Tubeless Insulin Pump Market Size USD 13.65 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global tubeless insulin pump market size is projected to surpass USD 13.65 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 3.48 billion in 2026, growing at a strong CAGR of 18.74% between 2025 and 2034. The adoption of facilitative initiatives, injuries caused by conventional and invasive insulin pumps, and rising diabetes care expenditures are driving the market's growth.





The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/3944

Tubeless Insulin Pump Market – Key Takeaways

The global tubeless insulin pump market reached USD 2.45 billion in 2024 , marking a strong shift toward discreet, needle-free diabetes management.

reached , marking a strong shift toward discreet, needle-free diabetes management. The market is projected to climb to USD 13.65 billion by 2034 , reflecting widespread adoption of wearable and user-friendly insulin delivery technologies.

, reflecting widespread adoption of wearable and user-friendly insulin delivery technologies. With a CAGR of 18.74% between 2025 and 2034 , this industry ranks among the fastest-growing segments in diabetes care.

, this industry ranks among the fastest-growing segments in diabetes care. North America led the market with 55% share in 2024 , supported by advanced healthcare systems and high acceptance of innovative diabetes devices.

led the market with , supported by advanced healthcare systems and high acceptance of innovative diabetes devices. Asia Pacific is poised to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by rising diabetes prevalence and improving access to modern treatment solutions.

is poised to witness the during the forecast period, driven by rising diabetes prevalence and improving access to modern treatment solutions. By type , the insulin patch pump segment dominated in 2024 and is expected to maintain strong momentum due to its convenience, tubing-free design, and suitability for daily use.

, the dominated in 2024 and is expected to maintain strong momentum due to its convenience, tubing-free design, and suitability for daily use. By component , the pod/patch segment captured the largest market share in 2024, reflecting the increasing demand for lightweight, disposable, and skin-mounted insulin delivery pods.

, the captured the largest market share in 2024, reflecting the increasing demand for lightweight, disposable, and skin-mounted insulin delivery pods. By end user, hospitals accounted for the highest share in 2024 as they remain the primary point for advanced diabetes device adoption, patient training, and initial therapy setup.

What is the Tubeless Insulin Pump?

The tubeless insulin pump market refers to the production, distribution, and use of tubeless insulin pumps, which a compact, wearable devices designed to deliver insulin continuously to individuals with diabetes. Tubeless insulin pumps also use a flexible plastic tube under the skin. Clinical benefits of using the tubeless, disposable insulin pump, and their predecessors with improved treatment satisfaction, lower total daily insulin dose, reduced frequency & severity of hypoglycemia, improved glycemic outcomes, and improved quality of life compared with multiple daily insulin injection therapy or other insulin pump systems.

Tubeless system offers a discreet, body-worn experience and are sometimes preferred by athletes, younger users, or individuals who find tubing cumbersome. Some people with diabetes use an insulin pump instead of daily shots to manage their disease. The pumps give them more freedom to exercise, eat, and sleep when they want.

➡️ Become a valued research partner with us ☎ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/schedule-meeting

What are the Major Sustainability Trends in the Tubeless Insulin Pump Industry?

1. Waste reduction through modular and reusable design: Tubeless pumps and their related components are typically single-use and replaced every 2-3 days, generating a significant amount of plastic and electronic waste. A major trend is creating modular pumps with reusable electronic parts and disposable cartridges to reduce the overall waste volume per patient.

2. Implementation of take-back and recycling programs: In the U.S., no major insulin pump companies currently offer official recycling programs, leaving disposal to individual users. The trend is for manufacturers to establish formal collection and recycling programs to properly manage and repurpose the plastic, metal, and electronic components of used pumps.

3. Shift towards energy-efficient electronics and rechargeable batteries: Tubeless pumps require power for their pumping mechanism and wireless communication, using disposable batteries that add to the waste stream. A trend toward more energy-efficient designs and wirelessly rechargeable, reusable electronics is aimed at extending the pump's wear time and reducing battery waste.

4. Integration of sustainable materials: The medical device industry is moving toward incorporating sustainable materials to reduce its carbon footprint. This trend includes exploring biodegradable polymers and recycled materials for pump components and packaging, though these materials must still meet stringent sterility and safety standards.

