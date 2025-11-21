Result of Realkredit Danmark's bond sales in series 10F and 10G

 Realkredit Danmark A/S

21 November 2025

Company Announcement number 94/2025

Result of Realkredit Danmark's bond sales in series 10F and 10G


Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final results of the bond sales for the refinancing of FlexLån® and FlexLife® as of 1 January 2026.

The results of the mortgage covered bonds sold are set out in the appendix to this announcement.


Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone
+45 45 13 20 19.

Attachments

Nr. 94_Resultat af auktioner_uk Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 94-2025_uk

