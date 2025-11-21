U.S. Credentialing Software and Services in Healthcare Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033: Growth Opportunities Through Automation, Enhancing Regulatory Compliance, and Boosting Efficiency

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Credentialing Software and Services in Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Software, Services), by Functionality, by Deployment Type, by End Use (Hospitals and Clinics, Healthcare Payers), and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. credentialing software and services in healthcare market size was estimated at USD 267.72 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.95% from 2025 to 2033.

The growth is attributed to the growing demand for efficient, automated verification of healthcare provider qualifications to ensure regulatory compliance and patient safety. Increasing complexity of payer-provider networks, coupled with stringent accreditation requirements from bodies like NCQA and The Joint Commission, is accelerating adoption.







Moreover, the growing number of strategic initiatives undertaken by the market players significantly drive the adoption. For instance, in March 2024, Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC partnered with Acorn Credentialing to elevate health plans' provider enrollment and credentialing operations. Together, the companies accelerated onboarding processes and reduced abrasion caused by slow and inefficient processes.



According to an article published by MedTrainer, a software company highlighted that physicians spend USD 2,000 to 3,000 annually to submit credentialing applications to the payers. In addition, salary of an average medical staff credentialing specialist in the U.S. was USD 43,558 in 2023. Automated credentialing offers significant advantages over manual credentialing processes in the healthcare industry. It allows healthcare organizations to prioritize patient care over administrative duties, increasing efficiency, and reducing resource utilization. This streamlined process helps save money & time and optimizes return on investment for healthcare organizations. Thus, credentialing process automation saves around USD 29,000 annually for physicians and around 3 hours required for filling credentialing information.



Moreover, integration capabilities are crucial for healthcare IT infrastructure, allowing different systems to communicate and share data seamlessly. Credentialing software that integrates with other healthcare systems, such as electronic health records and practice management systems, enhances interoperability & data exchange. Thus, prominent players in the market are focusing on advancements in integration capabilities. For example, Symplr is making advancements in its Connected Enterprise vision by integrating its SaaS solutions with a unified user interface, an API Gateway (featuring EHR integration), and a shared range of platform services. This allows synchronized workflows across solutions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $267.72 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $493.56 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered United States





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4noype