5. Emphasis on supply chain sustainability and life-cycle assessment: Beyond the device itself, companies are increasingly focusing on the sustainability of the entire product life cycle. This involves minimizing environmental impacts throughout manufacturing, packaging, and transportation, and conducting life-cycle assessments to identify and address inefficiencies.

➤ Get the Full Report @ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/tubeless-insulin-pump-market

Tubeless Insulin Pump Market Key Trends

Hybrid closed-loop (HCL) systems: Tubeless pumps are increasingly integrating with continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) and advanced algorithms to create HCL systems that automatically adjust insulin delivery based on real-time glucose levels, reducing the user's manual burden and improving glycemic control.



(CGM) and advanced algorithms to create HCL systems that automatically adjust insulin delivery based on real-time glucose levels, reducing the user's manual burden and improving glycemic control. Miniaturization and improved wearability: To meet the demand for discreet and more comfortable treatment options, manufacturers are developing smaller and more aesthetically pleasing pump designs, which enhances patient acceptance and adherence.



To meet the demand for discreet and more comfortable treatment options, manufacturers are developing smaller and more aesthetically pleasing pump designs, which enhances patient acceptance and adherence. Enhanced data connectivity and remote monitoring: Advanced tubeless pumps feature robust wireless communication, often via Bluetooth, that allows for seamless integration with smartphone apps and telehealth platforms, enabling users and healthcare providers to monitor data and manage treatment remotely.



Advanced tubeless pumps feature robust wireless communication, often via Bluetooth, that allows for seamless integration with apps and telehealth platforms, enabling users and healthcare providers to monitor data and manage treatment remotely. Increased focus on user-centric design: The development process now heavily incorporates user experience (UX) research to create devices with more intuitive interfaces and functionalities, addressing usability challenges and boosting patient satisfaction.



The development process now heavily incorporates user experience (UX) research to create devices with more intuitive interfaces and functionalities, addressing usability challenges and boosting patient satisfaction. Market expansion to type 2 diabetes: While historically focused on type 1 diabetes, manufacturers are increasingly developing products and obtaining regulatory approvals for tubeless insulin pumps to cater to the growing type 2 diabetes patient population.



Tubeless Insulin Pump Market Opportunity

Technological Innovations

Technological innovation in the tubeless insulin pump will be an opportunity for the tubeless insulin pump market. The latest advancements in insulin pumps include a tubeless, phone-free insulin pump that does not require charging. The semi-reusable pump lasts three days, holds 200 units of insulin, and has the smallest cannula so far.

The innovations in CGM technology and enhanced reliability helped develop smaller and safer automated insulin delivery (AID) systems as a result of the integration of CGM technology and the delivery of rapid acting insulin analogues through continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion pumps dictated by proprietor-specific algorithms.

Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription

Tubeless Insulin Pump Market Challenges

Stringent Government Regulations

Stringent government regulations can limit the market. The cons of government regulations and high taxes are that such restrictive laws tend to destroy society. Regulations may not always account for unique circumstances, leading to inflexibility and potential injustice. Regulatory issues refer to concerns related to compliance with laws and standards like data standards, privacy regulations, and anti-kickback rules, which impact the operation and innovation within a market.

Tubeless Insulin Pump Market Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Growth Rate (2025–2034) CAGR of 18.74% Market Size in 2025 USD 2.92 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 3.48 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 13.65 Billion Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025–2034 Segments Covered Type, Component, End-users Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Market Definition Focuses on wearable, tube-free insulin delivery systems designed for continuous, automated glucose management without external tubing. Core Growth Drivers Rising diabetes prevalence, preference for discreet insulin delivery, increased adoption of wearable health tech, improved reimbursement pathways. Key Restraints High device cost, limited awareness in low-income regions, dependence on battery and sensor accuracy, device availability inconsistencies. Opportunities AI-integrated glucose algorithms, smartphone-connected pump ecosystems, expansion into pediatric diabetes care, next-gen skin-friendly patch materials. Technology Trends Closed-loop insulin automation, Bluetooth-enabled pod monitoring, long-wear adhesive patches, integration with CGM systems, miniaturized disposable pods. Type Insights Insulin patch pumps dominate due to ease-of-use, compact design, and elimination of tubing-related complications. Component Insights Pod/patch segment leads because of rising adoption of disposable, wearable insulin delivery pods with integrated reservoirs. End-User Insights Hospitals hold the largest share owing to first-line device training, diabetes management programs, and rapid adoption of advanced insulin therapies. Patient Demographics Strong uptake among Type 1 diabetes patients and younger demographics seeking mobility and lifestyle flexibility. Competitive Landscape Market led by innovators in patch-pump automation, expanding sensor integration, and user-centric device miniaturization. Future Outlook Movement toward fully automated, closed-loop, tubeless insulin ecosystems with multi-day pods and real-time mobile analytics.



