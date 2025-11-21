U.S. Peptide Therapeutics (Retail Side) Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033: Focus on GLP-1, Wellness/Longevity/Healthspan, and Acute or Chronic Medical Conditions

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Peptide Therapeutics (Retail Side) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Peptide Type, by Indication, by Route of Administration, by Therapeutics Type, by Distribution Channel, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. peptide therapeutics (retail side) market size was estimated at USD 103.66 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 336.12 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.77% from 2025 to 2033.

The increasing number of pediatric patients affected by these conditions, coupled with their widespread occurrence in low-income regions, highlights the need for affordable and effective treatment options. In addition, the increasing number of pediatric patients affected by these conditions, coupled with their widespread occurrence in low-income regions, underscores the need for affordable and effective treatment options.





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 165 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $103.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $336.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. U.S. Peptide Therapeutics (Retail Side) Market

2.1.1. Market Snapshot

2.1.2. Segment Snapshot

2.1.2.1. Therapeutics type & indication segment outlook

2.1.2.2. Route of administration & distribution channel segment outlook

2.1.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Trends and Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.6. Pricing Analysis in Online vs. Offline Channels

3.7. Consumer Awareness Trends for Peptide Therapies

3.8. Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Business Models Impact



Chapter 4. Peptide Type Business Analysis

4.1. U.S. Peptide Therapeutics (Retail Side) Market: Peptide Type Movement Analysis

4.2. U.S. Peptide Therapeutics (Retail Side) Market: Peptide Type Segment Dashboard

4.3. Peptide Type Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033

4.4. U.S. Peptide Therapeutics (Retail Side) Market Estimates & Forecast, by Peptide Type

4.5. GLP-1 Peptides

4.6. Wellness/Longevity/Healthspan Peptides

4.7. Peptides for Other Acute or Chronic Medical Conditions



Chapter 5. Therapeutics Type Business Analysis

5.1. U.S. Peptide Therapeutics (Retail Side) Market: Therapeutics Type Movement Analysis

5.2. U.S. Peptide Therapeutics (Retail Side) Market: Therapeutics Type Segment Dashboard

5.3. Therapeutics Type Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033

5.4. U.S. Peptide Therapeutics (Retail Side) Market Estimates & Forecast, by Therapeutics Type

5.5. Innovative (Branded) Peptides

5.6. Biosimilar Peptides

5.7. Generic Peptides



Chapter 6. Indication Business Analysis

6.1. U.S. Peptide Therapeutics (Retail Side) Market: Indication Movement Analysis

6.2. U.S. Peptide Therapeutics (Retail Side) Market: Indication Segment Dashboard

6.3. Indication Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033

6.4. U.S. Peptide Therapeutics (Retail Side) Market Estimates & Forecast, by Indication

6.5. Type 2 Diabetes

6.6. Obesity / Weight Management

6.7. Neuroendocrine Tumors

6.8. Acromegaly

6.9. Growth Hormone Deficiency

6.10. Prostate Cancer

6.11. Osteoporosis

6.12. Breast Cancer (hormone-sensitive)

6.13. Endometriosis

6.14. Others



Chapter 7. Route of Administration Business Analysis

7.1. U.S. Peptide Therapeutics (Retail Side) Market: Route of Administration Movement Analysis

7.2. U.S. Peptide Therapeutics (Retail Side) Market: Route of Administration Segment Dashboard

7.3. Route of Administration Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033

7.4. U.S. Peptide Therapeutics (Retail Side) Market Estimates & Forecast, by Route of Administration

7.5. Oral

7.6. Parenteral

7.7. Transdermal

7.8. Nasal

7.9. Other Route of Administration



Chapter 8. Distribution Channel Business Analysis

8.1. U.S. Peptide Therapeutics (Retail Side) Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis

8.2. U.S. Peptide Therapeutics (Retail Side) Market: Distribution Channel Segment Dashboard

8.3. Distribution Channel Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033

8.4. U.S. Peptide Therapeutics (Retail Side) Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel

8.5. Offline Retail Pharmacies

8.5.1. Offline Retail Pharmacies Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

8.5.2. Chain Pharmacies

8.5.3. Specialty Retail Pharmacies

8.5.4. Independent Community Pharmacies

8.6. Online Pharmacies / Telehealth

8.7. Others (Specialized Peptide Clinics)



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Categorization (Offline Pharmacies)

9.2. Company Categorization (Online Pharmacies)

9.3. Company Categorization (Specialized Hormone Clinics)

9.4. Participant's Overview

9.4.1. Offline Pharmacies

9.4.2. Online Pharmacies

9.4.3. Specialized Hormone Clinics

9.5. Company Market Position Analysis

9.6. Strategy Mapping

9.6.1. Regional Expansion

9.6.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.6.3. Others

9.7. Company Profiles

Offline Pharmacies:

CVS Health

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

Walmart Pharmacy

Rite Aid Corp

The Kroger Co.

Albertsons

Publix

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Meijer, Inc.

Online Pharmacies:

Hims & Hers Health, Inc

Ro (Roman Health Ventures Inc.)

Lemonaid Health, Inc. (acquired by 23andMe in November 2021)

Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC

Amazon.com, Inc.

Blink Health Administration LLC, Inc.

GoodRx, Inc

Honeybee Health Inc.

TruePill. (acquired by LetsGetChecked in October 2024)

AgelessRx

Specialized Hormone Clinics:

Defy Medical

Renew Vitality

Victory Men's Health

Hone Health

Joi & Blokes

Ways2Well

4Ever Young Anti-aging Solutions

T Clinics USA

