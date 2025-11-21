Natural Food Colors Market Forecast to 2033: Technological Advancements and Emerging Market Expansion Further Boost Growth, Offering Opportunities in Diverse Segments and Regions

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Food Colors Market Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global natural food colors market size was estimated at USD 2.22 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.11 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 to 2033. The global market for natural food colors is experiencing significant growth, propelled by several key factors.



Consumers' increasing demand for clean-label products, free from synthetic additives, is driving manufacturers to adopt natural colorants. Health concerns over artificial dyes, such as potential links to hyperactivity in children, have further accelerated this shift toward natural alternatives. Stringent regulatory standards governing the use of synthetic colors also encourage the adoption of natural options.

Technological advancements in extraction and stabilization processes have improved the quality and application of natural colors, making them more viable for widespread use. In addition, the expansion of the food and beverage industry in emerging markets contributes to the increasing demand for natural food colors.



The natural food colors industry is significantly influenced by the increasing consumer demand for clean-label products. This shift is primarily driven by a growing awareness of health & wellness among consumers, who are becoming more discerning about the ingredients in their food. As people become more educated about nutrition and the potential health risks associated with artificial additives, they are actively seeking out products that feature natural ingredients. According to data published in July 2024, 75% of global consumers are willing to pay a premium for clean-label products, including those free from artificial colors.



In addition, the rising number of health-conscious consumers plays a crucial role in this shift. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the long-term effects of consuming synthetic additives, preservatives, and artificial colors. Reports indicate that many individuals associate these substances with various health issues, including allergies and chronic diseases. For instance, according to the Healthline Media LLC data published in March 2025, some people who are sensitive to food dyes such as Carmine, Red 40, and Yellow 5 develop intolerance or allergic reactions if consumed. Such negative perceptions associated with artificial food colorants have led to an increased demand for natural food colors, boosting market growth.

Why You Should Buy This Report

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Report Deliverables

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $4.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Ingredient Outlook

2.3. Form Outlook

2.4. Application Outlook

2.5. Regional Outlook



Chapter 3. Natural Food Colors Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Raw Material Trends

3.3.2. Manufacturing & Technology Trends

3.3.3. Pricing Analysis

3.3.4. Sales/ Retail Channel Analysis

3.3.5. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.4.4. Industry Opportunities

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Natural Food Colors Market: Ingredient Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Ingredient Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2033

4.2. Beta Carotene

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million; Tons)

4.3. Lycopene

4.4. Curcumin

4.5. Anthocyanin

4.6. Carmine

4.7. Copper Chlorophyllin

4.8. Paprika

4.9. Betanin

4.10. Riboflavin

4.11. Blue Spirulina

4.12. Caramel

4.13. Annatto

4.14. Others



Chapter 5. Natural Food Colors Market: Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Form Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2033

5.2. Powder

5.3. Liquid

5.4. Gel & Paste



Chapter 6. Natural Food Colors Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2033

6.2. Bakery & Confectionery

6.3. Beverages

6.4. Breakfast Cereals & Snacks

6.5. Dairy & Frozen Products

6.6. Meat Products

6.7. Oils & Fats

6.8. Fruits & Vegetables

6.9. Meat Alternatives/Plant-based Meat

6.10. Pet Food



Chapter 7. Natural Food Colors Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2033



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Recent developments & impact analysis, by key market participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Participant's Overview

8.4. Financial Performance

8.5. Product Benchmarking

8.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024 (%)

8.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.8. Strategy Mapping

8.9. Company Profiles

BASF

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc.

GNT Group (EXBERRY)

Chenguang Biotech Group Co., Ltd.

Oterra A/S

Allied Biotech Corporation

Givaudan Sense Colour

Dohler GmbH

Sensient Technologies Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b12ia6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment