To

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Executive Management

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

www.rd.dk







Telephone +45 7012 5300















21 November 2025

Company Announcement number 94/2025

Result of Realkredit Danmark's bond sales in series 10F and 10G





Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final results of the bond sales for the refinancing of FlexLån® and FlexLife® as of 1 January 2026.

The results of the mortgage covered bonds sold are set out in the appendix to this announcement.





The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone

+45 45 13 20 19.

Attachments