements Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. U.S. Cell Culture Supplements Market Product Type Movement Analysis

4.3. U.S. Cell Culture Supplements Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product Type, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Serum-Based Supplements

4.5. Protein-Based & Recombinant Supplements

4.6. Chemically Defined Supplements

4.7. Others



Chapter 5. U.S. Cell Culture Supplements Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. U.S. Cell Culture Supplements Market Application Movement Analysis

5.3. U.S. Cell Culture Supplements Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

5.5. Cell & Gene Therapy

5.6. Drug Discovery

5.7. Others



Chapter 6. U.S. Cell Culture Supplements Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. U.S. Cell Culture Supplements Market End Use Movement Analysis

6.3. U.S. Cell Culture Supplements Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Cell Culture Media Manufacturers

6.5. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

6.6. CDMOs/ CMOs & CROs

6.7. Academic & Research Institutes



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Company/Competition Categorization

7.2. Strategy Mapping

7.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2024

7.4. Company Profiles

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

HiMedia Laboratories

Danaher

Sartorius AG

Corning Inc.

R&D Systems (Bio-Techne)

STEMCELL Technologies

Repligen Corporation

Proteintech Group, Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lmas92

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.