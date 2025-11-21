Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Size to Reach USD 36.68 Billion by 2033 Driven by Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders – SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to a comprehensive report by SNS Insider, the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market size is estimated at USD 25.06 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 36.68 billion by 2033, reflecting a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.89% from 2026 to 2033. The rising global prevalence of COPD is fueled by higher tobacco use, worsening air pollution, aging populations, and increased occupational exposures. The market continues to expand as combination therapies, bronchodilators, and biologics gain deeper clinical adoption.





The United States remains one of the most influential markets in the global COPD landscape. The U.S. COPD market size is estimated at USD 6.93 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9.97 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.66%. Growth is supported by the significant burden of chronic respiratory diseases, improved screening programs, and strong uptake of advanced treatment options, contributing to better long-term patient management.

Major Companies in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Include:

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Abbott Laboratories

Mylan N.V.

Cipla Limited

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Almirall S.A.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Verona Pharma plc

Viatris Inc.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Drug Class

In 2025, Bronchodilators led the market with a share of 48.10% owing to their efficacy in gas exchange improvement and relief of respiratory symptoms. Corticosteroids is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.04% owing to increasing usage for treating inflammation and exacerbations especially in severe COPD patients.

By Type

In 2025, Chronic Bronchitis led the market with a share of 60.80%. The growing need for treatments associated with clearances of mucus and obstruction of airway propels the segment’s growth. Emphysema is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 3.60% due to rising awareness and earlier diagnosis and use of newer treatments including combination therapies and biologics.

By Application

In 2025, Treatment led the market with a share of 65.10% due to the high demand for therapeutic solutions, such as combination therapies, bronchodilators, and corticosteroids. Diagnostic is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 3.90% due to new technology based on early detection technologies, pulmonary function testing and imaging tools.

By Distribution Channel

In 2025, Hospital Pharmacies led the market with a share of 50.36% due to the easy availability of prescribed drugs such as bronchodilators, combination therapy, and corticosteroids. Online Pharmacies is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.50% driven by growing digital penetration, ease of delivered-to-home and proliferation e-commerce platforms.

Regional Insights:

The North America dominated the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market in 2025E, with over 38.40% revenue share, due to high incidence rate respiratory diseases, developed healthcare infrastructure and increasing penetration and adoption of treatments.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the fastest-growing CAGR 5.99%, due to increasing urbanization, air pollution levels and increase in smoking population. Expanding healthcare infrastructure at a rapid pace, increasing knowledge regarding early diagnosis and high adoption of advanced therapies including combination therapies and bronchodilators has driven the market growth.

Recent Developments:

In June 2025 , Novartis partnered with Viz.ai to integrate AI-powered care improvement solutions for high-risk COPD patients, aiming to enhance early detection and management. This collaboration is expected to streamline patient monitoring and improve clinical decision-making across healthcare systems.

, Novartis partnered with Viz.ai to integrate AI-powered care improvement solutions for high-risk COPD patients, aiming to enhance early detection and management. This collaboration is expected to streamline patient monitoring and improve clinical decision-making across healthcare systems. In July 2025, Abbott launched a new digital health platform aimed at enhancing remote monitoring and management of chronic respiratory conditions, including COPD. This platform integrates with wearable devices to provide real-time data to healthcare providers, improving patient outcomes through personalized care.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ENVIRONMENTAL & LIFESTYLE IMPACT METRICS – helps you understand the contribution of air pollution, smoking behavior, occupational exposure, and regional lifestyle patterns driving COPD prevalence across key markets.

– helps you understand the contribution of air pollution, smoking behavior, occupational exposure, and regional lifestyle patterns driving COPD prevalence across key markets. COMORBIDITY & RISK BURDEN INDEX – helps you evaluate overlap with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, readmission likelihood, and severity distribution to identify high-risk patient clusters.

– helps you evaluate overlap with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, readmission likelihood, and severity distribution to identify high-risk patient clusters. DIGITAL HEALTH & PATIENT ENGAGEMENT ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover opportunities in remote monitoring, telemedicine usage, and educational program participation influencing disease management outcomes.

– helps you uncover opportunities in remote monitoring, telemedicine usage, and educational program participation influencing disease management outcomes. INNOVATION & PIPELINE DEVELOPMENT INDICATORS – helps you track patent activity, clinical trial momentum, and the share of novel therapies (biologics, gene therapy, next-gen inhalers) shaping future market growth.

– helps you track patent activity, clinical trial momentum, and the share of novel therapies (biologics, gene therapy, next-gen inhalers) shaping future market growth. COMPETITIVE & STRATEGIC ACTIVITY LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge market consolidation trends driven by mergers and acquisitions, enabling better understanding of competitive positioning in the COPD ecosystem.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 25.06 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 36.68 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.89% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Drug Class (Combination Therapy, Bronchodilators, Corticosteroids, Phosphodiesterase Type 4 Inhibitor, Mucokinetics, Others)



• By Type (Chronic Bronchitis, Emphysema)



• By Application (Prevention, Diagnostic, Treatment)



• By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

