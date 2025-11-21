Isobutane (CAS 75-28-5) Industry Report 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecasts 2025-2029 - Applications, Pricing, Manufacturers, End-Users, Downstream Trends

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Isobutane (CAS 75-28-5) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Isobutane provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Isobutane market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Isobutane.



The Isobutane global market report covers the following key points:

Isobutane description, applications and related patterns

Isobutane market drivers and challenges

Isobutane manufacturers and distributors

Isobutane prices

Isobutane end-users

Isobutane downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Isobutane market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Isobutane market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Isobutane market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Isobutane market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

And many others

Key Topics Covered:



1. ISOBUTANE

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. ISOBUTANE APPLICATIONS



3. ISOBUTANE MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. ISOBUTANE PATENTS



5. ISOBUTANE WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Isobutane market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Isobutane supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Isobutane market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF ISOBUTANE

6.1. Isobutane manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Isobutane manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Isobutane manufacturers in North America

6.4. Isobutane manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF ISOBUTANE

7.1. Isobutane suppliers in Europe

7.2. Isobutane suppliers in Asia

7.3. Isobutane suppliers in North America

7.4. Isobutane suppliers in RoW



8. ISOBUTANE WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Isobutane market

8.2. Isobutane supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Isobutane market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. ISOBUTANE MARKET PRICES

9.1. Isobutane prices in Europe

9.2. Isobutane prices in Asia

9.3. Isobutane prices in North America

9.4. Isobutane prices in RoW



10. ISOBUTANE END-USE SECTOR