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/3944

Tubeless Insulin Pump Market Regional Insights

North America Tubeless Insulin Pump Market

North America dominated the global market in 2024, with a share of 55%, due to e-commerce expansion, strategic acquisitions, strategic collaborations, investing in research and development (R&D), a shift towards managing diabetes at home, enhanced quality of life, growing preferences for more convenience, and less invasive insulin delivery systems in the region.

North American manufacturing giants are focusing on advancements in technologies like smartphone-controlled pumps. The high prevalence of diabetes and well-established healthcare infrastructure fueling this growth. Additionally, the existence of key leading players like Tandem, Medtronic, and Inset are investing heavily in features like boosting accuracy, discreet deigns, and user-friendliness.

How Big is the U.S. Tubeless Insulin Pump Market Size?

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. tubeless insulin pump market size is valued at USD 1.12 billion in 2025, and it is anticipated to reach around USD 5.34 billion by 2034, growing at a double digit CAGR of 18.97% between 2025 and 2034.

High Number of Diabetics in the U.S. Fuels the Market Growth

The dominance of the United States in the North American tubeless insulin pump market is underpinned by several compelling interrelated factors that go beyond simply having a large diabetic population. The U.S. has one of the high insulin-dependent diabetes country across the globe.

The US healthcare and reimbursement environment strongly favors newer technologies: favorable insurance or government reimbursement, clear regulatory pathways (such as fast-track approvals for devices like tubeless pumps), and growing patient and clinician awareness all help accelerate uptake.

According to the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists, there are one million people with diabetes on insulin pump therapy worldwide and 350000 to 515000 in the United States. Source: https://www.adces.org



Asia Pacific Tubeless Insulin Pump Market

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034 because of the lifestyle changes in developing regions, increasing senior population, strategic collaboration, suitable insurance coverage, user-friendly interfaces, integration with CGM & AI, and improved quality of life in the region. More than 1000 patients use an insulin pump on a continuous basis in India.

The growing diabetes prevalence and rising demand for more user-friendly devices are fueling this market. Additionally, the focus on leveraging tubeless systems with CGMs and longer-lasting pump design developments is enabling advanced tubeless insulin pumps across Asian healthcare.

Rising Disposable Income: Fueling Healthcare Spending in China

China dominates the regional market, due to several key drivers. China captured the largest revenue share in the Asia-Pacific tubeless insulin pump market in 2024, driven by its large and growing diabetic population, rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes and improved access to healthcare infrastructure.

The combination of a sizeable middle class willing to adopt advanced medical devices, stronger investment in diabetes care and remote-health/digital platforms. Another key driver is the rapid urbanization and economic growth in China, China has also made significant investments, including hospitals.

For inquiries regarding discounts, bulk purchases, or customization requests, please contact us at sales@precedenceresearch.com

Tubeless Insulin Pump Market Segmentation Outlook:

Type Outlook

Which Type Segment Dominates the Tubeless Insulin Pump Market

The insulin patch pump segment dominated the market in 2024. Patch pumps increase patient satisfaction, reduce diabetes-related distress, improve quality of life, and are preferred by patients compared to conventional insulin pumps and multiple daily injection therapy (MDI). Like automated insulin delivery systems, the insulin patch needs no programming, no dependence on digital technology. Patch pump systems are increasingly used to be increasingly in control of T1DM and can be incorporated into the artificial pancreas systems of the future. Patch pumps are unobtrusive, lightweight, small, and free of tubing.

The traditional pump segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. The traditional pump is generally larger, about the size of a grapefruit, and needs to be plugged into an electrical outlet to work. Traditional pumps include an insulin reservoir and a catheter. The catheter is inserted with a plastic needle just under the skin into fatty tissue. This is held in a place with a sticky bandage.

Component Outlook

Which Component Dominates the Tubeless Insulin Pump Market?

The pod or patch segment accounted for a considerable share of the market in 2024. The pod is a microprocessor-controlled device worn directly on the body. It delivers insulin based on the user’s custom-programmed basal rates and bolus doses for up to 3 days according to the patient’s individual insulin needs. Patch pumps are smaller, more discrete, easier to use, and may be cheaper than conventional insulin pumps.

The accessories segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the market between 2025 and 2034. An insulin pump is a wearable medical device that supplies a continuous flow of insulin under the skin. It is an alternative to insulin injections. The pump contains the battery and the reservoir. The reservoir is changed every 2 to 3 days. The reservoir generally holds a 2-to-3-day supply of rapid-acting insulin analog depending on the patient’s total daily insulin needs. Insulin pump belts and pouches comfortably close, keeps the pump close around the leg, waist, or chest with a soft body pouch, covered and discreet.

End-users Outlook

What Made the Hospital Lead the Tubeless Insulin Pump Market?

The hospital segment led the market. It is a conducive place for people who need treatment for their illness. It plays an important role in the community. In most cases, the hospital cash benefit is only applicable if the insured has been hospitalized for a minimum of 48 hours. Hospital facilities like ambulance services, dietary, CSSD, blood bank services, emergency operation theatres, labor room, emergency laboratory services, plaster room, X-rays, MRI, CT, Ultrasound, and ECG.

The e-commerce segment is set to experience the fastest rate of market growth from 2025 to 2034. E-commerce (electronic commerce) allows the exchange and movement of goods. E-commerce refers to commercial activities, including the electronic buying or selling of products and services, which are conducted on online platforms or over the internet.

The kind of commerce also includes aspects like customer service, managing inventory, digital marketing, and online payments. The e-commerce benefits include improved clarity, ease of access, advanced catalogue filtering, improved patient privacy and data security, time efficiency, supply chain integrity, scalability & flexibility, prescription management system, and more.

✚ Related Topics You May Find Useful:

➡️ Implantable Insulin Pumps Market: Tracks adoption of fully automated insulin delivery systems



➡️ Digital Diabetes Management Market: Examines how connected platforms are reshaping patient monitoring



➡️ Infusion Pump Market: Reviews technology upgrades driving precision drug delivery



➡️ Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device Market: Analyzes real-time monitoring demand in diabetes care



➡️ Insulin Delivery Devices Market: Studies growth in pens, pumps, and emerging delivery formats



➡️ Diabetes Devices Market: Identifies market momentum across monitoring and insulin technologies



➡️ Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market: Explains rising use of rapid diagnostics in home and clinical settings



➡️ Insulin Market: Outlines evolving demand across analog, biosimilar, and traditional insulin types



➡️ Wearable Injectors Market: Details the shift toward hands-free, high-volume drug delivery systems

Tubeless Insulin Pump Market Top Companies

Valeritas Holdings: Offered the V-Go Wearable Insulin Delivery device, a simple, disposable, and non-electronic patch pump for basal-bolus insulin therapy, designed primarily for people with Type 2 diabetes.



Offered the V-Go Wearable Insulin Delivery device, a simple, disposable, and non-electronic patch pump for basal-bolus insulin therapy, designed primarily for people with Type 2 diabetes. CeQur: Offers the Simplicity patch, a wearable, disposable device for delivering mealtime and correction boluses of rapid-acting insulin, which is not a full-featured pump but an alternative to injections.



Offers the Simplicity patch, a wearable, disposable device for delivering mealtime and correction boluses of rapid-acting insulin, which is not a full-featured pump but an alternative to injections. Debiotech: Developed the JewelPUMP, a two-part reusable and disposable patch pump based on MEMS technology that was designed for precision insulin delivery.



Developed the JewelPUMP, a two-part reusable and disposable patch pump based on MEMS technology that was designed for precision insulin delivery. Medtrum Technologies: Developed the A6 TouchCare System, which includes the P6 EasyPatch, a tubeless, disposable insulin patch pump that integrates with a CGM and a mobile app.



Developed the A6 TouchCare System, which includes the P6 EasyPatch, a tubeless, disposable insulin patch pump that integrates with a CGM and a mobile app. Roche Holdings: Developed the Accu-Chek Solo micropump system, a two-part patch pump that is wirelessly controlled and can be detached and re-attached without wasting insulin.



Developed the Accu-Chek Solo micropump system, a two-part patch pump that is wirelessly controlled and can be detached and re-attached without wasting insulin. Cellnova: Developed a compact, tubeless, mobile, and connected insulin patch pump system with a touchscreen controller, which also featured an activity monitor and integrated blood glucose meter.



Developed a compact, tubeless, mobile, and connected insulin patch pump system with a touchscreen controller, which also featured an activity monitor and integrated blood glucose meter. JingasuDelfu Co., Ltd.: This company, identified as Jiangsu Delfu medical device Co., Ltd., develops and manufactures various medical devices, and provides an adjustable, smart diabetes insulin pump.



This company, identified as Jiangsu Delfu medical device Co., Ltd., develops and manufactures various medical devices, and provides an adjustable, smart diabetes insulin pump. Animas Corporation: Animas was a manufacturer of traditional, tubed insulin pumps (like the Animas Vibe) and was a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, but it did not offer a tubeless pump before being shut down.



Animas was a manufacturer of traditional, tubed insulin pumps (like the Animas Vibe) and was a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, but it did not offer a tubeless pump before being shut down. Johnson & Johnson: While their former subsidiary, Animas, made tubed pumps, Johnson & Johnson does not market a proprietary tubeless insulin pump and their previous diabetes division has been largely divested.



While their former subsidiary, Animas, made tubed pumps, Johnson & Johnson does not market a proprietary tubeless insulin pump and their previous diabetes division has been largely divested. Spring Health Solutions: A participant in the tubeless pump market, with some involvement in developing such systems. Research has not identified a widely commercialized product from the company.

Other Key Players:

Sooil Development

Insulet Corporation

Tandem Diabetic Care, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Medtronic plc

TERUMO

Mannkind Corporation



Recent Developments

In September 2025, the creation of Omnipod Mango, a bright and joyful tropical orange-yellow, was announced by Insulet Corporation, the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology, with its Omnipod brand of products in collaboration with Pantone, the global authority on color and provider of professional color standards for the design industries. Omnipod Mango is separately selected to celebrate the radiance of the diabetes community and symbolizes Insulet’s passion and commitment to enhancing the lives of people with diabetes and making it a smaller part of life. Source: https://www.businesswire.com



In April 2025, Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System in Canada, a revolutionary new technology for people living with type 1 diabetes ages 2 years and above, was launched by Insulet Corporation, the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod brand of products. Omnipod 5 is the first waterproof, tubeless, Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System approved for use in Canada for people with type 1 diabetes ages 2 years and over. Source: https://finance.yahoo.com



Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Insulin Patch Pump

Traditional Pump

By Component

Pod or Patch

Remote

Accessories



By End-users

Hospitals

Pharmacies

E-commerce



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/3944

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

Stay Ahead with Precedence Research Subscriptions

Unlock exclusive access to powerful market intelligence, real-time data, and forward-looking insights, tailored to your business. From trend tracking to competitive analysis, our subscription plans keep you informed, agile, and ahead of the curve.

Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Trusted Data Partners:

Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Chem and Materials | Towards FnB | Towards Consumer Goods | Statifacts | Towards EV Solutions | Towards Dental | Nova One Advisor | Market Stats Insight | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics

Get Recent News:

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/news

For the Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Medium | Facebook | Twitter

✚ Explore More Market Intelligence from Precedence Research:

➡️ Biopharmaceuticals Growth: Tracks expansion of advanced biologics and next-generation manufacturing



➡️ Digital Therapeutics: Examines software-driven clinical interventions shaping modern care



➡️ Life Sciences Growth: Maps investment, R&D acceleration, and technology-led transformation



➡️ Viral Vector Gene Therapy Manufacturing: Reviews capacity trends, platform innovation, and scale-up challenges



➡️ Wellness Transformation: Analyzes the shift toward preventive, personalized, and holistic health models



➡️ Generative AI in Healthcare: Evaluates AI-driven breakthroughs in diagnostics, workflows, and patient engagement



➡️ Quantum Future: Outlines quantum technologies reshaping computation, security, and scientific discovery